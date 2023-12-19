Biden Move on Old-Growth Forests Called 'Important Milestone'

Conservationists on Tuesday applauded the Biden administration's first-of-its-kind proposal to conserve and restore old-growth trees across national forests and grasslands with limits on logging, "so nature can continue to be a key climate solution."

The plan would protect the nation's most ancient forests from commercial logging on approximately 25 million acres of public lands, though it would allow some cutting of trees under stricter conditions than currently exist.

The United States is a top contributor to planet-heating pollution, largely from fossil fuels. White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory noted in a statement that "our forests absorb carbon dioxide equivalent to more than 10% of our nation's annual greenhouse gas emissions."

The proposal to amend all 128 forest land management plans in line with an executive order issued last year by President Joe Biden comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said that "climate change is presenting new threats like historic droughts and catastrophic wildfire. This clear direction will help our old-growth forests thrive across our shared landscape."

Many campaigners agreed—including Earthjustice's Blaine Miller-McFeeley, who praised the proposal "an important milestone," and Ellen Montgomery of Environment America, who called it "unprecedented."

Sierra Club forests campaign manager Alex Craven stressed that "our ancient forests are some of the most powerful resources we have for taking on the climate crisis and preserving ecosystems."



"We are pleased to see that the Biden administration continues to embrace forest conservation as the critical opportunity that it is," he added. "This amendment is a meaningful step towards averting climate catastrophe, safeguarding vulnerable ecosystems, and fulfilling President Biden's commitment to preserve old-growth and mature trees across federal lands."

Oregon Wild's Lauren Anderson declared that "President Biden is taking a major step forward in protecting these national treasures."

While welcoming the administration's plan, conservationists also pushed for further action from the USDA's Forest Service—which, along with the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management, manages approximately 32 million acres of old-growth forests and 80 million acres of mature forests nationwide.

"Protecting our old-growth trees from logging is an important first step to ensure these giants continue to store vast amounts of carbon, but other older forests also need protection," explained Randi Spivak of the Center for Biological Diversity. "To fulfill President Biden's executive order and address the magnitude of the climate crisis, the Forest Service also needs to protect our mature forests, which if allowed to grow will become the old growth of tomorrow."

Standing Trees executive director Zack Porter pointed out that "more than 99.9% of old-growth forests in New England have already been cut down."

"For the climate and biodiversity, the Forest Service must put an end to destructive mature forest logging that prevents the recovery and expansion of old-growth forests across the U.S.," he said. "We are buoyed by today's announcement, and remain optimistic that the Forest Service will take further action to secure protections for America's future old-growthforests."

The Washington Post reported that "some environmental advocates also questioned whether the policy will last, as a future administration could easily undo it," considering that the changes "won't be finalized until the agency has completed an environmental impact statement, which it expects to finish in early 2025."

Campaigners have also long argued that protecting the carbon storage capacity of U.S. forests cannot be considered a real climate solution unless paired with other key actions. As Food & Water Watch's Thomas Meyer put it last year, "Protecting forests without addressing the root cause of the climate crisis, namely the continued extraction and burning of fossil fuels, will do very little to slow global warming."

The global phaseout of fossil fuels was a primary focus of the recent United Nations climate talks, which wrapped up in Dubai earlier this month with a deal that scientists decried as "a tragedy for the planet" because it failed to explicitly demand ending the era of oil, gas, and coal. The United States was represented at COP28 by John Kerry, Biden's climate envoy, as the president skipped the summit.

Biden, who is seeking reelection next year, has been blasted by experts, frontline communities, and younger voters for refusing to declare a national climate emergency, continuing fossil fuel lease sales for public lands and waters, enabling the Willow oil project and Mountain Valley Pipeline, and supporting the expansion of liquefied natural gas exports.

For his part, former President Donald Trump, the leading contender for the Republican Party's nomination, has vowed to "drill, drill, drill" if he wins back the White House in 2024.