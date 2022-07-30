Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Rashida Tlaib, Bernie Sanders, Andy Levin

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) (center) campaigns for Michigan Democratic Reps. Andy Levin (right) and Rashida Tlaib (left) at a rally on July 29, 2022 in Pontiac, Michigan. (Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

At Michigan Rally for Levin and Tlaib, Sanders Warns AIPAC It 'Cannot Buy Our Democracy'

"There is something profoundly wrong in our political system when a handful of billionaires, through super PACs that spend millions of dollars, try to defeat progressive candidates for Congress," said Sanders.

Julia Conley

Days before the Democratic House primary in Michigan, Sen. Bernie Sanders told hundreds of voters gathered in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac Friday night that a vote for Rep. Andy Levin would send a vital message to billionaires and corporate PACs, including one controlled by the powerful anti-Palestinian rights lobby, that "they cannot buy our democracy."

"The billionaire class is saying, 'We own this country; we own the political system, and we will not tolerate dissent. Either you work for us, or get out of here.' And Andy has chosen not to work for them."

The Vermont independent senator joined Levin and his fellow Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib at a rally to stump for the two progressive lawmakers, focusing some of his remarks on the political action committee started by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the United Democracy Project (UDP).

The UDP has poured more than $4 million into the campaign of Rep. Haley Stevens, a pro-Israel Democrat who is facing Levin in a newly-drawn district.

Sanders and Levin—who are both Jewish—oppose the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land, a position which has made them targets of AIPAC. The group's PAC has called Levin's Two State Solution Act, which he introduced last year, "anti-Israel" and told supporters he "represents the fringe wing" of the Democratic Party in an email urging them to support Stevens.

AIPAC's opposition to Levin, however "has nothing to do—in my view—with Israel," Sanders said in Pontiac Friday night. "It is simply trying to defeat candidates and members of Congress who stand for working families and are prepared to demand that the wealthy and large corporations pay their fair share of taxes."

"There is something profoundly wrong in our political system when a handful of billionaires, through super PACs that spend millions of dollars, try to defeat progressive candidates for Congress," he added. "That is not what democracy is about. That is what oligarchy is about."

Jewish American-led pro-Palestinian rights group IfNotNow said Friday's rally represented "Muslims and Jews uniting for a shared future of equality and justice for all" and rejected AIPAC's interference with the Levin-Stevens race.

As Common Dreams has reported, the UDP has also spent millions of dollars to defeat U.S. House candidate Summer Lee in her primary in Pennsylvania and former candidates Jessica Cisneros in Texas and Nida Allam in North Carolina.

All the candidates support Palestinian rights and are critical of the billions of dollars the U.S. spends annually to support the Israeli military, as well as backing Medicare for All, bold climate action, and economic justice for middle- and lower-income Americans.

While aggressively wading into Democratic primaries across the country, UDP "has not been similarly active in Republican primaries, even in races where Republican candidates have been widely criticized for antisemitic comments," The American Prospect reported earlier this month.

The PAC does have strong ties to the GOP, however, with Republican billionaire donors Paul Singer and Bernie Marcus contributing $1 million each to the committee.

"The billionaire class is saying, 'We own this country; we own the political system, and we will not tolerate dissent. Either you work for us, or get out of here.' And Andy has chosen not to work for them," said Sanders on Friday night of Levin, a former labor organizer.

The UDP has not intervened in Tlaib's primary race, which she is expected to win, but as Common Dreams reported last month, AIPAC-affiliated group Pro-Israel America has endorsed one of her opponents and another pro-Israel organization, Urban Empowerment Action PAC, announced in May it would spend $1 million to boost Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey's primary challenge.

"AIPAC has made their mission targeting progressives for their right-wing corporate donors," said Lee as she expressed support for Levin on Friday. "Our movement must be united against corporate power."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Rashida Tlaib, Bernie Sanders, Andy Levin

At Michigan Rally for Levin and Tlaib, Sanders Warns AIPAC It 'Cannot Buy Our Democracy'

"There is something profoundly wrong in our political system when a handful of billionaires, through super PACs that spend millions of dollars, try to defeat progressive candidates for Congress," said Sanders.

Julia Conley ·

Assault weapons ban campaigners

After House Passes Assault Weapons Ban, Advocates Say Senate Opponents Must Be Forced to Vote

The bill stands virtually no chance of passing in the Senate, but campaigners said a vote would "show young people why we need to turn out to expand [Democrats'] majority in the Senate."

Julia Conley ·

Chip Roy

Following Trump's Lead, GOP Pushes Bill to Make Federal Workers Fireable 'At Will'

"Efforts to try to change the civil service aren't just Trump," warned one public policy expert, "and if Republicans take control of Congress following the midterms, this may very well go from idea to specific action."

Brett Wilkins ·

Julie Rikelman

Biden Applauded for Nominating 'Distinguished' Abortion Rights Lawyer to Federal Court

"At a time when reproductive rights are under attack, Julie Rikelman is an exceptional nominee for this moment," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren. "She will be a welcome addition to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals."

Jessica Corbett ·

An ExxonMobil pump is seen in Houston

Price Gouging at the Pump Results in 235% Profit Jump for Big Oil: Analysis

"Make no mistake; these profits mark a large transfer of wealth from working- and middle-class people to wealthy oil executives and shareholders," said Jordan Schreiber of Accountable.US.

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Fetterman Challenges Ultra-Millionaire Dr. Oz to Live on $7.25 an Hour
  2. Greenland Loses 6 Billion Tons of Ice in 3 Days, Harbinger of Unprecedented Coastal Flooding
  3. Price Gouging at the Pump Results in 235% Profit Jump for Big Oil: Analysis
  4. GOP 'Working Hand in Hand With Big Pharma' to Kill Drug Price Reform Behind Closed Doors
  5. Sanders Shreds Big Tech's $76 Billion 'Corporate Welfare' Payday in CHIPS Act
  6. The Global Ruling Class Is Frog-Marching Us Towards Extinction
  7. 'Truly Disgusting': Alito Mocks Critics of Anti-Abortion Ruling as Pregnant People Suffer
  8. The Corporate Oligarchs Have Put Humanity on a Path Toward Self-Annihilation
  9. The Most Dangerous Looming Supreme Court Decision You Never Heard Of
  10. Propelled to Victory by Dem Leaders, Cuellar Says $7.25 Too Much for Millions of Workers
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.