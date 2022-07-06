Biden Denounced for Imposing New Sanctions as Iran Nuclear Talks Falter

Progressive Middle East watchers on Wednesday condemned the Biden administration\u0026#039;s targeting of 15 firms and people in at least five countries allegedly linked to the sale and shipment of Iranian petroleum products in violation of U.S. economic sanctions.\r\n\r\n\u0022All of this could have been avoided if Biden just returned to the JCPOA via executive order.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn announcing the new sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department cites an executive order signed in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump as the basis for penalizing petrochemical companies and individuals based in Iran, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, the State Department said in a statement that \u0022the United States has been sincere and steadfast in pursuing a path of meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),\u0022 commonly called the Iran nuclear deal.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is Iran that has, to date, failed to demonstrate a similar commitment to that path,\u0022 the statement contended, echoing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken\u0026#039;s suggestion that Iran, not the U.S.—which reneged on the agreement under Trump—is to blame for challenges hampering the latest efforts to revive the JCPOA.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nAssal Rad, research director at the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), pushed back against an attempt by Blinken to blame Iran for the JCPOA impasse.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The U.S. pulled out of the JCPOA under Trump and rather than acknowledge this and seriously pursue diplomacy, the Biden administration has forced Iran to choose between unreasonable concessions or more sanctions which kill the Iranian people,\u0022 the peace group CodePink tweeted. \u0022It\u0026#039;s really that simple.\u0022\r\n\r\nMiddle East policy expert Sina Toossi\u0026nbsp;tweeted that it was the U.S., not Iran, that needs to show its willingness to revive the nuclear deal.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Biden administration\u0026#039;s \u0026#039;commitment\u0026#039; to returning to the JCPOA can only be demonstrated by taking serious steps to rebuild trust and bring the U.S. back into compliance, not by doubling down on Trump\u0026#039;s failed and self-defeating policies,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTrita Parsi, executive director of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, lamented that President Joe Biden \u0022is continuing and embracing Trump\u0026#039;s max pressure policy, while expecting a different result.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022All of this could have been avoided if Biden just returned to the JCPOA via executive order, as he did with Paris and the WHO,\u0022 he added, referring to the U.S. rejoining the Paris climate agreement and World Health Organization after Trump-era disengagement.\r\n\r\nThe new sanctions come ahead of Biden\u0026#039;s Middle East trip next week, which will include stops in Israel and Saudi Arabia, two erstwhile foes increasingly united by their common enemy, Iran.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Paul Pillar of Georgetown University\u0026#039;s Center for Security Studies noted Tuesday, the upcoming trip also comes amid \u0022increasing talk about the United States getting more deeply committed to anti-Iran security arrangements on the side of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, especially Saudi Arabia and Israel.\u0022\r\n\r\nNIAC policy director Ryan Costello last week accused the Biden administration of eschewing JCPOA revival in favor of \u0022planning to bend the knee to [Saudi Crown Prince] Mohammed bin Salman in an apparent attempt to lower oil prices.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A restored Iran deal can do far more to lower global oil prices, and it would have tangible benefits for U.S. security by removing the twin threats of a nuclear-armed Iran and a devastating war over Iran\u0026#039;s nuclear program,\u0022 Costello asserted. \u0022It\u0026#039;s not too late for Biden to make the right call.\u0022