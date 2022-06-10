Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Ginni Thomas

Associate U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits with his wife, conservative activist Virginia Thomas, while he waits to speak at the Heritage Foundation on October 21, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

New Revelations Show Ginni Thomas 'Very Much a Part of Seditious Conspiracy'

New reporting shows wife of Supreme Court Justice pushed at least 29 Arizona lawmakers to overturn 2020 election results.

Julia Conley

Ginni Thomas, the right-wing activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, lobbied far more Arizona state lawmakers than previously known to try to overturn the state's 2020 election results—a revelation that reignited calls on Friday for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to the election.

"As obvious as the symmetry between Clarence and Ginni Thomas' work was three weeks ago, it's even more glaring now."

In addition to emailing two state representatives in November and December 2020, calling on them to "choose" electors who would grant former President Donald Trump a victory in the state, Thomas used a platform called FreeRoots.com to call on 27 other state lawmakers to put aside President Joe Biden's victory. The Washington Post, which first reported the news, obtained the emails Thomas sent via Arizona's public records law.

On November 9, as part of a campaign organized by Every Legal Vote—a group that has supported Trump's "Big Lie" that the election was stolen from him—Thomas sent an email saying the lawmakers must "stand strong in the face of political and media pressure" and claiming they had the "power to fight back against fraud."

"The wife of a sitting Supreme Court justice was very much a part of the seditious conspiracy" that culminated in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, said Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett on Friday in response to the new reporting.

Prior to the January 6 rally—which she briefly attended—Thomas also wrote to 22 state House members and one state senator on December 13, a day before they were scheduled to count their votes, warning them to "consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don't stand up and lead."

"Never before in our nation's history have our elections been so threatened by fraud and unconstitutional procedures," Thomas wrote.

When the letters to two lawmakers were reported by the Post last month, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) was among the critics who said Thomas's efforts to keep Trump in office represented a "conflict of interest."

Thomas's husband was the lone dissenter earlier this year when the court rejected Trump's bid to block the release of presidential records regarding the January 6 insurrection.

The Thomases have long claimed that they keep their work separate from one another, but journalist Mark Joseph Stern said Friday, "As obvious as the symmetry between Clarence and Ginni Thomas' work was three weeks ago, it's even more glaring now."

Thomas's lobbying of 29 state lawmakers to overrule the will of Arizona voters represented "a completely egregious attack on democracy by the wife of a sitting SCOTUS justice," tweeted Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.).

Friday's revelations come two-and-a-half months after the Post and CBS News obtained text messages that Thomas sent to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the weeks following the election, calling on him to "save us from the left taking America down."

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) issued a "friendly reminder that Ginni Thomas has a government position and absolutely should not," referring to her position on the Library of Congress Trust Fund Board, to which Trump appointed her.

"Her egregious actions to push the White House Chief of Staff and others to overturn a free and fair election make her a threat to democracy and should disqualify her for any role of public trust at the Library of Congress or anywhere else in government," said CREW in April.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
AOC, Chris Smalls & Bernie Sanders

Sanders and Gillibrand Call on Amazon to Recognize Historic Union Victory

"It is time for Amazon to end its blatant disregard of labor law and treat workers with the respect and dignity they deserve."

Common Dreams staff ·

Scott Perry

'Who Were They?' Jan. 6 Panel to Name Republicans Who Sought Pardons From Trump

After Rep. Liz Cheney accused Rep. Scott Perry of requesting a pardon—which he denied—one critic said the alleged move indicates he "knew that his actions ran counter to his constitutional duty."

Jessica Corbett ·

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks onstage at the New York Times DealBook D.C. policy forum on June 9, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Critics Say Starbucks CEO Just Declared 'Permanent War' Against Union

Billionaire Howard Schultz's vow to never negotiate in good faith with Starbucks Workers United may violate federal labor law.

Kenny Stancil ·

One hundred cardboard cutouts of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg stand outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, April 10, 2018. - Advocacy group Avaaz is calling attention to what the groups says are hundreds of millions of fake accounts still spreading disinformation on Facebook. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Reported End to Facebook's 'Murky' Deals With News Giants Sparks Call for 'Truly Fair Marketplace'

"We can't allow our free press to be captured by tech monopolies," warned one advocate.

Brett Wilkins ·

Ginni Thomas

New Revelations Show Ginni Thomas 'Very Much a Part of Seditious Conspiracy'

New reporting shows wife of Supreme Court Justice pushed at least 29 Arizona lawmakers to overturn 2020 election results.

Julia Conley ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Poland Establishes 'Terrifying' Pregnancy Register After Banning Almost All Abortions
  2. 'This Is Terrifying': Explosion at Texas Gas Plant Spotlights Threat of LNG Industry
  3. 'Chilling': Trump Allies Sought to Send Armed Private Contractors to Seize Voting Machines
  4. The US Supreme Court Has Become a Right-Wing Corporate Conspiracy
  5. Two Weeks After Uvalde School Massacre, Texas GOP Vows Ban on... Taking Kids to Drag Shows
  6. It's Time for Democrats to Stop Agreeing That the Second Amendment Protects an Individual's Right to Bear Arms
  7. When the US Is Truly Run by These Fascists It Will Be Too Late
  8. WATCH: 4th Grader Who Survived Uvalde Massacre Testifies How Shooter Told Teacher 'Good Night' Before Killing Her
  9. Spain's High Court Demands Pompeo Testify on Alleged Plot to Kidnap or Kill Assange
  10. Critics Warn US 'Doomed' After Even NY Dems Fail to Pass Renewables Bill
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.