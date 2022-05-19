Peace Advocates Sound Warnings as Progressive Lawmakers Go All-In for $40 Billion Ukraine War Package

The U.S. Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly voted to approve $40 billion in emergency military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine amid both Russia\u0026#039;s ongoing invasion and warnings from peace advocates that prolonging the war makes the world a more dangerous, not safer, place.\r\n\r\n\u0022This war must be settled at the negotiating table, not on the battlefield!\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Senate voted 86-11 in favor of H.R. 7619, a supplemental appropriations bill authorizing $7 billion more aid than requested by President Joe Biden. The package now goes to the president\u0026#039;s desk for what is expected to be his swift approval.\r\n\r\nMirroring the measure\u0026#039;s May 10 House vote—a 368-57 affair in which every dissenter was a Republican—all 11 \u0022no\u0022 votes were cast by GOP senators.\r\n\r\nEvery member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus—99 House lawmakers plus Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)—voted in favor of a measure that critics claim will not only prolong the war, but also dangerously provoke the world\u0026#039;s other nuclear superpower and divert funds that could be better spent on programs of social uplift.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAfter U.S. officials last month pledged $700 million in military aid for Ukraine—less than 2% of the new package—Russian President Vladimir Putin\u0026#039;s top diplomat accused NATO countries of \u0022pouring oil on the fire\u0022 in Ukraine by \u0022in essence, going to war with Russia through a proxy.\u0022\r\n\r\nRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov—ignoring his country\u0026#039;s brutal invasion of its sovereign neighbor—added that the risk of nuclear war is \u0022serious\u0022 and \u0022should not be underestimated,\u0022 adding that \u0022under no circumstances should a Third World War be allowed to happen.\u0022\r\n\r\nWriting for Common Dreams after the House vote, Massachusetts Peace Action executive director Cole Harrison warned that \u0022the danger of nuclear war has risen substantially during the Ukraine crisis, and escalations on the U.S. side are pushing us closer to the brink.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine must be condemned. But the administration has been telegraphing for weeks that its war aims now go well beyond defending Ukraine,\u0022 Harrison continued. \u0022President Biden said that President Putin cannot remain in power. Secretary of Defense Austin said the U.S. seeks to weaken Russia. And Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that we are fighting until \u0026#039;victory.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCameron University political science instructor Stuart J. Hooper acknowledged in a Common Dreams opinion piece this week that \u0022Russia should not have invaded Ukraine, and immediately lost any moral high ground it may have had upon doing so, and the Ukrainians had a right to defend themselves and seek help.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But this situation is qualitatively different with its potential to ignite World War III,\u0022 he cautioned. \u0022With Russian forces clearly on the ropes after weeks in a stalemate, why was there not a significant effort to push for a peaceful withdrawal and resolution to the conflict?\u0022\r\n\r\nHooper added: \u0022Where was the Western attempt to seek compromise? Putin was willing to talk with French President Emmanuel Macron, why not use that line of communication to broker a way out? This is what an ethical hegemon, concerned with peace and stability, would do.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNoting that \u0022in the face of war\u0026#039;s atrocities, the tyranny of the immediate can be overwhelming and, for groups that have long opposed America\u0026#039;s wars (and sometimes war in general), confusing,\u0022 journalist Nan Levinson wrote this week that she hopes \u0022there\u0026#039;s more diplomacy going on behind the scenes than is now being reported and that realistic compromises on all sides, even hard-to-swallow ones, which will satisfy nobody, are being considered.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Harrison stressed, \u0022This war must be settled at the negotiating table, not on the battlefield!\u0022