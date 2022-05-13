Athens Declaration Calls for End to Ukraine War and Creation of 'Lasting Peace'

A group of international progressives on Friday released a declaration demanding an urgent withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine, a global end to \u0022rampant militarism,\u0022 and the forging of a collaborative movement to ensure lasting peace and a planet safe from climate catastrophe.\r\n\r\nThe Athens Declaration was unveiled at a press conference in the Greek capital by Turkish author Ece Temelkuran; British Member of Parliament and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn; and former Greek finance minister and leader of the MeRA25 party Yanis Varoufakis. The three are all Progressive International council members.\r\n\r\n\u0022Every million dollars spent on major armaments is a million dollars not made available for schools, not available for hospitals, not available for housing, not available to feed the very hungriest in the world.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our purpose here,\u0022 said Corbyn, \u0022is to bring about.. a voice for peace.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn its entirety, the declaration states:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\tWe stand with the people of Ukraine, as we stand with every people suffering invasion, displacement and occupation.\r\n\tWe demand an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian forces and a comprehensive Peace Treaty guaranteed by the European Union, the United States and Russia in the context of the United Nations.\r\n\tWe urge respect for International Law and all refugees, who must have their rights protected and offered a place of safety regardless of ethnicity, religion etc.\r\n\tWe oppose the division of the world in competing blocs that invest in rampant militarism, hyper-modern weapons of mass destruction and a New Cold War.\r\n\tWe believe that lasting peace can be achieved only by replacing all military blocs with an inclusive international security framework that de-escalates tensions, expands freedoms, fights poverty, limits exploitation, pursues social and environmental justice and terminates the domination of one country by another.\r\n\r\n\r\nWith these thoughts in mind, we call upon democrats across the world to join forces in a New Non-Aligned Movement. In this context, we view non-aligned, democratic and sovereign nations working together as the route to lasting peace and a world that can avert climate catastrophe and bequeath to the next generation a decent chance at creating the conditions for globally shared prosperity.\r\n\r\n\r\nTemelkuran—who said during the press conference that the declaration \u0022is calling the world to sanity\u0022—put the need for such a document in the context of Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are actually closer to war, all-out war, than we\u0026#039;d like to think,\u0022 she said, warning that \u0022we are also dealing with fascism—and fascism, like war, does not happen overnight.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It begins by normalizing the ugly, and the wrong, and also the evil,\u0022 said Temelkuran.\r\n\r\n\u0022Has the pandemic taught us nothing about global inequality and global insecurity?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022One of the most dangerous facts about today,\u0022 she continued, \u0022is the non-challenge of the international\u0026nbsp;institutions and the proud shamelessness of authoritarian leaders.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut \u0022when there is no hope, there is our determination to come together, to speak to truth, and to defend justice and human dignity,\u0022 she said. \u0022This is where we are.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn his remarks, Corbyn also addressed Russia\u0026#039;s invasion, saying that \u0022the situation facing the world at the present time is dire and grim.\u0022\r\n\r\nHe pointed to the roughly six million who\u0026#039;ve been forced to flee Ukraine and \u0022the horrors of the war\u0022 that \u0022are taking life, are devastating the place,\u0022 and \u0022threatening the world\u0026#039;s food supplies.\u0022\r\n\r\nWatch the full press conference:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCorbyn also warned that \u0022the economic devastation of this war will have a massive effect on the global economy, and because of the inequality of the global economy, it\u0026#039;s the poorest people in the poorest countries that will suffer the most, followed by the poorest people in the richest countries.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If the world just goes on into developing into more and more military alliances greater and greater levels of expenditure on armaments and weapons of mass destruction, you then have to ask yourself, every million dollars spent on major armaments is a million dollars not made available for schools, not available for hospitals, not available for housing, not available to feed the very hungriest in the world.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Has the pandemic taught us nothing about global inequality and global insecurity?\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\n\u0022So our plea today,\u0022 said Corbyn, \u0022is for an urgent and immediate ceasefire where all of the world\u0026#039;s leaders demand it... and a future security arrangement guaranteed by all the world\u0026#039;s major powers as a step towards a more peaceful world.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe declaration was announced a day after Progressive International\u0026#039;s four-day summit began.\r\n\r\nIn a keynote address Thursday, Corbyn called the summit \u0022a site of construction\u0022 and said it was convened \u0022to take stock of this dying world, and to build the new one that will replace it—brimming with life, bound by love, powered by popular sovereignty.\u0022