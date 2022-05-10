Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it. Our reader-funded news model relies on you. Please chip in—nonprofit journalism is essential to the survival of democracy.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to reporters

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) speaks with reporters as he leaves the U.S. Capitol building on October 21, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sanders to Hold Budget Committee Hearing on Medicare for All

"The need for fundamental healthcare reform has never been so urgent," said critical care physician Dr. Adam Gaffney.

Andrea Germanos

Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders announced Monday that there will be a hearing on Medicare for All this Thursday.

"We spend twice as much per capita on healthcare as any other nation but with worse health outcomes for our people," Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted Monday. "Does that make sense to anyone? It's time for Medicare for All."

The hearing, which Sanders first announced in March, is called "Medicare for All: Protecting Health, Saving Lives, Saving Money," and is scheduled to feature testimony from witnesses including Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School Adam Gaffney, National Nurses United executive director Bonnie Castillo, and Congressional Budget Office (CBO) director Phillip Swage.

"The need for fundamental healthcare reform has never been so urgent," said Gaffney—a critical care physician and past president of Physicians for a National Health Program—on Monday.

An index released in March by Gallup and West Health showed that 44% of the U.S. adult population, or roughly 112 million Americans, had difficulties paying for healthcare or prescribed medicines over the last three months.

A study released months earlier also by West Health and Gallup found that Covid-19 has worsened fears about payments for those needs, with nearly six in 10 U.S. adults saying that they are more worried about the cost of healthcare.

Forty-eight percent of adults also said the pandemic worsened their view of the U.S. healthcare system. Sixty percent said that because of Covid-19, they were more concerned that some Americans have unequal access to quality healthcare services.

Sanders, a longtime proponent of a single-payer healthcare system, has frequently pointed to the CBO's estimate that Medicare for All could deliver Americans $650 billion in annual savings while providing better care and outcomes than the current for-profit system.

Thursday's Senate Budge Committee hearing will mark the second congressional hearing on Medicare for All since the pandemic began in 2020.

The first was held by the House Oversight Committee in March and examined Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Debbie Dingell's (D-Mich.) Medicare for All Act of 2021.

That hearing was co-led by Rep. Cori Bush, who said at the time that "Congress must implement a system that prioritizes people over profits, humanity over greed, and compassion over exploitation."

"We are going to make healthcare a human right in this country," she said.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
fossil fuel pollution

Campaign Targets 'Toxic' Bond Market for Bankrolling Fossil Fuel Expansion

"Dirty energy companies are using the corporate bond market as the back door to secure large amounts of cash for expansion projects," said one climate activist. "This has so far received too little scrutiny."

Jessica Corbett ·

Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh appear at a ceremony

New Warren-Jayapal Bill Takes Aim at Supreme Court 'Corruption'

"We can no longer stand by while our judges and justices take advantage of our system to build wealth and power at the expense of our country's most marginalized," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Jake Johnson ·

Philippines election

Marcos' Apparent Win in Philippines Election Bodes Ominously for Human Rights: Amnesty

"The widespread arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture, and extrajudicial killings that occurred in the martial law era and violations committed more recently during the Duterte administration must never be allowed to happen again."

Brett Wilkins ·

Protesters march to Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house

Senate Dems Won't Protect Abortion Rights, But Vote Unanimously to Protect Justices From Protests

"It's remarkable how quickly the Senate has acted to protect the privacy and safety of five justices," said one critic. "It's something senators are unwilling to do for millions of women."

Julia Conley ·

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks to reporters

Sanders to Hold Budget Committee Hearing on Medicare for All

"The need for fundamental healthcare reform has never been so urgent," said critical care physician Dr. Adam Gaffney.

Andrea Germanos ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Texas GOP Governor Considers Challenging 1982 Ruling Requiring Free Public Education
  2. With Roe Under Threat, Sale of Location Data on Abortion Clinic Patients Raises Alarm
  3. McConnell Floats Federal Abortion Ban If Right-Wing Supreme Court Overturns Roe
  4. 'The System Is Broken,' Amazon Union Leader Tells Congress. 'That's a Fact'
  5. Sanders Blasts Senate's 'Strange Priorities' as It Advances Corporate Welfare
  6. The Right-Wing Supreme Court Is About to Unleash Hardship, Suffering, and Chaos for Millions
  7. Sanders Says 'No Corporation That Breaks the Law Should Get a Federal Contract'
  8. Experts Warn GOP War on Abortion Will Turn Red and Blue States Into 'Mutually Hostile Legal Territories'
  9. I'm a West Virginian Farmer. My Brothers Work in Oil and Coal. And We Need Manchin to Act on Climate
  10. Most Price Increases From Inflation Have Gone to Corporate Profits
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.