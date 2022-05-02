Khanna Shares Personal Struggle in Call for Biden to Cancel Student Debt

Progressive U.S. lawmaker Ro Khanna on Monday shared his personal struggle repaying college loans while calling on President Joe Biden to free millions of Americans from the burden of student debt.\r\n\r\n\u0022The best way to start the new school year for everyone saddled with crushing student loans would be for Biden to free them of this burden.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022When I was younger, I took out more than $100,000 in student loans to pay for higher education,\u0022 Khanna (D-Calif.) wrote in a Washington Post op-ed. \u0022After graduation, I struggled to make monthly payments and had to take a year forbearance, digging myself deeper into debt.\u0022\r\n\r\nAcknowledging that \u0022promising career opportunities\u0022 allowed him to repay his collegiate debt, the Yale Law School graduate and former Silicon Valley attorney and corporate executive said that he did not \u0022want others who haven\u0026#039;t gotten the same breaks I did to struggle and feel that the American Dream is out of reach.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Millions of Americans who took out student loans and paid them off feel the same way I do,\u0022 wrote Khanna. \u0022We are not a nation of Scrooges.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe lawmaker continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nAs a member of Congress, I\u0026#039;ve spoken to young people across the country and asked them what Democrats can do to make their lives tangibly better. From San Jose to West Virginia, I hear the same answer: Cancel student debt. President Biden has the authority to do this with the stroke of a pen for borrowers struggling to make ends meet. The more forgiveness, the better...\r\n\r\nCanceling student loan debt for working and middle-class Americans is the right thing to do. No one should be prevented from pursuing higher education because they can\u0026#039;t afford the financial burden it poses. Furthermore, it makes economic sense: Relief from student debt would help young people buy homes, build wealth, and otherwise grow our economy.\r\n\r\n\r\nNoting that Biden promised to cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt for all borrowers, Khanna asserted that \u0022this is a moment that demands bold action.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If he can cancel student debt for some,\u0022 he said of the president, \u0022then he can cancel it for all those in need.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If Democrats want to regain the trust of people across the country both young and old, rural and urban, and across lines of race, gender, and class, we need to deliver on the things that materially improve people\u0026#039;s lives,\u0022 Khanna argued. \u0022I\u0026#039;m encouraged that Biden has committed to make a decision by August 31 on student loan cancellation and has told my colleagues he is inclined to do something.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The best way to start the new school year for everyone saddled with crushing student loans would be for Biden to free them of this burden,\u0022 he stressed.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKhanna wasn\u0026#039;t the only one who published a Post op-ed calling on the president to relieve student debt on Monday. Columnist Perry Bacon Jr. also made the political case for cancellation, arguing that there are three electoral reasons to do so: \u0022to appeal to younger voters and those with debt, to please the Democratic base, and to give Biden\u0026#039;s presidency momentum.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Polls show that a plurality and, in some surveys, a clear majority of Americans support debt relief and that the minority in opposition is largely conservatives and Republicans, who are going to vote against the Democrats anyway,\u0022 Bacon noted, before acknowledging the limitations of the policy.\r\n\r\n\u0022Biden should forgive student loans because it would help millions of people—not because it will ensure Democrats win the midterms, because it probably won\u0026#039;t do that,\u0022 he wrote. \u0022But there are real reasons to think that debt forgiveness is that rare thing in Washington: good politics and good policy at once.\u0022