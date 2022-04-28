'Infuriating': Telecom Lobbyists Spending Big Money to Keep Gigi Sohn Off FCC

Consumer rights defenders are warning that telecom companies and lobbyists are taking advantage of the U.S. Senate\u0026#039;s delay in confirming Gigi Sohn to the Federal Communications Commission by spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to pressure corporate Democrats to vote against the longtime public advocate.\r\n\r\n\u0022There\u0026#039;s an unseemly amount of money being spent to promote disinformation about her,\u0022 Greg Guice, director of government affairs for Public Knowledge, the group founded by Sohn, told MarketWatch this week. \u0022These criticisms aren\u0026#039;t based in fact whatsoever.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Sohn\u0026#039;s so popular, and the goals of telecom monopolies (less competition, more revenue, no oversight) are so viciously unpopular, they\u0026#039;ve been forced to fabricate flimsy complaints and funnel them through proxy organizations in a bid to derail the popular nomination.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Karl Bode wrote at Techdirt last week, former Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp\u0026#039;s rural-focused non-profit group recently launched a $250,000 social media ad campaign targeting at least two Democrats who have not yet confirmed how they plan to vote on Sohn\u0026#039;s confirmation, even though it would give the party three of the five FCC seats for the first time in six years and would end the current deadlock.\r\n\r\nThe group\u0026#039;s ads are aimed at Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), neither of whom have indicated how they will vote on Sohn\u0026#039;s nomination and both of whom are facing reelection campaigns in November. Politico has reported that Heitkamp is also running ads in West Virginia, where right-wing Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin was \u0022undecided\u0022 on Sohn after meeting her.\r\n\r\nHeitkamp\u0026#039;s group, the One Country Project, is claiming that Sohn has been insufficiently committed to improving broadband access in rural communities, pointing to congressional testimony in which she said Congress has been \u0022disproportionately focused on broadband deployment in rural areas.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Chris Matthews wrote at MarketWatch, Sohn\u0026#039;s testimony didn\u0026#039;t \u0022argue that the federal government shouldn\u0026#039;t fund broadband deployment, but that the main hurdle for Americans accessing broadband in both rural and urban areas is affordability, not infrastructure.\u0022\r\n\r\nHeitkamp started One Country Project with \u0022leftover campaign cash\u0022 to start her political action committee, Matthews noted, and counted AT\u0026amp;T and Comcast as two of her biggest donors when she was in the Senate.\r\n\r\n\u0022Telecom monopolies are now terrified that the Sohn appointment won\u0026#039;t just break 2-2 commissioner gridlock (they created) at the agency, it will mean the restoration of meaningful federal oversight over one of the least popular and least competitive industries in the Internet ecosystem,\u0022 wrote Bode at Techdirt.\r\n\r\nAndrew Lokay, an analyst with independent policy research firm Beacon Policy Advisors, told MarketWatch that opponents of Sohn in the telecom industry appear to be \u0022taking advantage of Biden\u0026#039;s delay in nominating Sohn and the crowded Senate calendar in an attempt to sink her nomination.\u0022\r\n\r\nCraig Aaron, president of media and technology advocacy group Free Press, accused the telecom industry and its allies of waging a \u0022dishonest astroturf campaign\u0022 against Sohn and called the effort to derail the nomination of a strong net neutrality defender \u0022infuriating.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn addition to One Country Project\u0026#039;s efforts, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)—which has long partnered with AT\u0026amp;T—published an op-ed in the Arizona Daily Star earlier this month accusing Sohn of having a \u0022deeply problematic track record on media diversity issues.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe group wrote that as a senior staffer at the FCC, Sohn \u0022masterminded a plan to give Google a government permission slip to steal, repackage and monetize TV programming without paying one cent to its creators\u0022—a move which angered \u0022diverse creators\u0022 and lawmakers over \u0022how her proposal would impact vulnerable, underrepresented communities.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn fact, Bode wrote, \u0022the FCC\u0026#039;s goal was to kill the cable box monopoly and save consumers about $20 billion annually in bullshit rental fees,\u0022 adding that \u0022framing it as a handout to \u0026#039;big tech\u0026#039; is an intentional misrepresentation.\u0022\r\n\r\nLULAC denied to MarketWatch that its opposition to Sohn has anything to do with its relationship with AT\u0026amp;T, and the company said it has not donated any money directly to One Country Project.\r\n\r\nBut as Bode argued, \u0022Sohn\u0026#039;s so popular, and the goals of telecom monopolies (less competition, more revenue, no oversight) are so viciously unpopular, they\u0026#039;ve been forced to fabricate flimsy complaints and funnel them through proxy organizations in a bid to derail the popular nomination.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If Sohn\u0026#039;s nomination is scuttled, it will come at the hands of Senators Joe Manchin, Catherine Cortez Masto, Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), or Mark Kelly, who will, not coincidentally, parrot the false justifications for opposing Sohn\u0026#039;s nomination concocted by the telecom lobby,\u0022 Bode added.\r\n\r\n\u0022It will leave a permanent and violent scar on the political and policy landscape,\u0022 he added, \u0022loudly advertising once again that the voice of the public (which overwhelmingly supports holding telecom and media giants meaningfully accountable) simply doesn\u0026#039;t matter in our purported democracy.\u0022