Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

In dangerous times, independent news you can trust is more vital than ever.

 

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Our Hour of Need.

Common Dreams has until midnight Tuesday to raise the remaining $28,000 to reach our must-hit winter fundraising goal.
Please support independent journalism today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Join the fight for our future. Our goal is to raise $80k during this Winter Campaign. Readers power our independent, honest journalism and sustain our future.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Mothers and children in Ukraine, Palestine

On left, a mother and child who have evacuated from the Donbas region in Ukraine sit in a railway station on February 19, 2022. On right, a Palestinian child waits with her mother for a travel permit to cross into Egypt on June 13, 2015. (Photo: Vladimir Smirnov/TASS via Getty Images and Momen Faiz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Critics Denounce Racist Double Standard of Western Media's Ukraine Coverage

"If your response to war in Ukraine is 'they're just like us,' remember that so are the people of Yemen, Syria, Kurdistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine," said one British lawmaker.

Julia Conley

The Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association on Sunday was among those criticizing coverage from major international news outlets which suggested the Ukrainian people are more worthy of sympathy than victims of other military conflicts in Palestine, Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere outside of Europe.

Standing "in full solidarity with all civilians under military assault in any part of the world," AMEJA listed a number of comments made by correspondents for CBS News, Al Jazeera English, The Telegraph, and French news network BFM TV in which Ukrainians under attack were referred to as "civilized" and "prosperous," with some remarking that the civilians look like an unidentified "us."

"The entire West should do a lot of reflecting on the not so subtle message the past few days sent to Palestinians. 'We are perfectly capable of collective outrage, action, and recognition of international law but with you we just don't care.'"

"They seem so like us," wrote David Hannan of The Telegraph. "That is what makes it so shocking. War is no longer something visited upon impoverished and remote populations."

Comparing Kyiv to cities in Afghanistan and Iraq, Charlie D'Agata of CBS News commented that Ukraine's capital "is a relatively civilized, relatively European" city, "one where you wouldn’t expect that, or hope that [an invasion is] going to happen."

"AMEJA condemns and categorically rejects orientalist and racist implications that any population or country is 'uncivilized' or bears economic factors that make it worthy of conflict," the organization said. "This type of commentary reflects the pervasive mentality in Western journalism of normalizing tragedy in parts of the world such as the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Latin America."

"It dehumanizes and renders their experience with war as somehow normal and expected," AMEJA added.

The group called on journalists and newsrooms around the world "to train correspondents on the cultural and political nuances of regions they’re reporting on, and not rely on American- or Euro-centric biases," garnering statements of solidarity from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists in the U.S. and the Asian American Journalists Association.

"I am stunned at these quotes [and] writing from reporters," tweeted Washington Post White House reporter Seung Min Kim of AMEJA's statement. "Fellow journalists, please read this."

AMEJA was among the first large organizations to condemn the suggestion by numerous reporters that the invasion of Ukraine is more shocking or unjust than the U.S. invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq in the early 2000s, the U.S.-led intervention in Syria, the U.S.-backed Saudi offensive in Yemen, and the U.S.-backed military occupation of the Palestinian Territories by the Israeli government.

"If your response to war in Ukraine is 'they're just like us,' remember that so are the people of Yemen, Syria, Kurdistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine," said Nadia Whittome, a member of British Parliament for the Labour Party, on Sunday. "Everyone has the right to self-determination and safety."

On social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's vehement statements condemning Russia's invasion, rallying the public, and vowing to fight for his country's right to self-determination have captured national attention, as have stories of civilians standing up to the Russian military.

But in one case, a viral video showing a girl confronting a supposed "Russian soldier" was actually a young Palestinian, Ahed Tamimi, who was arrested at age 16 for an altercation with an IDF soldier in 2017 and was imprisoned for eight months in Israel.

The viral video, which was viewed more than 12 million times on TikTok, "really reveals the difference between how white European resistance is treated as opposed to anywhere else," tweeted writer and organizer Joshua Potash.

Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Abraham Gutman also compared the invasion of Ukraine to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

"The entire West should do a lot of reflecting on the not so subtle message the past few days sent to Palestinians," said Gutman. "'We are perfectly capable of collective outrage, action, and recognition of international law but with you we just don't care.'"

Matt Duss, foreign policy advisor to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and a Ukrainian American, tweeted that "the bravery of Ukrainians" and "the support being shown by Americans" have made him proud in the past week.

However, Duss added, "as a Middle East analyst I am floored by the blatant double standard on resisting occupation and repression."

With countries across Europe welcoming Ukrainian refugees after aggressively and steadfastly refusing entry to asylum-seekers fleeing wars from South Asia and the Middle East, critics are "demanding that this humanitarianism be extended to all people regardless of background," said Boston Globe opinion writer Abdallah Fayyad.

The remarks of newscasters and the policies of European leaders serves as a "reminder of the kind of rhetoric non-white refugees have had to endure our entire lives, even after we've been given asylum and become citizens," tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). "Every news anchor and world leader doing this is calling black and brown people something other than human."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Mothers and children in Ukraine, Palestine

Critics Denounce Racist Double Standard of Western Media's Ukraine Coverage

"If your response to war in Ukraine is 'they're just like us,' remember that so are the people of Yemen, Syria, Kurdistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine," said one British lawmaker.

Julia Conley ·

solar_photovoltaic_panel_china

War in Ukraine Shows Need for 'Rapid Move' to Renewables: European Advocates

"All parties must wake up," says EUROSOLAR, warning that the planet is "in the grips of an uncontrolled climate spiral that is virtually certain to render it uninhabitable within this generation."

Jessica Corbett ·

Demonstrators protest against high drug prices

Poll Shows Majority of US Voters Blame Corporate Profiteering for Inflation

The survey found that 80% of voters want the federal government to "crack down on large corporations that raise prices unfairly."

Jake Johnson ·

This photograph shows a view of a school destroyed as a result of fighting not far from the center of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

'Haunting' Footage Shows Apparent Cluster Bombing of Kharkiv

Allegations Russian forces used the widely banned weapons Monday came after human rights groups said they'd confirmed their use in separate strikes last week.

Andrea Germanos ·

Alexander Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin

'World Is Racing Toward the Cliff': Belarus to Host Russian Nuclear Weapons

One international campaigner called the country's decision to renounce its anti-nuclear status "the most alarming thing I've seen in my entire professional career."

Julia Conley ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.