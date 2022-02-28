Critics Denounce Racist Double Standard of Western Media's Ukraine Coverage

The Arab and Middle\u0026nbsp;Eastern Journalists Association on Sunday was among those criticizing coverage from major international news outlets which suggested the Ukrainian people are more worthy of sympathy than victims of other military conflicts in Palestine, Iraq, Afghanistan, and elsewhere outside of Europe.\r\n\r\nStanding \u0022in full solidarity with all civilians under military assault in any part of the world,\u0022 AMEJA listed a number of comments made by correspondents for CBS News, Al Jazeera English, The Telegraph, and French news network BFM TV in which Ukrainians under attack were referred to as \u0022civilized\u0022 and \u0022prosperous,\u0022 with some remarking that the civilians look like an unidentified \u0022us.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The entire West should do a lot of reflecting on the not so subtle message the past few days sent to Palestinians. \u0026#039;We are perfectly capable of collective outrage, action, and recognition of international law but with you we just don\u0026#039;t care.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They seem so like us,\u0022 wrote David Hannan of The Telegraph. \u0022That is what makes it so shocking. War is no longer something visited upon impoverished and remote populations.\u0022\r\n\r\nComparing Kyiv to cities in Afghanistan and Iraq, Charlie D\u0026#039;Agata of CBS News commented that Ukraine\u0026#039;s capital \u0022is a relatively civilized, relatively European\u0022 city, \u0022one where you wouldn’t expect that, or hope that [an invasion is] going to happen.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022AMEJA condemns and categorically rejects orientalist and racist implications that any population or country is \u0026#039;uncivilized\u0026#039; or bears economic factors that make it worthy of conflict,\u0022 the organization said. \u0022This type of commentary reflects the pervasive mentality in Western journalism of normalizing tragedy in parts of the world such as the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and Latin America.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It dehumanizes and renders their experience with war as somehow normal and expected,\u0022 AMEJA added.\r\n\r\nThe group called on journalists and newsrooms around the world \u0022to train correspondents on the cultural and political nuances of regions they’re reporting on, and not rely on American- or Euro-centric biases,\u0022 garnering statements of solidarity from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists in the U.S. and the Asian American Journalists Association.\r\n\r\n\u0022I am stunned at these quotes [and] writing from reporters,\u0022 tweeted Washington Post White House reporter Seung Min Kim of AMEJA\u0026#039;s statement. \u0022Fellow journalists, please read this.\u0022\r\n\r\nAMEJA was among the first large organizations to condemn the suggestion by numerous reporters that the invasion of Ukraine is more shocking or unjust than the U.S. invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq in the early 2000s, the U.S.-led intervention in Syria, the U.S.-backed Saudi offensive in Yemen, and the U.S.-backed military occupation of the Palestinian Territories by the Israeli government. \r\n\r\n\u0022If your response to war in Ukraine is \u0026#039;they\u0026#039;re just like us,\u0026#039; remember that so are the people of Yemen, Syria, Kurdistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine,\u0022 said Nadia Whittome, a member of British Parliament for the Labour Party, on Sunday. \u0022Everyone has the right to self-determination and safety.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn social media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky\u0026#039;s vehement statements condemning Russia\u0026#039;s invasion, rallying the public, and vowing to fight for his country\u0026#039;s right to self-determination have captured national attention, as have stories of civilians standing up to the Russian military.\r\n\r\nBut in one case, a viral video showing a girl confronting a supposed \u0022Russian soldier\u0022 was actually a young Palestinian, Ahed Tamimi, who was arrested at age 16 for an altercation with an IDF soldier in 2017 and was imprisoned for eight months in Israel.\r\n\r\nThe viral video, which was viewed more than 12 million times on TikTok, \u0022really reveals the difference between how white European resistance is treated as opposed to anywhere else,\u0022 tweeted writer and organizer Joshua Potash.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPhiladelphia Inquirer columnist Abraham Gutman also compared the invasion of Ukraine to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.\r\n\r\n\u0022The entire West should do a lot of reflecting on the not so subtle message the past few days sent to Palestinians,\u0022 said Gutman. \u0022\u0026#039;We are perfectly capable of collective outrage, action, and recognition of international law but with you we just don\u0026#039;t care.\u0026#039;\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMatt Duss, foreign policy advisor to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and a Ukrainian American, tweeted that \u0022the bravery of Ukrainians\u0022 and \u0022the support being shown by Americans\u0022 have made him proud in the past week.\r\n\r\nHowever, Duss added, \u0022as a Middle East analyst I am floored by the blatant double standard on resisting occupation and repression.\u0022\r\n\r\nWith countries across Europe welcoming Ukrainian refugees after aggressively and steadfastly refusing entry to asylum-seekers fleeing wars from South Asia and the Middle East, critics are \u0022demanding that this humanitarianism be extended to all people regardless of background,\u0022 said Boston Globe opinion writer Abdallah Fayyad.\r\n\r\nThe remarks of newscasters and the policies of European leaders serves as a \u0022reminder of the kind of rhetoric non-white refugees have had to endure our entire lives, even after we\u0026#039;ve been given asylum and become citizens,\u0022 tweeted Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). \u0022Every news anchor and world leader doing this is calling black and brown people something other than human.\u0022