Climate Youth Fill the World's Streets to #StandWithUkraine

Young climate campaigners with Fridays for Future took to the streets across the globe Thursday to stand with the people of Ukraine—whose country was invaded last week by Russian President Vladimir Putin—and call for a world that prioritizes peace and freedom from fossil fuels for all.\r\n\r\nAs Ukrainian forces and civilians fought Russian invaders who have been accused of war crimes, members of the youth-led movement—who generally hold school strikes on Fridays, inspired by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg—carried signs that said #StandWithUkraine and #NoMoreWars.\r\n\r\nDemonstrators also used the hashtags to share updates on social media.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The struggle over resources, especially oil and natural gas, has been intensifying and creating conflicts and wars all over the world. The Ukrainian war, causing a huge humanitarian crisis, is fueled by the power of fossil fuels,\u0022 the global movement said Thursday in a series of tweets.\r\n\r\nFridays for Future noted that \u0022the world is watching Ukraine today, after ignoring the wars in South Sudan, Iraq, Nigeria, and the many regions in the Global South that have been affected by imperialist and fossil fuels wars during the last decades.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022While Ukrainians deserve immediate peace and all our support, so do the people from Afghanistan, Libya, Syrian, Yemen, and all [war-torn] regions,\u0022 the group declared. \u0022Empathy, justice, and compassion should be for everyone. Refugees should not have to be white to be heard and seen.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Common Dreams reported earlier this week, Western media has come under fire for coverage of the crisis in Ukraine featuring what the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association condemned as \u0022orientalist and racist implications that any population or country is \u0026#039;uncivilized\u0026#039; or bears economic factors that make it worthy of conflict.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022This is an eye-opening moment for humanity to see that the world is aflame with new and old wars caused by fossil fuels,\u0022 said Fridays for Future. \u0022People only desire to live and exist safely. Let it become a door-opening moment where we demand justice for everyone independent of their nationality and skin color.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s why we\u0026#039;re taking to the streets of cities all over the world to highlight the need for urgent, decisive action against Fossil Wars,\u0022 the group continued. \u0022We want to call out the era of fossil fuel, capitalism, and imperialism that allows these systemic oppressions. We demand a world where leaders prioritize #PeopleNotProfit.\u0022\r\n\r\nOther advocates of keeping fossil fuels in the ground have also issued fresh calls for a swift transition to renewable energy, framing the move as essential for world peace, since Putin—whose country in responsible for about 10% of the world\u0026#039;s oil supply—announced the long-awaited invasion.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAccording to Deutsche Welle, \u0022Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched in several German cities on Thursday to demand an end to the war in Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\nGerman Fridays for Future activist Luisa Neubauer told a crowd in Hamburg that \u0022nothing and no one will stop us rising up, making our voices heard, and showing solidarity—just the way autocrats hate.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile police initially estimated the Hamburg demonstration at 20,000 people, activists said it reached 120,000.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nProtests were held in various other cities worldwide, from India and Nigeria to Poland and Sierre Leone.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSome activists also joined the demonstration online—including youth from Ukraine and Russia.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We hereby express our solidarity with Ukraine and Ukrainians,\u0022 Fridays for Future Russia tweeted Wednesday, promoting the planned actions. \u0022All wars are battles for resources, including this one in Ukraine. Putin is trying to keep the status quo in which petroleum rules, but the era of fossil fuels is coming to an end.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Societies that depend on fossil fuels provided by autocrats cannot be safe,\u0022 the organization added. \u0022We need international political mobilization. Everyone worldwide should take a stand against war. There\u0026#039;s no such thing as neutrality in war.\u0022