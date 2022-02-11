Ilhan Omar Blasts 'Unconscionable' Biden Plan to Seize Afghan Assets

As U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar on Friday led condemnation of a reported Biden administration plan to\u0026nbsp;permanently seize $7 billion of\u0026nbsp;currently frozen Afghan assets\u0026nbsp;and distribute half to relatives of 9/11 victims, advocates pointed to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and urged President Joe Biden to change course.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022This is theft. Graft. Amid famine, no less. Newsflash: Zero of the 9/11 terrorists were Afghan.\u0022\r\n\r\nNoting that \u0022there wasn\u0026#039;t a single Afghan\u0022 among the 9/11 hijackers—and the U.S. gives billions of dollars to the Saudi and Egyptian governments despite their \u0022direct ties to the 9/11 terrorists\u0022—Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted that punishing millions of starving people is \u0022unconscionable.\u0022\r\n\r\nOmar said she agrees with\u0026nbsp;Barry Amundson—a member of 9/11 Families for Peaceful Tomorrows who lost his brother in the Pentagon attack—who warned the proposed seizure would \u0022cause further harm to innocent Afghans.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022That\u0026#039;s exactly what will happen,\u0022 Omar tweeted.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKhaled Beydoun, an Egyptian-American scholar, tweeted: \u0022This is theft. Graft. Amid famine, no less.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Newsflash: Zero of the 9/11 terrorists were Afghan,\u0022 he added. \u0022This is absurd.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nThe advocacy group Afghans for A Better Tomorrow\u0026nbsp;said in a statement that the proposed redistribution of Afghan funds \u0022is short-sighted, cruel, and will worsen a catastrophe in progress, affecting millions of Afghans, many of whom are on the verge of starvation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Taking money which rightfully belongs to the Afghan people will not bring justice but ensure more misery and death in Afghanistan,\u0022 the group—which is circulating a petition aimed at convincing the administration to immediately unfreeze some of the funds—asserted.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPhyllis Rodriguez, whose husband died in the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center in New York City and who is also with Peaceful Tomorrows, was among those urging Biden to reject the proposed policy.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden has the opportunity to make amends right now! He can unfreeze the funds belonging to the Afghan people,\u0022 she said. \u0022They are not the Taliban\u0026#039;s property but of everyday folks like us. Let\u0026#039;s see this as a humanitarian crisis that we can address immediately.\u0022\r\n\r\nOthers noted the dire conditions the Afghan people are currently enduring.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMasuda Sultan, an Afghan-American author and activist with Unfreeze Afghanistan, said that Afghans are \u0022experiencing a historic famine within a pandemic, and their economy has been in a freefall worse than the Great Depression.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If the funds are not returned and the famine is not averted, America will be blamed for one of the worst famines in history.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022One of the main drivers of the economic collapse is the freezing of their assets,\u0022 she added. \u0022If the funds are not returned and the famine is not averted, America will be blamed for one of the worst famines in history.\u0022\r\n\r\nRodriguez said that \u0022it\u0026nbsp;saddens me that there are 9/11 family members who can\u0026#039;t see the discrepancies in our relative privilege to demand reparations instead of recognizing the dire need of Afghans.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They have suffered unjustly for the actions of a cadre of extremists—a tiny minority of the population,\u0022 she continued. \u0022Major famine, disease, displacement, and destruction that our government and its allies created should be reversed through all means possible.\u0022\r\n\r\nMedea Benjamin, co-founder of the women-led peace group CodePink, said in a statement that \u0022taking funds that rightfully belong to some of the poorest people in the world who are now facing a catastrophic famine is a cruel move that will not bring justice to the 9/11 families.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nReferencing the U.S. occupation that Biden ended last year as the Taliban retook the country,\u0026nbsp;Benjamin tweeted that taking \u0022billions of dollars away from starving Afghans\u0022 would be \u0022a fitting end to 20 years of screwing the Afghan people.\u0022\u0026nbsp;