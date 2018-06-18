Protesting 'Morally Repugnant' Trump Policies, Poor People's Campaign Demands Action on Housing, Health, and Climate

The Trump administration and its open hostility toward Americans living in poverty were the target of the Poor People's Campaign's latest day of coordinated actions on Monday, with economic justice advocates marching on federal agencies and allies across the nation rallying at state capitals.

Somebody’s hurting our people and it’s gone on FAR TOO LONG! That’s why the #PoorPeoplesCampaign is in DC today marching to departmental offices that create policies that hurt the poor. Watch live: https://t.co/d3JFjubJyo pic.twitter.com/qkTsTPDRf4 — Poor People's Campaign (@UniteThePoor) June 18, 2018

The Poor People's Campaign began its final week of demonstrations before the movement's March on Washington, scheduled for this Saturday. Organized by Rev. William Barber and Rev. Liz Theoharis, both of whom were arrested for protesting on the steps of the Supreme Court last week, the campaign is a revival of the work Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. was focusing on when he was assassinated in 1968.

On Saturday, supporters of the movement will march against "systemic racism, systemic poverty, ecological devastation, the war economy and militarism, and the distorted moral narrative of religious nationalism," all of which it says are part of the "war on the poor." The march will cap off the 40 days of action which the group began on May 13.

On Saturday, June 23 at 10am ET the #PoorPeoplesCampaign will head to DC for a Mass Rally & Moral Revival, capping off our #40DaysOfAction & launching the next phase of our movement for the long-haul. Join us as we demand an end to the war on the poor: https://t.co/Soazpfh0Fm pic.twitter.com/QM9Dk5UREP — Poor People's Campaign (@UniteThePoor) June 16, 2018

On Monday, dozens of supporters paid visits to the Health and Human Services Department (HHS), the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to protest Trump's worsening of the crisis of inequality in healthcare, housing, and environmental policy in the U.S. in the 17 months since he became president.

The demonstration coincided with widespread outrage over the Trump administration's forcible separation of thousands of children from their families—an issue that campaigners railed against outside HHS, which is responsible for the care of unaccompanied children who have immigrated to the U.S. Protesters also expressed anger on behalf of the 3.2 million Americans who have no health insurance. The demonstrators were reportedly barred from entering the building.

Children’s lives matter on the border and around our nation. We demand that the HHS cease supporting unjust and morally repugnant policies that separate families from their children. #PoorPeoplesCampaign pic.twitter.com/COR0zXRgKr — Poor People's Campaign (@UniteThePoor) June 18, 2018

We're building the People's HHS because our government agencies don't promote policies that grant people the rights they deserve: healthcare, affordable food, and just immigration policies. #PoorPeoplesCampaign pic.twitter.com/CesP7ddw4A — Poor People's Campaign (@UniteThePoor) June 18, 2018

HHS can create policies that cause 250,000 people to die each year because of poverty but they won’t let the poor in to talk to them! #PoorPeoplesCampaign pic.twitter.com/BnJlRSSh5E — Poor People's Campaign (@UniteThePoor) June 18, 2018

A number of policies making housing less affordable for the poor, put forward by HUD secretary Ben Carson—who was under fire in recent months for spending hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money on office furniture—were the subject of the protest outside HUD, where campaigners blocked traffic. Carson proposed tripling rent for Americans who rely on government housing subsidies, halted investigations into fair housing violations, and removed anti-discrimination language from his agency's mission statement.

Blocking the intersection in front of HUD. Their policies push us out into the streets so they’re only getting what they want. #PoorPeoplesCampaign pic.twitter.com/L5Bq6pxzNO — Poor People's Campaign (@UniteThePoor) June 18, 2018

There’s nowhere in this country where a person working one full time minimum wage job can afford to rent a modest two bedroom home. That’s why the #PoorPeoplesCampaign is blocking the street in front of the HUD office in DC right now. pic.twitter.com/kfufV1Ht1k — Poor People's Campaign (@UniteThePoor) June 18, 2018

“Democracy starts with an address. If you don’t have an address, then you’re left out of democracy.” -moral witness who is marching to HUD in DC today to participate in nonviolent civil disobedience #PoorPeoplesCampaign — Stephen Roach Knight (@knightopia) June 18, 2018

The Campaign was joined by Friends of the Earth at the EPA, where protesters called for administrator Scott Pruitt to be fired. Pruitt's aggressive rollback of laws aimed at combating water and air pollution is likely to disproportionately affect poor Americans, according to numerous scientific studies.

.@foe_us is at EPA today, standing in unity with the #PoorPeoplesCampaign! We are calling for racist, corrupt, climate-denying Scott Pruitt to be fired immediately. #FirePruitt pic.twitter.com/CVXJKbRYzn — Friends of the Earth (@foe_us) June 18, 2018

We demand a ban on pipelines, refineries, and coal, oil, and gas export terminals! #PoorPeoplesCampaign at EPA office demanding real policies to protect our planet. pic.twitter.com/zTvK4XjX2h — Poor People's Campaign (@UniteThePoor) June 18, 2018

Local Poor People's Campaign chapters across the country organized, for the sixth week in a row, actions at their state capitols. Campaigners spoke out against mass incarceration, homelessness, and low wages for working Americans struggling to support themselves and their families amid skyrocketing housing prices.

“We are being sold an immoral narrative that there isn’t enough. There’s not enough to house the homeless —but there’s enough to build luxury condos everywhere. We are here to right these wrongs..” @DavidFTelfort preaches hard & righteously with the #PoorPeoplesCampaign in Albany pic.twitter.com/sHRYkN6Y2F — Michael Kink (@mkink) June 18, 2018

The minimum wage is $7.25 in Utah. How do you make it on only $1,160 a month? A living wage in Salt Lake is at least $11.41 an hour. -Dawn from Utahns for Fair Housing #PoorPeoplesCampaign — Utah Poor People's Campaign (@utahppc) June 11, 2018

NOW: Tennessee troopers have arrested 10 on charges of trespassing while holding a #PoorPeoplesCampaign rally on state property. Video shows the last two being arrested after trying to enter the attorney general's office. pic.twitter.com/LpllOL6jiw — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) June 18, 2018

"We live in a country now where we’re treating corporations like people and people like things," said Barber on Democracy Now! on Friday. "We live in a country where we say banks are too big to fail, but then we let human beings fail...And as Joseph Stiglitz says—the Nobel Peace Prize economist—not only are they immoral, we have to look at the cost of inequality. It is costing us people. It is costing us our moral fiber. And it is doing great injury to our democracy."