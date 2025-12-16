To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Fairplay
Contact:

Ashwin Verghese, Communications Director, ashwin@fairplayforkids.org

Statement on Mattel delaying release of its first toy with OpenAI

Fairplay, the leading nonprofit committed to helping children thrive in a screen-obsessed culture, released the following statement today in response to Mattel's announcement that it's delaying the release of the first toy made through its partnership with OpenAI.

Rachel Franz, Director of Fairplay's Young Children Thrive Offline program, said: "We appreciate that Mattel has heard the concerns of our coalition of experts and advocates and is delaying the release of the first toy from its partnership with OpenAI. Given the threat that AI poses to children's development, not to mention their safety and privacy, such caution is more than warranted.

"We urge Mattel to make this delay permanent. As Fairplay's recent, first-of-its kind advisory shows, AI toys are not safe for kids. They disrupt children's relationships, invade family privacy, displace key learning activities, and more.


"Mattel has an opportunity to be a real leader here — not in the race to the bottom to hook kids on AI — but in putting children's needs first and scrapping its plans for AI toys altogether."

Read Fairplay's AI toys advisory.

Fairplay, formerly known as Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, educates the public about commercialism's impact on kids' wellbeing and advocates for the end of child-targeted marketing. Fairplay organizes parents to hold corporations accountable for their marketing practices, advocates for policies to protect kids, and works with parents and professionals to reduce children's screen time.

