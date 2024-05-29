To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Pandemic Treaty reaction: "Further delays are the direct result of rich countries actions"

LONDON

In response to further delays to the pandemic treaty, Tim Bierley, campaigner at Global Justice Now said:

"Further delays in pandemic treaty negotiations are the direct result of rich countries - including the UK - frustrating the process at every step. During the Covid-19 pandemic we saw vaccine apartheid play out on the global stage, with over a million people dying from a lack of access to vaccines. Instead of pushing for clear and binding commitments to ensure this gross injustice is never repeated, rich countries seem content to sing from the Big Pharma hymnbook, prioritising patents and profit over people.

"Enough - rich nations must back a strong pandemic treaty which ensures knowledge and resources are shared equitably across the world, and global south countries are supported in upscaling their capacity for medicines production. Anything less is sabotaging our response to the next health crisis before it's even started."

Global Justice Now is a democratic social justice organisation working as part of a global movement to challenge the powerful and create a more just and equal world. We mobilise people in the UK for change, and act in solidarity with those fighting injustice, particularly in the global south.

