Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

GITMO

U.S. troops guard prisoners subjected to sensory deprivation and shackled in stress positions at Camp X-Ray at the Guantánamo Bay military prison on January 11, 2002. (Photo: Petty Officer 1st class Shane T. McCoy/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

'All of These Guys Belong in Prison': CIA Torture Described in Vivid Detail by Psychologist

James Mitchell, one of a pair of psychologists paid $81 million to oversee the CIA's interrogation of suspected terrorists, said detainee Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri "liked" being in a box used to torture him.

Brett Wilkins

One of the psychologists paid tens of millions of dollars by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency to oversee the interrogation of prisoners in the so-called War on Terror provided new details on Monday about the torture of a Guantánamo Bay detainee at CIA "black site" in Thailand.

"Imagine the hell Mr. Nashiri experienced outside of that box that made him prefer being inside it."

The New York Times reports James E. Mitchell told a military judge during a pretrial hearing at Guantánamo that Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri—a Saudi national facing possible execution for allegedly masterminding the deadly 2000 bombing of the USS Cole in Yemen—broke quickly under torture and became so obedient that he would crawl into a cramped confinement box before guards ordered him to do so.

Initially, guards had to force al-Nashiri into the box. But according to Mitchell, the prisoner "liked being in the box" and would "get in and close it himself."

Annie W. Morgan, a former Air Force defense attorney who is a member of al-Nashiri's legal team, told the Times that when she heard Mitchell's testimony, "I got the image of crate-training a dog and became nauseous."

"That was the goal of the program, to create a sense of learned helplessness and to become completely dependent upon and submissive to his captors," she added, referencing a tactic taught in U.S. torture programs and documents dating back to the 1950s.

Gail Helt, a former CIA analyst who advocates Guantánamo's closure, tweeted, "Imagine the hell Mr. Nashiri experienced outside of that box that made him prefer being inside it."

Al-Nashiri's attorneys—who argue that evidence in the case is tainted by torture—questioned Mitchell about what happened at the Thailand black site in November 2002, when former CIA Director Gina Haspel oversaw the secret prison.

The psychologist's testimony is meant to shed light on abuse that may have been recorded on scores of videotapes documenting detainee torture that were later destroyed at the behest of then-CIA counterterrorism chief Jose Rodriguez, who claimed in his memoir that Haspel drafted the 2005 cable ordering the move.

Mitchell—who along with fellow psychologist John "Bruce" Jessen was paid $81 million by the CIA to develop and supervise an interrogation regimen for terrorism suspects—described how the diminutive al-Nashiri was so scrawny that guards stopped subjecting him to the interrupted drowning torture commonly called waterboarding for fear the prisoner might be seriously hurt.

In addition to waterboarding and other approved torture techniques, a declassified 2014 U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee report revealed how interrogators threatened to sexually assault al-Nashiri's mother, and how he was terrorized with a power drill and raped with a garden hose in a practice known as rectal hydration that was administered to Guantánamo prisoners who refused to eat or drink.

Mitchell told the court that:

  • One interrogator used a belt to strap al-Nashiri's arms behind his back and lift him up from behind to his tiptoes. Mitchell said he objected after the prisoner howled in pain, fearing his shoulders would be dislocated. The torture continued.
  • Guards forced the shackled prisoner onto his knees then bent him backward, with a broomstick placed behind his knees.
  • In a bid to train al-Nashiri to call him "sir," the chief interrogator gave him a cold bath before scraping a stiff-bristled brush from his anus to his face and mouth.

The Times previously reported:

Interrogators continually told Mr. Nashiri they did not believe he was telling everything he knew, threatening him with worse treatment if he did not tell them more. The prisoner, already subjected to the whole array of C.I.A. torture techniques—loud noise, sleep deprivation, forced nudity, wall-slamming, and waterboarding—insisted he was trying to remember and tell them everything.

But the interrogators appear to have ultimately concluded that Mr. Nashiri was not lying. Some of the cables back to headquarters, apparently written by Ms. Haspel, described him as "compliant and cooperative," according to the 2014 report on the interrogation program by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In addition to the black site in Thailand, al-Nashiri—who was captured in Dubai in October 2002—was imprisoned at CIA black sites in Afghanistan, Poland, Romania, and possibly Morocco before being sent to Guantánamo in September 2006.

In 2010 he was granted victim status by the Polish government, whose cooperation with and complicity in the George W. Bush administration's extraordinary rendition and torture program was later revealed and investigated.

Related Content

torture is wrong

'Disgraceful': Supreme Court Sides With Hiding CIA Torture

Jessica Corbett

In March, human rights advocates condemned the U.S. Supreme Court's decision allowing the Biden administration to block Mitchell and Jessen from cooperating with Polish prosecutors investigating the torture of Saudi terror suspect Abu Zubaydah.

The Bush administration officials who devised, approved, and implemented the post-9/11 torture regimen have enjoyed total impunity. Not only did Bush's successor, former President Barack Obama, break a campaign promise to investigate and prosecute abuses as required by U.S. and international law, his Justice Department actively shielded them from accountability as torture continued at Guantánamo.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
A woman enters a Planned Parenthood clinic

With Roe Under Threat, Sale of Location Data on Abortion Clinic Patients Raises Alarm

"Companies that traffic in personal, geolocation, advertising, or other data could become digital crime scenes for eager prosecutors armed with subpoenas," said one expert on technology and gender.

Julia Conley ·

Rep. Pramila Jayapal speaks to reporters.

Justices 'Frankly Lied Under Oath' About Respecting Roe, Says Jayapal

"We're going to have to take to the streets, and we're going to have to take to the ballot box."

Andrea Germanos ·

family in michigan

Study Shows Even 'Green' and 'Nontoxic' Products for Kids Contain Forever Chemicals

"These are products that children come into close contact with every day and over a long period of time," said one co-author, arguing that PFAS "should not be allowed in products."

Jessica Corbett ·

Progressive congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros speaks at an event

Cisneros Calls on Democratic Leaders to End Support for Cuellar Over Anti-Abortion Stance

"At every turn, my congressman has stood in opposition to the Democratic Party agenda from being anti-union to being anti-choice," said the progressive U.S. House candidate.

Jake Johnson ·

GITMO

'All of These Guys Belong in Prison': CIA Torture Described in Vivid Detail by Psychologist

James Mitchell, one of a pair of psychologists paid $81 million to oversee the CIA's interrogation of suspected terrorists, said detainee Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri "liked" being in a box used to torture him.

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. What Far-Left? Asks AOC. 'We Can't Even Get Our Party to Import Cheaper Prescription Drugs from Canada'
  2. 'Staggering': Watchdog Finds Medicare Advantage Plans Deny Necessary Care
  3. Who Bankrolled Ginni Thomas as She Sought to Overthrow the 2020 Election?
  4. 'Terrifying': GOP Preparing 6-Week Federal Abortion Ban If They Win Back Congress
  5. Critics Warn Alito Draft Threatens Much, Much More Than Abortion Rights
  6. 'Time to Take to the Streets': Mobilizations Planned as Supreme Court Targets Roe
  7. Kinzinger Introduces Measure to Allow US Military Intervention in Ukraine
  8. 'Absolutely Tragic': Doctors Tie Trump's 30-Foot Border Wall to Surge in Injuries and Deaths
  9. 'I Am Angry!': Warren Unleashes in Fiery Speech Against 'Extremist' Court
  10. 'A Down Payment on World War III': Peace Advocates Blast Biden's Ask for More Ukraine Aid
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.