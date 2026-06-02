The Uncomfortable Progressive Case for Tom Steyer

California voters are clearly hungry for change. The real question now is whether Democrats are willing to confront the corporate interests and entrenched systems standing in the way of it.

That is one reason a growing number of progressives, labor organizers, climate activists, and anti-corporate advocates are rallying behind Tom Steyer despite longstanding discomfort with billionaire politics.

At first glance, that coalition can feel contradictory. Progressives have spent years warning, correctly, about the dangers of concentrated wealth and billionaire influence in American politics. Many still believe that billionaires should not exist in a healthy democracy.

So why are so many anti-corporate organizers increasingly rallying behind one now?

The question is not whether candidates are perfect vessels for progressive ideals. The question is whether they are willing to pick the right fights.

Because politics is ultimately about conflict. It is about who is willing to challenge concentrated power, which interests candidates are willing to confront, and whether they are prepared to pursue structural change instead of simply managing decline.

The question is not whether someone benefited from broken systems. The question is whether they are willing to confront the systems that produced their own power in the first place.

And increasingly, Tom Steyer appears to be the only major candidate in California's governor race openly escalating conflict with the monopolies, corporate interests, and institutional failures driving the state's affordability crisis.

That matters because California is not entering a traditional election environment.

Recent polling suggests Xavier Becerra is increasingly likely to secure one of the two spots in California's top-two primary. Whether voters like it or not, that reality changes the strategic conversation.

At a moment when voters are demanding structural change, Becerra increasingly represents continuity politics. He has struggled to articulate a meaningful critique of the status quo or explain what he would fundamentally do differently than Gavin Newsom.

The question facing many progressive voters is no longer simply which candidate they prefer. It is whether a candidate willing to challenge concentrated power, monopoly interests, and entrenched systems will make it into the general election at all.

That matters because Steve Hilton is running aggressively as an anti-establishment change candidate. If Democrats allow this race to become a contest between a candidate associated with continuity and a Republican claiming the mantle of disruption, they risk ceding the language of change to the right.

You cannot defeat a change candidate with a status quo candidate.

You need a competing change agent.

Steyer is increasingly positioning himself as one.

What makes this politically significant is not simply that he uses progressive rhetoric. Plenty of candidates do that. What matters is that he is embracing policies that directly confront concentrated wealth and monopoly power, including support for single-payer healthcare, a billionaire tax, breaking up utility monopolies, lowering energy costs, expanding public education, and building affordable housing at scale.

Those are not symbolic positions. They are direct challenges to entrenched systems of political and economic power.

And increasingly, many progressives believe the clearest indicator of that conflict is not who Steyer is. It is who is lining up against him.

When utility monopolies, fossil fuel interests, anti-tax billionaires, and major corporations begin mobilizing against the same candidate, voters should pay attention.

That does not mean progressives suddenly agree with everything about Tom Steyer or billionaire politics generally. It means many recognize that political alignment matters more than biography alone.

The question is not whether candidates are perfect vessels for progressive ideals. The question is whether they are willing to pick the right fights.

For many progressives, supporting Steyer is not about abandoning skepticism toward wealth or power. It is about recognizing that in moments of deep public frustration, the most important political question becomes who is actually willing to confront the forces making life increasingly unaffordable, unstable, and unequal.

That is the uncomfortable reality reshaping this race.

The question facing California voters is no longer whether the state needs change.

It is whether a candidate willing to fight for that change will still be standing when the general election begins.