U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders to Headline Progressive Central 2024 Conference Ahead of Democratic National Convention

Alan Minsky | Alan@PDAmerica.org
Progressive Democrats of America announced today that U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will be a keynote speaker at Progressive Central 2024, a two-day event dedicated to advancing progressive solutions to the crises undermining contemporary American society and politics. The event will feature panels, speakers, presentations, and break-out sessions where attendees will have their say.
“There is a lot of misinformation about progressive politics,” said Alan Minsky, Executive Director of Progressive Democrats of America. “Progressive Central 2024 is designed to set the record straight by showing that progressive politics match the needs of 21st-century America.”
Speakers will include several members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, including U.S. Representatives Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Jamie Raskin, Barbara Lee, Raul Grijalva, Maxwell Frost, Danny Davis, Jonathan Jackson, and Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia. Additional speakers include State Senator and activist Nina Turner; Nation Magazine journalists John Nichols and Bhaskar Sunkara; Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison; NOW President Christian Nunes; attorney and Free Speech For People founder John Bonifaz; and University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Professor Harvey J Kaye.
Progressive Central 2024 will take place at the Chicago Teachers Union building on Sunday, August 18, and Monday, August 19, during the week of the Democratic National Convention. The event will be streamed live, including on interactive media, allowing viewers to participate in the conference remotely.
For more info on Progressive Central 2024 and how to reserve your place, go to progressivecentral2024.com.
Progressive Democrats of America was founded in 2004 to transform the Democratic Party and U.S. politics by working inside and outside of the party by working to elect empowered progressives and by building the progressive movement in solidarity with with peace, justice, civil rights, environmental, and other reform efforts. For more information about PDA, please see PDAmerica.org.
"The most effective action the U.S. could take to halt Israel's genocidal war would be cutting off weapons."
A wave of fresh bombings and military ground operations by Israel were underway in the city of Khan Younis on Friday as images of Palestinian families once again forced to flee plastered global news sites and world leaders, including the United States, refused to intervene to stop the relentless assault being inflicted on the people of Gaza.
Al-Jazeerareports the southern city—which its reporter on the ground, Hani Mahmoud, described as "uninhabitable" and turning into a "wasteland"— was bombed approximately 30 times in "just a few hours" overnight. With evacuation orders by the Israeli military sweeping up and down the Gaza Strip week after week, the internally displaced population is forced to move time and again.
"What we see on the ground is recurrent displacement for many families who just made their way back to their homes," Mahmoud reported early Friday.
With tanks on the ground, adding shelling to the bombs being dropped from the air, Reutersreports how families "fled eastern Khan Younis in vehicles and on foot, belongings heaped on donkey carts and motorcycle rickshaws as they made their slow escape along congested roads."
Ghazi Abu Daka, one evacuee fleeing Khan Younis, told the Associated Press Thursday that this was was the fourth time he and his family had been forced to flee the city.
"Every day there is war. Every day there are rockets. There is no safe place in the eastern area. Now, we are displaced in the streets and don't know where to go," he said, carrying his son in his arms in the scorching heat.
The intensified overnight bombing came just hours after a joint statement Thursday evening from the United States, Qatar, and Egypt signaled a fresh round of mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas to end the onslaught in exchange for the release of Israeli prisoners still being held since last year's cross-border attack on October 7 of last year.
"There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay," the joint statement read in part, indicating that a framework for an agreement would be the basis for the new round of talks that were derailed completely last month after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated, almost certainly by Israel, in Tehran last month.
While French President Emanuel Macron welcomed news of news talks, posting on X that the "war in Gaza must stop," the United States, under President Joe Biden, has continued to give Israel the green light to carry out its campaign—and provided many of the weapons to sustain it—despite months of presented evidence that the nature of Israel's assault has resulted in war crimes and crimes against humanity.
At a rally in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday evening, protesters calling for an end to the genocidal assault on Gaza demanded that Vice President Kamala Harris, now the presidential Democratic nominee, commit to supporting an arms embargo against Israel as a way to bring the war to an end.
While Harris suggested a willingness to engage with those interrupting the rally and address their concerns, members of her team later clarified Harris "does not support" such an embargo.
Despite miniscule hopes that fresh talks next week could broker some progress, Drop Site journalist Jeremy Scahill Thursday agreed with those who argue that the "most effective action the U.S. could take to halt Israel's genocidal war would be cutting off weapons."
"Trump promised to appoint Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade, and he followed through with that promise," said the ACLU of Florida. "Reproductive freedom is on the ballot in Florida this November."
Republican former U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday tried to downplay the significance of reproductive freedom in this year's contest and refused to say how he plans to vote on a proposed amendment to the Florida Constitution that would outlaw pre-viability abortion bans.
The Republican presidential nominee gave a wide-ranging press conference from Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Palm Beach—an event featuring an "enormous number of lies and misrepresentations," as one critic put it, and which the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, described as a "public meltdown."
During the press conference, Trump said, "I think the abortion issue has been very much tempered down," adding that "it seems to be much less of an issue, especially for those where they have the exceptions."
As Common Dreams has reported, patients have been denied abortion care even when they should be covered by exceptions—generally for cases of rape, incest, or to protect the health or life of the pregnant person.
In response to Trump attempting to downplay the impact of abortion on the election, Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali said, "Ooof, this is a gift for Democrats."
Harris' campaign quickly shared on social media several videos of Trump's remarks from the press conference, including what he said about abortion.
Florida has banned abortions after six weeks—before many people even know they are pregnant—with limited exceptions. Trump was asked how he plans to vote on the ballot measure, which says that "no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider."
The ex-president refused to answer, instead saying: "Well, I'm gonna announce that. I'm gonna actually have a press conference on that at some point in the near future, so I don't want to tell you now. But Florida does have a vote coming up on that and I think probably the vote will go in a little more liberal way than people thought. But I'll be announcing that at the appropriate time."
Noting the comments, the ACLU of Florida—which supports the ballot measure—said on social media: "Reminder: In 2016, Trump promised to appoint Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade, and he followed through with that promise. Reproductive freedom is on the ballot in Florida this November. Vote yes on 4."
Whether Trump will be allowed to vote in Florida this November—after a New York jury in May found him guilty of 34 felony charges for falsifying business records related to hush money payments to cover up sex scandals during the 2016 election—will depend on whether and how he is sentenced, according to legal experts.
Trump attacked reproductive rights as president and has bragged about appointing half of the U.S. Supreme Court justices who reversedRoe with the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that triggered a wave of GOP state bans. However, he has also recently tried to distance himself from some harmful restrictions, recognizing them as politically risky.
Reproductive rights advocates have warned against falling for Trump's feigned inconsistency on the issue, taking aim at language in the Republican Party's 2024 platform and arguing that his selection of U.S. Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate shows that "a Trump administration will stop at nothing to ban all abortion" at the federal level.
U.S. House Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said on social media Thursday: "Let's be clear. Donald Trump and extreme MAGA Republicans will impose a nationwide abortion ban. Don't believe a word they say otherwise."
The Harris campaign highlighted Trump's response when asked whether he would direct the Food and Drug Administration to revoke access to mifepristone, which is often taken in tandem with misoprostol for medication abortions.
Seemingly suggesting that he is open to such action, Trump told reporters at the press conference, "You could do things that will—would supplement, absolutely, and those things are pretty open and humane."
In a statement about Trump's comments, Julie Chávez Rodriguez, the campaign manager for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, said that "today Donald Trump made clear what his Project 2025 allies have been saying for months: If he is elected, he will use his power and every tool of the federal government to rip away access to medication abortion, effectively banning abortion nationwide in all 50 states."
"Already, women across the country are suffering because of the nightmare Donald Trump unleashed by overturning Roe v. Wade. That reality—women forced to the brink of death before receiving the care they need, doctors facing the threat of jail time for doing their jobs, and survivors of rape and incest made to flee their states for basic healthcare—will only get worse if Donald Trump wins and wipes out access to medication abortion," she warned. "The stakes this November couldn't be higher, and only one ticket is fighting to protect our freedoms: Vice President Harris and Gov. Tim Walz."
"To me, this election is real simple," said United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain. "It's about one question, a question we've made famous in the labor movement: Which side are you on?"
Part of former U.S. President Donald Trump's GOP presidential campaign strategy has involved repeatedly asking, "Where's Kamala?"
On Thursday, one of the nation's largest labor unions resoundingly responded: "At UAW Local 900 in Wayne, Michigan with 150 autoworkers."
That's what United Auto Workers communications director Jonah Furman said on social media as Vice President Kamala Harris and her Democratic running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, joined UAW members at the Local 900 hall in Wayne following the union's endorsement for president
"To me, this election is real simple. It's about one question, a question we've made famous in the labor movement: Which side are you on?" UAW president Shawn Fain said at the swing state rally.
"On one side, we've got a billionaire who serves himself and his billionaire buddies. He lies, cheats, and steals his way to the top. He is the lapdog of the billionaire class," said Fain, who has called Trump a "scab."
"On the other side, we've got a badass woman who has stood on the picket line with working-class people," he continued. "Kamala Harris is a champion of the working class."
In 2019, Kamala Harris—then a U.S. senator from California running for president—walked a picket line with striking UAW workers in Reno, Nevada.
President Joe Biden made history last year as the first U.S. president to join striking workers on a picket line when he rallied with UAW members outside of a General Motors plant in Belleville, Michigan as they fought for a fair contract. The Biden-Harris administration has often been called the most pro-labor presidency in modern history.
"You know, every time Donald Trump gets the chance, he trashes our union," Fain said. "He comes to Michigan and talks about how he's gonna bring back the auto industry... While he was the president of the United States, auto plants were fleeing the country."
Speaking at Thursday's rally, Harris said, "I am so deeply honored, as a lifelong supporter of union labor, for Tim and I to have the endorsement of the UAW."
"When you know what you stand for, you know what to fight for," she added. "We stand for the people. We stand for the dignity of work. We stand for justice. We stand for equality. And we will fight for all of it."
Harris has won the endorsement of labor organizations including the AFL-CIO, National Education Association, National Nurses United, and—despite a dubious Trump promise to stop taxing tips—the service industry unions SEIU and UNITE HERE.
"We know which side we're on," Fain said Wednesday in a statement endorsing Harris. "We're voting for Kamala Harris in 2024. Because she's walked the walk. Because she supports working-class people when we fight for more. And because we don't need another billionaire in the White House."
"Donald Trump is no friend of the working class," Fain added. "Donald Trump is a scab. I'm a UAW member, and I'm voting for Kamala Harris for president."