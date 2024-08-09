To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Progressive Democrats of America (PDA)
Contact:

Alan Minsky | Alan@PDAmerica.org

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders to Headline Progressive Central 2024 Conference Ahead of Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO

Progressive Democrats of America announced today that U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will be a keynote speaker at Progressive Central 2024, a two-day event dedicated to advancing progressive solutions to the crises undermining contemporary American society and politics. The event will feature panels, speakers, presentations, and break-out sessions where attendees will have their say.

“There is a lot of misinformation about progressive politics,” said Alan Minsky, Executive Director of Progressive Democrats of America. “Progressive Central 2024 is designed to set the record straight by showing that progressive politics match the needs of 21st-century America.”

Speakers will include several members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, including U.S. Representatives Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Jamie Raskin, Barbara Lee, Raul Grijalva, Maxwell Frost, Danny Davis, Jonathan Jackson, and Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia. Additional speakers include State Senator and activist Nina Turner; Nation Magazine journalists John Nichols and Bhaskar Sunkara; Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison; NOW President Christian Nunes; attorney and Free Speech For People founder John Bonifaz; and University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Professor Harvey J Kaye.

Progressive Central 2024 will take place at the Chicago Teachers Union building on Sunday, August 18, and Monday, August 19, during the week of the Democratic National Convention. The event will be streamed live, including on interactive media, allowing viewers to participate in the conference remotely.

For more info on Progressive Central 2024 and how to reserve your place, go to progressivecentral2024.com.

Progressive Democrats of America was founded in 2004 to transform the Democratic Party and U.S. politics by working inside and outside of the party by working to elect empowered progressives and by building the progressive movement in solidarity with with peace, justice, civil rights, environmental, and other reform efforts. For more information about PDA, please see PDAmerica.org.

Progressive Democrats of America