For Immediate Release
Stop the War Coalition
Stop the War Call A National Demonstration for 'Peace Talks Now' in Ukraine

LONDON

Stop the War Coalition have announced a National Demonstration on Saturday 25th February to call for an end to the war in Ukraine and demand that all sides engage in peace talks immediately.

The demonstration will call for the British government to halt its continuing supply of armaments to Ukraine which are only escalating the conflict and doing nothing to bring about an end to the fighting. This follows Rishi Sunak's announcement at the weekend that 14 Challenger 2 battle tanks are to be sent to the war-torn nation.

The march in Central London will mark the dreadful one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine which Stop the War Coalition opposed from the very start. The slogans of the demonstration are as follows:

Peace Talks Now - No to the War in Ukraine - No to the Russian Invasion - No to NATO - No to Nuclear War.

In response to the announcement about British tanks being sent to Ukraine, Stop the War Convenor, Lindsey German said:

“This is another example of the British government leading the charge for more militarism.

The tanks will make little military change but are designed to put political pressure on other countries to increase weapons supplies — especially of German Leopard and US Abrams tanks.

We need peace in Ukraine not escalating war. Sunak and Starmer are unfortunately making greater war more likely.”

Stop the War was founded in September 2001 in the weeks following 9/11, when George W. Bush announced the "war on terror". Stop the War has since been dedicated to preventing and ending the wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and elsewhere. Stop the War opposes the British establishment's disastrous addiction to war and its squandering of public resources on militarism. We have initiated many campaigns around these issues.

