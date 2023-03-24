To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Progress Michigan
Sam Inglot, sam@progressmichigan.org

Progress Michigan Celebrates Gov. Whitmer Restoring Worker Freedom

Michigan is once again a pro-worker, pro-union state after decades of undue corporate influence

MICHIGAN

After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills restoring worker freedom, repealing so-called “Right to Work” and reinstating prevailing wage for state construction projects, Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan, made the following statement:

“It feels great to be a Michigander today. Any day that the corporate interests and lobbyists in Lansing fail is a day that deserves special recognition. After a decade of pressure from workers and their allies to get rid of these DeVos-sponsored worker suppression laws, the goal has finally been accomplished, and today Michigan Democrats restored workplace freedom.

“It's refreshing to see workers get the recognition and rights they deserve after years of Republicans doing everything they could to undermine unions and the ability to organize in the workplace. We’re proud of the new Democratic majority making bold, progressive action in these first few months. And now that Gov. Whitmer has signed these bills into law, Michigan’s working families can see that Gov. Whitmer and Democrats in the legislature are delivering on their promises to put the needs of working people first."

