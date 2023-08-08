August, 08 2023, 08:40am EDT
For Immediate Release
Private Equity-Backed Oil and Gas Drillers Saddle Taxpayers With Costly Cleanup Risk
Public could face up to a $380M bill if buyout firms leave western communities with abandoned wells as investors use greenwashing to promote fossil fuel expansion.
Investments by private equity firms in nearly 2,700 oil and gas wells on federal and tribal lands across the western United States could leave taxpayers with a cleanup bill of up to $380 million, according to a new report released today by the Private Equity Stakeholder Project and Public Citizen.
Without significant changes in financial protections mandated by the U.S. government, the drillers backed by private equity buyout firms on federal lands will only set aside $5.7 million to clean up after the wells are depleted, the study found, a meager 1.5 percent of the potential cleanup costs. The study’s scope includes wells that either have been drilled or are projected to be drilled based on federal drilling permits approved since 2017. The $380 million cleanup bill represents a slice of the total cost of cleaning up from oil and gas drilling on public lands, which has been estimated to be at least $6 billion, and potentially much more.
The involvement of an industry infamous for borrowing money to buy up assets and stripping their value should be of major concern to government officials that oversee oil and gas drilling. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management in July released a long-overdue proposal to strengthen oil and gas cleanup requirements for federal lands. These regulations, once made final, will ensure that oil and gas drillers cannot evade the cost of cleanup. Further legislation is needed to ensure that fossil fuel companies cannot use bankruptcy to ditch their responsibility to clean up oil and gas wells.
“If these companies declare bankruptcy and abandon these oil and gas wells, the public faces major costs, and buyout firms escape with their profit and zero consequences,” said Alan Zibel, an oil and gas researcher with Public Citizen who co-authored the report. “Private equity buyout firms have a history of buying up businesses in declining industries, extracting profits and then filing for bankruptcy once the assets the company owns become worthless. That means federal and state officials must be on high alert as these firms pick up and consolidate oil and gas assets discarded by oil and gas giants.”
The report identified 19 private equity firms, including Blackstone, Carlyle Group, Apollo Global Management, KKR, and Warburg Pincus, that have invested billions of dollars into fossil fuel companies in recent years. These firms have invested in 35 different oil and gas companies that received permits to drill on federal lands since 2017.
Many private equity firms pitch themselves as environmentally responsible owners and release public net-zero pledges, while much of the industry claims to focus on reducing emissions and mitigating impacts on nearby communities, according to the report. The private equity industry is also playing a key role in efforts to certify and promote methane gas. This strategy would boost production of methane gas far into the future, undermining the transition away from fossil fuels.
“The public bears great costs associated with private equity firms' expansion of their fossil fuel holdings,” said report co-author Nichole Heil, research and campaign coordinator with the Private Equity Stakeholder Project. “Private equity firms have relied heavily on institutional investors like public employee pension funds to help fund this expansion. However, they have also now shifted the burden of clean up onto taxpayers. These large opaque financial actors are not only worsening the climate crisis, but also exacerbating the state’s fiscal status and harming local communities.”
Colorado currently has the largest potential cleanup bill from private equity-backed oil and gas companies, the study found. The state could see potentially a significant shortfall of $161 million when the time comes to deal with abandoned wells on federal and tribal lands alone. More than 75 percent of Colorado’s wells on federal lands are on lands leased by private equity backed drillers.
Study Warns Burning Fossil Fuels 'Anywhere in the World' Is Destructive to Antarctica
Slashing greenhouse gas emissions is "our best hope of preserving Antarctica," said the lead author of a new study.
Aug 08, 2023
News
The warming continent of Antarctica will face increasingly extreme and damaging weather events in the coming years if world leaders don't take "drastic action" to rein in fossil fuels, the primary driver of global climate chaos.
That's the conclusion of a study published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science amid growing alarm over the failure of Antarctic sea ice to replenish during the continent's winter. According to scientists, Antarctica was missing an Argentina-sized amount of sea ice as of July—the hottest month on record.
The new study, led by glaciologist Martin Siegert of the University of Exeter, finds that it is "virtually certain that future Antarctic extreme events will be more pronounced than those observed to date" as countries continue to burn fossil fuels at a pace incompatible with warming targets set by the Paris climate accord.
The study notes that "the most extreme 'heatwave' ever recorded globally occurred over East Antarctica in March 2022 when surface temperature anomalies of up to 38.5°C were observed." The heatwave was associated with an atmospheric river, which transports "heat and moisture from the subtropics into the heart of the Antarctic continent."
"Although it was so extreme, a formal attribution of the March 2022 event to human factors has not yet been conducted," the study adds. "However, an attribution analysis of an earlier record-breaking heatwave, that affected the Antarctic Peninsula in February 2020 and led to the highest recorded temperature in the Antarctic mainland (18.3°C at Esperanza Station), concluded a likely significant contribution from fossil-fuel burning."
The analysis also points to extreme cyclones that were "implicated in a major iceberg calving event of the Brunt Ice Shelf in 2020" as well as "the rapid sea ice decline in the Weddell Sea in 2016/17."
"Possibly the most recognizable extreme event that occurred in the atmosphere was the loss of stratospheric ozone, discovered above Antarctica in the 1980s," the study continues. "This loss was caused largely by a particular class of chemicals: Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). Whilst this event catalyzed rapid and effective policy action by the global community in the development of the Montreal Protocol (adopted in 1987), the effects of the 'ozone hole' are being felt decades later."
"This must matter to every country—and individual—on the planet."
Anna Hogg, professor in the School of Earth and Environment at the University of Leeds and a study co-author, said the new research makes clear that "while extreme events are known to impact the globe through heavy rainfall and flooding, heatwaves, and wildfires, such as those seen in Europe this summer, they also impact the remote polar regions."
"Antarctic glaciers, sea ice, and natural ecosystems are all impacted by extreme events," said Hogg.
According to the new study, the Antarctic ice sheet today "contributes six times more mass to the ocean than it did just 30 years ago," an increase that the authors attributed to the burning of fossil fuels.
Siegert stressed that "Antarctic change has global implications." A study published earlier this year in the journal Nature found that melting Antarctic ice could impact global oceans for "centuries to come" by disrupting the critical process of overturning circulation.
"Reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero is our best hope of preserving Antarctica, and this must matter to every country—and individual—on the planet," said Siegert.
Dozens of countries—including the United States, the world's top historical emitter of planet-warming carbon dioxide—are party to the Antarctic Treaty, an agreement that obliges signatories to protect the continent from "considerable stress and damage."
"Nations must understand that by continuing to explore, extract, and burn fossil fuels anywhere in the world," Siegert said Tuesday, "the environment of Antarctica will become ever more affected in ways inconsistent with their pledge."
Critics Rip Private Equity Firm's Deal to Buy Simon & Schuster as 'Dark Day for Publishing'
"I guess all of corporate book publishing is beholden to investors above all else but this really makes it blatant," said one literary podcaster.
Aug 07, 2023
News
"This is a dark day for publishing," Slater added.
"What," he asked, "was the last book you read?"
American literati recoiled in howls of articulate indignation Monday following news that multinational mass media conglomerate Paramount Global has agreed to sell venerable publishing house Simon & Schuster to KKR, described by one critic as "possibly the most vile example of a private equity firm that acquires, eviscerates, and kills off companies for profit."
The New York Timesreports KKR will pay $1.62 billion in an all-cash deal for the 99-year-old publishing giant, which was first put up for sale in 2020.
Last October, a proposed $2.2 billion sale to Penguin Random House (PRH) collapsed after a federal judge sided with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), which opposed the deal on antitrust grounds.
"I guess all of corporate book publishing is beholden to investors above all else but this really makes it blatant," tweeted Maris Kreizman, host of the Maris Review literary podcast. "As we saw in DOJ v. PRH, the people at the top truly don't know how the sausage gets made. And now a private equity firm will be at the tippy top. What could go wrong?"
Dashka Slater, the New York Times bestselling author of The 57 Bus—which won the Stonewall Book Award in 2018—said she was "horrified" to get an email from Simon & Schuster "announcing their acquisition by kleptocrats KKR."
"This is a dark day for publishing," Slater added.
According to Words Rated, an international data and analytics research group focusing on the publishing industry, over 80% of the nearly $91.4 billion annual U.S. book trade is controlled by the "Big Five" publishers—Penguin Random House, Hachette, HarperCollins, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster.
Often referred to as "vulture capitalists" because they target financially floundering companies for acquisition before gutting their operations and personnel to maximize profit, private equity firms own or control scores of publishers, according to the market research site mergr.
KKR media chair Richard Sarnoff called the deal "a compelling opportunity to help Simon & Schuster become an even stronger partner to literary talent by investing in the expansion of the company's capabilities and distribution networks."
Jamie Ford, another Times bestselling author, had just "one question for the KKR board."
"What," he asked, "was the last book you read?"
After Black Pregnant Woman's False Arrest, Markey Renews Call for Federal Facial Recognition Ban
"We need to pass my bill to prohibit the use of biometric technologies by federal entities and law enforcement so that people like Porcha aren't wrongly accused."
Aug 07, 2023
News
Experts and rights advocates have long warned about the inaccuracy and biases of facial recognition technology and raised the alarm about its use by all levels of law enforcement.
In a statement to multiple media outlets, DPD Chief James White said: "I have reviewed the allegations contained in the lawsuit. They are very concerning. We are taking this matter very seriously, but we cannot comment further at this time due to the need for additional investigation. We will provide further information once additional facts are obtained and we have a better understanding of the circumstances."
"As Ms. Woodruff's horrifying experience illustrates, the department's use of this technology must end," Mayor continued. "Furthermore, the DPD continues to hide its abuses of this technology, forcing people whose rights have been violated to expose its wrongdoing case by case. DPD should not be permitted to avoid transparency and hide its own misconduct from public view at the same time it continues to subject Detroiters to dragnet surveillance."
In response to reporting about an innocent Black woman misidentified as a criminal suspect by facial recognition software and arrested in Michigan, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey on Monday demanded federal legislation he first proposed years ago.
The New York Times detailed Sunday that Porcha Woodruff was eight months pregnant and getting her daughters ready for school in February when members of the Detroit Police Department (DPD) arrested her for alleged robbery and carjacking. The 32-year-old was held at the Detroit Detention Center for 11 hours, after which she required hospital treatment for dehydration. The case against her was dismissed, but on Thursday she filed suit against the city and Detective Officer LaShauntia Oliver in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.
"In the warrant affidavit, Detective Oliver omitted the fact that [Woodruff's] facial recognition was eight years old, and [Woodruff's] recent driver's license photo was available," the suit states, according toThe Detroit News. "[Oliver] deliberately omitted facts because the magistrate would have possibly denied the warrant. The omitted facts were material in finding probable cause to obtain a warrant affidavit for [Woodruff's] arrest."
Responding on social media, Markey (D-Mass.) said: "Unacceptable. Facial recognition frequently misidentifies vulnerable and marginalized people. We need to pass my bill to prohibit the use of biometric technologies by federal entities and law enforcement so that people like Porcha aren't wrongly accused."
Markey and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) along with Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) first introduced the Facial Recognition and Biometric Technology Moratorium Act in 2020. In March, they reintroduced the bill with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) as well as Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).
"The year is 2023, but we are living through 1984. The continued proliferation of surveillance tools like facial recognition technologies in our society is deeply disturbing," Markey said at the time, referencing George Orwell's dystopian novel. "Biometric data collection poses serious risks of privacy invasion and discrimination, and Americans know they should not have to forgo personal privacy for safety. As we work to make our country more equitable, we cannot ignore the technologies that stand in the way of progress and perpetuate injustice."
According to his office, the bill would:
- Place a prohibition on the use of facial recognition technology by federal entities, which can only be lifted with an act of Congress;
- Place a prohibition on the use of other biometric technologies, including voice recognition, gate recognition, and recognition of other immutable physical characteristics, by federal entities, which can only be lifted with an act of Congress;
- Condition federal grant funding to state and local entities, including law enforcement, on those entities enacting their own moratoria on the use of facial recognition and biometric technology;
- Prohibit the use of federal dollars for biometric surveillance systems;
- Prohibit the use of information collected via biometric technology in violation of the act in any judicial proceedings;
- Provide a private right of action for individuals whose biometric data is used in violation of the act and allow for enforcement by state attorneys general; and
- Allow states and localities to enact their own laws regarding the use of facial recognition and biometric technologies.
Experts and rights advocates have long warned about the inaccuracy and biases of facial recognition technology and raised the alarm about its use by all levels of law enforcement.
While some states and municipalities have passed restrictions on such technology, there are no federal regulations—though experiences like that of Woodruff have fueled demands for swift and sweeping action by the divided Congress.
According to the Times:
The ordeal started with an automated facial recognition search, according to an investigator's report from the Detroit Police Department. Ms. Woodruff is the sixth person to report being falsely accused of a crime as a result of facial recognition technology used by police to match an unknown offender's face to a photo in a database. All six people have been Black; Ms. Woodruff is the first woman to report it happening to her.
It is the thirdcase involving the Detroit Police Department, which runs, on average, 125 facial recognition searches a year, almost entirely on Black men, according to weekly reports about the technology's use provided by the police to Detroit's Board of Police Commissioners, a civilian oversight group. Critics of the technology say the cases expose its weaknesses and the dangers posed to innocent people.
In a statement to multiple media outlets, DPD Chief James White said: "I have reviewed the allegations contained in the lawsuit. They are very concerning. We are taking this matter very seriously, but we cannot comment further at this time due to the need for additional investigation. We will provide further information once additional facts are obtained and we have a better understanding of the circumstances."
Another incident involving the city's police landed Robert Williams behind bars in January 2020, after state-owned facial recognition software misidentified the Black Michigander as a shoplifting suspect. He is represented by the national and state ACLU as well as the University of Michigan Law School's Civil Rights Litigation Initiative in an ongoing legal battle.
"It's deeply concerning that the Detroit Police Department knows the devastating consequences of using flawed facial recognition technology as the basis for someone's arrest and continues to rely on it anyway," Phil Mayor, senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Michigan, said in a statement Sunday as news outlets shared Woodruff's story.
"As Ms. Woodruff's horrifying experience illustrates, the department's use of this technology must end," Mayor continued. "Furthermore, the DPD continues to hide its abuses of this technology, forcing people whose rights have been violated to expose its wrongdoing case by case. DPD should not be permitted to avoid transparency and hide its own misconduct from public view at the same time it continues to subject Detroiters to dragnet surveillance."
The ACLU was among the groups that endorsed Markey's legislation in March, with senior policy counsel Chad Marlow saying the senator "understands Congress should not be using federal funds to underwrite the use of technologies that threaten our most sacred civil rights and civil liberties" and applauding all of the bill's sponsors for working to safeguard "our freedoms against the prying eyes of unchecked government surveillance."
