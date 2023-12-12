December, 12 2023, 10:28am EDT
New Poll Shows Strong Support for Making Oil and Gas Companies Pay for Climate Damages
Voters are more inclined to support a candidate that prioritizes legislation to hold oil and gas companies accountable for costs of climate damages
As climate talks come to a close in Dubai, new polling reveals overwhelming American support for making the oil industry help cover the ballooning costs of climate change-fueled disasters. Conducted by Data for Progress and Fossil Free Media, the survey shows voters back laws requiring major oil and gas companies pay for a share of climate damages caused by fossil fuel pollution.
The poll showed that likely voters widely support a bill that would require big oil and gas companies to pay a share of climate costs caused by pollution by a +40-point margin (66% in support compared to just 26% opposed). Support crosses party lines with 81% of Democrats, 61% of Independents, and a majority of Black and Latino voters in favor. The proposal also enjoys strong support from young voters aged 18-29 (68%).
Additionally, 64% of voters said they would be more likely to support a candidate who prioritizes requiring oil and gas companies to pay climate costs linked to their pollution. Just 26% said they would be less likely to support officials backing such a measure.
The findings coincide with “loss and damage” funding taking center stage at COP28, as vulnerable nations demand wealthy polluting countries pay compensation for their outsized role causing climate impacts now devastating low-income regions. Mirroring these calls for historic emitters to pay up, two-thirds of American voters support legislation compelling Big Oil to chip in on escalating climate costs linked to their products.
"In a resounding call for accountability, two-thirds of the American people support legislation demanding industry titans like Exxon and Shell shoulder their fair share of the climate damages inflicted by fossil fuels,” said Cassidy DiPaola, Communications Director at Fossil Free Media. “With COP spotlighting the towering price tag of climate change, voters resoundingly endorse fossil fuel companies contributing their fair share to address a crisis they helped manufacture and still refuse to help fix."
Members of Congress have considered legislation like this before, including the Polluters Pay Climate Fund Act, that was introduced in 2021 by Senator Chris Van Hollen and joined by Senators Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey, Sheldon Whitehouse, Elizabeth Warren and Jeff Merkley . As support for legislation like this grows, groups like Make Polluters Pay, a national campaign focused on holding Big Oil accountable for their role in the climate crisis, are amplifying calls to Congress and the President to make this legislation possible.
Fossil Free Media is a nonprofit media lab that supports the movement to end fossil fuels and address the climate emergency.
Thousands Tell EU to 'Stop Austerity' at Mass March in Brussels
"Austerity is always aimed at the same people: working people," said one French labor leader.
Dec 12, 2023
News
The ETUC said 14 of the E.U.'s 27 member states would be required to cut a combined 45 billion euros ($49 billion) from their budgets next year under the plan, followed by more cuts in the coming years.
Labor leaders in the European Union on Tuesday estimated that 15,000 people from across the bloc had traveled to central Brussels to march against austerity measures expected to go into effect after the New Year, with workers demanding fair wages and sufficient funding for public services.
Organized by the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) and other labor organizations representing workers in the agricultural, tourism, and food industries, among others, the march through the E.U.'s capital was planned in response to the Stability and Growth Pact—a set of economic rules that were paused during the coronavirus pandemic.
The rules that are set to go into effect again in 2024, following months of negotiations by finance ministers, require that member states' public debt doesn't exceed 60% of their gross domestic product and that their annual deficit stay below 3%.
The ETUC said 14 of the E.U.'s 27 member states would be required to cut a combined 45 billion euros ($49 billion) from their budgets next year under the plan, followed by more cuts in the coming years.
In a letter to the European Council on Monday, the union, which represents 45 million workers, noted that wages are already falling in the bloc, despite the fact that profit margins of corporations are increasing.
"Further austerity would have a devastating effect on the economy and on workers, deepening the social justice emergency," wrote Esther Lynch, general secretary of the ETUC, noting that the early days of the pandemic in 2020 saw European governments invest in public health measures and worker protections. "We must maintain a solidaristic and forward-looking approach."
The union called on the council to approve a further one-year extension of the Stability and Growth Pact's "escape clause," which was invoked in 2020.
"The ETUC is calling for a rethink," wrote Lynch. "A smarter reform is needed. The austerity measures imposed following the financial crisis had a profoundly damaging effect on Europe, with the scars still visible in our economy, our society, and our politics."
The New Economic Foundation released an analysis last year showing that without restrictions on public spending that were imposed in the E.U. after the 2008 financial meltdown, the average citizen of the bloc would be more than $3,000 better off, and governments would have invested $575 billion more in infrastructure and $1,000 more per person on education, healthcare, and other social services.
A return to such austerity would "kill jobs, lower wages, mean even less funding for already over-stretched public services, and all but guarantee another devastating recession," Lynch told the Associated Press.
One education worker who traveled all the way from Portugal to march told the AP that "fair taxation" is needed "so that there is enough money to go to the public services and all European citizens and all European workers can live with dignity."
"People deserve to live in dignity, to have decent salaries, to have good working conditions and they are not getting it from most governments in Europe and this austerity," Manuela Mendonca told the outlet.
The ETUC said investments in social spending and meeting climate targets must be excluded from spending limits, and called for the Recovery and Resilience Facility, which was passed to aid climate action and a digital transition across Europe, to be kept in place.
"Austerity is always aimed at the same people," said Sophie Binet, secretary-general of the General Confederation of Labor in France, at Tuesday's march. "Working people."
Marchers carried signs through Brussels that read, "For jobs and public services" and, "Stop austerity."
"Austerity has been tried and it failed," Lynch told the AP. "It is time to learn the lessons of the past and ensure the E.U.'s economic rules put the wellbeing of people and the planet before totally arbitrary limits."
Global Aid Leaders to World: 'We Have Seen Nothing Like the Siege of Gaza'
"We are no strangers to human suffering—to conflict, to natural disasters, to some of the world's largest and gravest catastrophes," reads a joint op-ed calling for a cease-fire.
Dec 12, 2023
News
Singling out the Biden administration for vetoing a cease-fire resolution at the U.N. Security Council last week, the humanitarian leaders wrote Tuesday that "a significant change in approach from the U.S. government is needed today to pull Gaza back from this abyss."
The leaders of some of the world's top humanitarian organizations wrote in a New York Timesop-ed Tuesday that the spiraling humanitarian disaster created by Israel's blockade and incessant bombing of the Gaza Strip is more devastating than anything they've witnessed in decades of relief work across the globe.
"We are no strangers to human suffering—to conflict, to natural disasters, to some of the world's largest and gravest catastrophes," wrote the heads of CARE USA, Mercy Corps, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam America, Refugees International, and Save the Children U.S. "We were there when fighting erupted in Khartoum, Sudan. As bombs rained down on Ukraine. When earthquakes leveled southern Turkey and northern Syria. As the Horn of Africa faced its worst drought in years. The list goes on."
"We have seen nothing like the siege of Gaza," they continued. "Most of our organizations have been operating in Gaza for decades. But we can do nothing remotely adequate to address the level of suffering there without an immediate and complete cease-fire and an end to the siege. The aerial bombardments have rendered our jobs impossible. The withholding of water, fuel, food, and other basic goods has created an enormous scale of need that aid alone cannot offset."
The group of aid leaders, which includes a former Biden administration official, argued that a cease-fire is necessary to begin the arduous work of providing emergency relief to nearly two million displaced Gazans and rebuilding the territory's infrastructure, much of which has been demolished in what's been called "one of history's heaviest conventional bombing campaigns."
"A significant change in approach from the U.S. government is needed today to pull Gaza back from this abyss."
Singling out the Biden administration for vetoing a cease-fire resolution at the U.N. Security Council last week, the humanitarian leaders wrote Tuesday that "a significant change in approach from the U.S. government is needed today to pull Gaza back from this abyss."
"Among leaders in Washington, there is constant talk about preparing for the 'day after.' But if this relentless bombardment and siege continues, there will be no 'day after' for Gaza. It will be too late," they warned. "To stop Gaza's apocalyptic free fall, the Biden administration must take tangible measures like it does in other conflicts to up the ante with all parties to the conflict and bordering countries."
The aid leaders' plea comes as the death toll from Israel's U.S.-backed bombing campaign continues to rise and the cascading impacts of the assault—including widespread hunger and the alarming spread of infectious diseases—intensified over the past several days.
"Bloody diarrhea, jaundice, acute hepatitis, and respiratory infections. These are just some of the diseases spreading in the Gaza Strip, where the World Health Organization (WHO) says the health system is 'on its knees and collapsing," CNNreported Tuesday.
The U.N. estimates that nearly 85% of Gaza's population has been displaced by Israeli bombing, which is currently concentrated in southern Gaza. Fewer than a dozen of the territory's 36 hospitals are functioning.
"The harrowing events unfolding before us are shaping a global narrative that if unchanged, will reveal a legacy of indifference in the face of unspeakable suffering, bias in the application of the laws of conflict, and impunity for actors that violate international humanitarian law," the aid leaders wrote Tuesday. "The U.S. government must act now—and fight for humanity."
'Major' Antitrust Win as Jury Deems Google App Store an Illegal Monopoly
"This decision will fundamentally reshape Google's monopoly," said one antitrust advocate.
Dec 12, 2023
News
A federal jury ruled Monday that Google's highly profitable Android app store is an unlawful monopoly, a landmark antitrust decision that one observer hailed as "a message that justice can prevail in the fight against Big Tech's outsized power over our lives."
The ruling stemmed from an antitrust lawsuit brought by Epic Games, a video game maker that accused Google of using its dominant market position to crush competition and drive up fees for app developers.
The Google Play Store has become one of the tech giant's most profitable businesses, despite company executives' previous claims that the platform "would not be a profit center."
In a statement following Monday's decision, Epic Games said that "over the course of the trial we saw evidence that Google was willing to pay billions of dollars to stifle alternative app stores by paying developers to abandon their own store efforts and direct distribution plans, and offering highly lucrative agreements with device manufacturers in exchange for excluding competing app stores."
"These deals were meant to cement Google's dominance as the only app store in town—and it worked. More than 95% of apps are distributed through the Play Store on Android," the statement continued. "The evidence presented in this case demonstrates the urgent need for legislation and regulations that address Apple and Google strangleholds over smartphones, including with promising legislation in progress right now with the Digital Markets, Competition, and Consumer Bill in the U.K. and the Digital Markets Act in the E.U."
Lee Hepner, an attorney for the American Economic Liberties Project, toldThe Wall Street Journal that "it's a big deal that a jury is saying, 'Yes, Google has a monopoly and it has illegally maintained a monopoly."
"A jury was readily able to call a spade a spade," said Hepner.
"This is a major victory in the fight against one of Google's most profitable monopolies."
Monday's win for Epic Games caps off a yearslong legal battle that the company waged against Apple and Google, which is also currently facing a historic antitrust case brought by the U.S. Justice Department.
In 2020, as The Washington Postreported Monday, "Epic revolted against Apple and Google's payment-sharing systems for app developers by tweaking its popular Fortnite app so users could pay Epic directly."
"First Apple, then Google, booted Fortnite from their app stores for violating their rules," the Post noted. "Epic sued both companies, arguing the rules violated the Sherman Antitrust Act... Unlike Apple, Google allows people to download apps onto phones running its Android operating system without going through its official app store, but the company strikes deals with phone manufacturers to favor Google's official app store."
A federal appeals court earlier this year ruled against Epic Games in the Apple case, and Epic Games has asked the Supreme Court to take up the case.
In January, an Obama-appointed federal judge will determine the extent to which Google will have to alter its business in response to the jury decision.
Katherine Van Dyck, a senior legal counsel at the American Economic Liberties Project, urged the judge to "craft a strong remedy to ensure that app markets are open, accessible, and competitive for honest businesses across the tech industry."
"This is a major victory in the fight against one of Google's most profitable monopolies," Van Dyck said of Monday's ruling. "A jury of 9 has found that Google's sweetheart deals, bribes, and monopoly profits are illegal."
"Epic's decision to forgo monetary damages and instead pursue injunctive relief," Van Dyck added, "all but ensure that this decision will fundamentally reshape Google's monopoly, which it has leveraged to exploit app developers and stifle innovation."
