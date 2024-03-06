March, 06 2024, 01:17pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
press@sunrisemovement.org, Stevie O’Hanlon
Nation’s Leading Youth Organizations Join Members of Congress to Unveil 'Youth Agenda' – Calling on Biden to “Finish the Job”
If you commit to prioritizing these actions, young people will turn out and make 'finishing the job' a reality,” the letter reads. “To invest in America, invest in us.”
Today, ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address, a coalition of the nation’s leading youth organizations—March For Our Lives, Sunrise Movement, Gen-Z for Change, and United We Dream Action—led a press conference in Washington D.C to unveil their Youth Agenda alongside Senator Bernie Sanders and Reps. Summer Lee, Jamaal Bowman, Ro Khanna, and Greg Casar. The “Finish the Job” Youth Agenda—a response to the President’s campaign slogan— outlines key issue areas that Biden must deliver on if he is serious about earning young people’s support in November. From combating climate change, protecting democracy, and ending gun violence to securing permanent protections for immigrant communities, and calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza – young people are once again demanding that President Biden fight for our lives and protect our futures.
The coalition of youth-led organizations also sent a letter to President Biden and Vice President Harris, calling on them to adopt the new youth-focused agenda not only for their campaign, but right now for their current administration.
Young people fought hard to push the Biden Administration to back key priorities, including the American Climate Corps, the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, and the pause of LNG exports, and we’re not letting up now. There is far more the President can and must do to pursue a progressive agenda that truly invests in the lives and future of our generation. From record-breaking heat, the continued ravage of the gun violence epidemic, attacks on our immigrant communities in states led by MAGA Republicans, to the fueling of the global war machine, including in Gaza, young people are fighting for a future where we can all live and thrive. The Youth Agenda is not only a policy roadmap and a call to action for the President, but for any candidate who wants to win the youth vote.
Young people across the country have spoken. If the President and his administration want to earn our support, they must follow the roadmap to success outlined in our agenda and make genuine progress on the issues that matter to our lives. Since 2018, the youth vote has soared to record heights, bringing the President to the White House in 2020 and beating back a right-wing wave in 2022. Biden received stronger support from voters ages 18-29, especially from young people of color, compared to any other age group. In the 2024 election, Gen Z and young millennials will make up well over a fifth of the American electorate, and we are a core part of the President’s winning coalition. Our needs and aspirations must be taken into account.
Michelle Ming, Political Director of United We Dream Action, said:
“Young people across the country, including immigrant youth, have been unapologetically clear about the vision for our futures that we’re fighting for: a future that invests in our lives, our safety, and our well-being. Our Finish the Job Youth Agenda is a clear reiteration of the issues that matter most to young constituents and a roadmap for President Biden and his administration to follow if they want to earn our support. Immigrant youth have experienced firsthand the harmful policies being proposed and enacted in states ranging from my former home state of Texas, to my current home state in New York. We will not let our communities be used as political scapegoats. We’re fired up to change the conditions for our communities, from permanent protections for our loved ones, a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to gun violence, to urgent action to address climate change now. With the Youth Agenda, we’re giving Biden our winning playbook.”
Michele Weindling, Sunrise Movement Political Director, said:
“In 2020, young people sent Biden to the White House. In 2024, how many young people turn out for Biden will determine if we stave off a second Trump presidency. Right now, young people are shouting for what we need from Biden to mobilize our generation this November. President Biden must do everything in his power to fight the climate crisis, to end gun violence, to not cater to the right at the cost of immigrants' lives, and he must call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza."
Natalie Fall, Executive Director of March For Our Lives, said:
“However you square it, young people are inheriting a broken and imperfect world. But as young people step into their political power, we are not accepting things as they are. Young people have organized and stood up for ourselves and our future. It’s time for our leaders to do the same for us. So we are saying to any candidate who wants our vote: listen to us, govern with our needs and our future in mind, and we will deliver you our votes. We know that our vote is a precious and powerful thing. In 2024, you cannot win higher office without the youth vote, and you cannot win the youth vote without the youth agenda. If President Biden really wants to “finish the job,” this is the roadmap he must follow.”
Elise Joshi, Executive Director of Gen-Z for Change, said:
“Gen-Z for Change launched a tool last week that enabled people across the country to send over 4 million emails to members of congress urging for a ceasefire. On top of that, millions are marching, divesting, donating, learning, and amplifying. So to the Biden Administration and our representatives, youth are awake and unwavering. We know the interconnected was between the climate crisis, occupation, tenant protections, reproductive justice, policing, militarism. And we reject that this is how it ought to be…President Biden must embrace this to earn our trust.”
Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.
LATEST NEWS
Planet-Warming Emissions Would Soar If Trump Wins Second Term: Study
New research suggests Trump's plans for another four years in the White House could doom the climate.
Mar 06, 2024
News
Biden's policies certainly haven't always been climate-friendly—including his approval of the Willow oil project—but the analysis shows how impactful rolling back his positive climate policies would be.
Former President Donald Trump returning to the White House would be devastating for the climate, a new analysis shows.
A study released on Wednesday by Carbon Brief looks at Trump's plans for a second term and policies that President Joe Biden has implemented during his time in the White House. When the two are compared, it states that Trump's second term would lead to 4 billion more tons of CO2 being released into the atmosphere by 2030. That's the combined annual emissions of the European Union and Japan.
Trump's plans would be so destructive to the climate because they would roll back Biden's emissions-reduction policies.
"Carbon Brief's analysis is based on an aggregation of modeling by various U.S. research groups. It highlights the significant impact of the Biden administration's climate policies. This includes the Inflation Reduction Act—which Trump has pledged to reverse—along with several other policies," the study says.
🚨BREAKING🚨
Election victory for Trump could add 4bn tonnes to US emissions by 2030 – new @CarbonBrief analysis
🎯US would blow past climate goals
😳would wipe out impact – twice over – from 5yrs of global clean energy growth
🥵would likely end 1.5C hopes
1/… pic.twitter.com/tFqYjIOLdO
— Simon Evans (@DrSimEvans) March 6, 2024
Biden's policies certainly haven't always been climate-friendly—including his approval of the Willow oil project—but the analysis shows how impactful rolling back his positive climate policies would be.
The study claims the additional CO2 that would be emitted due to a second Trump term could lead to approximately $900 billion worth of climate damages. Furthermore, the study might actually be underestimating the damage Trump could do.
"It might understate Trump's impact. For example, his pledge to 'drill, baby, drill' is not included within the analysis and would likely raise U.S. and global emissions further through the increased extraction and burning of oil, gas, and coal," the study says.
The planet would very likely experience a temperature increase beyond 1.5°C, the study says, and quite possibly beyond 2°C.
Many American politicians have noted that Trump returning to the White House would be disastrous for the climate. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted on Wednesday that a second Trump term would mean the world would "lose the fight against climate change." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) issued a similar warning in February.
Keep ReadingShow Less
GOP Budget Called a Plan to 'Sell Out' Families to 'Line the Pockets of the Ultra-Rich'
"With trillions of dollars in devastating cuts that will force families to spend more on everything from groceries to healthcare, this budget is the last thing Americans need," said Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle.
Mar 06, 2024
News
Congressional appropriators are still working on government funding bills for the current fiscal year that have been delayed for months due to Republicans' push for aggressive cuts.
Republican-led states are expected to ramp up their push for Medicaid work requirements if former President Donald Trump wins a second term in November.
The GOP's budget resolution also backs calls for a "fiscal commission," endorsing legislation passed by the House Budget Committee in January.
House Republicans on Wednesday unveiled a budget blueprint for next fiscal year that, while light on specifics, expresses the party's support for Medicaid work requirements and a fiscal commission for Social Security and Medicare—which critics say is a thinly veiled ploy to slash the key programs.
Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.), the top Democrat on the House Budget Committee, said in a statement that "if you've been waiting for a plan to sell out American families to line the pockets of the ultra-rich, then look no further."
"With trillions of dollars in devastating cuts that will force families to spend more on everything from groceries to healthcare, this budget is the last thing Americans need," said Boyle. "House Republicans have no shortage of unfinished work they should be focused on right now—but they've once again made it clear that their top priority is finding new ways to attack working- and middle-class families."
Republicans released their Fiscal Year 2025 budget resolution ahead of a House Budget Committee mark-up hearing set for Thursday. Bloombergnoted that it is "unusual" for lawmakers to begin crafting a budget framework before the White House outlines its budget proposal for the coming fiscal year, which President Joe Biden is set to do next week.
Congressional appropriators are still working on government funding bills for the current fiscal year that have been delayed for months due to Republicans' push for aggressive cuts.
"A vote for the GOP budget is a vote to cut Social Security and Medicare."
The GOP's Fiscal Year 2025 plan does not yet include specific funding levels, but it makes a number of policy statements indicating that the party intends to pursue steep spending reductions and other longstanding priorities.
For example, the resolution calls on Congress to enact legislation "implementing work requirements into the Medicaid program," despite research and state-level experiments showing that work mandates do virtually nothing to boost employment while depriving many people of health coverage.
Vox's Dylan Scott noted last year that "Medicaid work requirements are really just spending cuts in disguise."
"The Congressional Budget Office had previously estimated requiring nondisabled, non-elderly childless adults to work in order to receive Medicaid benefits would slash the program's spending by $135 billion over 10 years—largely because more than 2 million people would lose coverage annually for failing to meet the work requirement."
Republican-led states are expected to ramp up their push for Medicaid work requirements if former President Donald Trump wins a second term in November.
The GOP's budget resolution also backs calls for a "fiscal commission," endorsing legislation passed by the House Budget Committee in January.
"This resolution includes a commission designed to slash Social Security and Medicare behind closed doors," Social Security Works said Wednesday in response to the proposal. "A vote for the GOP budget is a vote to cut Social Security and Medicare."
Keep ReadingShow Less
What a Leaked US Cable Says About Israel's Looming Assault on Rafah
An invasion would have "catastrophic humanitarian consequences, including mass civilian casualties, extensive population displacement, and the collapse of the existing humanitarian response," the cable warned.
Mar 06, 2024
News
An Israeli invasion of Rafah would have "catastrophic" consequences for the 1.5 million civilians sheltering in the southern Gazan city, a U.S. diplomatic cable has warned.
The cable, written by members of the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), was sent from Jerusalem to the State Department in Washington, D.C. on Monday and reported by The Intercept on Tuesday.
"A potential escalation of military operations in within Southern Gaza's Rafah Governorate could result in catastrophic humanitarian consequences, including mass civilian casualties, extensive population displacement, and the collapse of the existing humanitarian response, multiple relief actors have warned USAID's Levant Disaster Assistance Response Team," the cable reads.
"A 'military incursion' into a tent city of unarmed civilians is a horrifying, psychopathic action."
It comes amid increased protests against a potential Rafah invasion and international calls for a cease-fire in an attack that the International Court of Justice has deemed a plausible genocide. Israel's assault on Gaza has already killed more than 30,000 people, displaced at least 85% of the population, and induced a famine that is killing children through starvation and dehydration.
The Biden administration faces mounting domestic pressure to push for an end to the onslaught. However, the cable was publicized the same day that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Israeli War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz and did not categorically reject a Rafah invasion. Instead, Blinken reportedly "underscored the need for a credible and implementable humanitarian plan prior to any major military operation in Rafah, given the risks to civilians."
Yet the stark language of the cable belies the possibility of such a plan.
"At present, there appear to be no viable evacuation options for the 1.5 million in Rafah," the cable said.
The Rafah Governorate, which it said was comparable in size to Syracuse, New York, has seen its population increase by more than sevenfold since Israel began its assault on Gaza following Hamas' deadly incursion into Southern Israel on October 7. The Israeli military ordered civilians to flee southward for safety, and now those who heeded those calls have nowhere else to go.
"A large portion of those residing in Rafah, including elderly populations, exhausted IDPs [internally displaced persons], and those with reduced mobility, would likely remain in the governorate during the potential military operation due to lack of viable alternatives, heightening the risk of mass casualties," the cable said.
It described the situation in Rafah as already dire. Many people entering Rafah from the north had their belongings seized by the Israel Defense Forces and then had to spend months trying to find basic items like blankets. The services that do exist are overwhelmed.
"The impact of hostilities has stretched the capacity of Gaza's health system beyond its limit," the cable said.
In addition, Israel been ramping up a bombing campaign against Rafah, leading to "escalating panic and increased breakdown of social order," the cable said.
Reacting to the cable, journalist Heidi Moore said on social media that its assessment of a potential Rafah invasion as "catastrophic" was "the only conclusion."
"A 'military incursion' into a tent city of unarmed civilians is a horrifying, psychopathic action," Moore added.
It is unclear how much influence the cable will have with the administration. In addition to the State Department, copies of it were also sent to the National Security Council, secretary of defense, and the CIA.
USAID declined The Intercept's request for comment, but pointed to previous remarks of Administrator Samantha Power, who said in late February that the U.S. could not support a Rafah campaign without a "credible plan to protect civilians" and that it had "seen no credible plan."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular