Helen Britto, Our Children’s Trust, helen@ourchildrenstrust.org
Nate Bellinger, Our Children’s Trust, lead counsel, nate@ourchildrenstrust.org
Melissa Hornbein, Western Environmental Law Center, hornbein@westernlaw.org
Montana Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Landmark Youth-Led Constitutional Climate Case Held v. State of Montana
HELENA, Montana
Today, counsel for the 16 plaintiffs in the historic youth-led constitutional climate case, Held v. State of Montana, presented oral arguments before the Montana Supreme Court. In a packed courtroom, counsel for the plaintiffs argued to affirm the August 2023 ruling in favor of the plaintiffs from District Court Judge Kathy Seeley declaring that the State of Montana’s laws that require the State to turn a blind eye to young people’s climate injuries while promoting fossil fuel activities violate their constitutional rights to a clean and healthful environment, including a livable climate, their dignity, safety and equal protection of the law.
After Judge Seeley’s historic ruling, the state appealed the decision to the Montana Supreme Court. The court also filed for a stay in District Court asking the court to delay its decision on Held pending appeal. Judge Seeley denied the request for stay and the state Supreme Court denied a similar request to stay the District Court’s order.
Attorney for the plaintiffs Roger Sullivan of McGarvey Law today argued that the 16 young Montanans have personally suffered direct and severe impacts from climate change, supported by the unchallenged scientific expert testimony presented at trial. He asserted that the youth proved that they have suffered constitutional injuries to their unalienable rights including their physical health and safety, which is more than enough to establish that the Court has jurisdiction to review the statute at the heart of their climate injuries–a law that requires the State agencies to ignore those injuries entirely in regulating fossil fuel activities in Montana. In his arguments, Sullivan stated:
“This case is about Montana’s climate, Montana’s constitution, and Montana’s children. These courageous young Montanans who are present in the courtroom today testified about the impacts of extreme summer heat while working on the family ranch, about their inability to breathe clean air as a result of the new ‘smoke season,’ about maintaining ancient Tribal traditions tied to the seasons and the absence of winter snow, and about impacts to their cherished landscapes all across our state, from the grandeur of our mountains to the vastness of our rolling plains. Now before you is an unparalleled trial record with findings of fact based on testimony of the youth plaintiffs and Montana’s renowned climate scientists and medical professionals which established that the reason there is a constitutional injury is because the legislature told the state agencies that they could not look at the impacts on Montana’s climate of the fossil fuel activities they permit, and so the agencies haven’t, which is why the record shows they have never denied a fossil fuel permit. This record also shows we are in a climate emergency and additional greenhouse gas emissions will cause additional heating and additional injuries to plaintiffs.”
“With this case we are working to protect our state of Montana, our people, and our land because this is our home. It is our responsibility and moral obligation, along with that of the courts, to hold our government systems accountable in ensuring our most fundamental rights are protected,” said named plaintiff Rikki Held. “Our case, ruled on by Judge Seeley last year, has laid out the best available science on climate change and related health impacts especially to young people, has shown long-standing state action against the well-being of our state and our future, and has raised the voices of us young Montanans who have already experienced the results of our state government's actions contributing to the global climate crisis. I hope the Montana Supreme Court affirms Judge Seely's August order to ensure our constitutional rights, including the fundamental right to a livable climate, are protected and adhered to as we lay our path for the future.”
“The scale at which the State is suggesting State agencies operate, on a permit by permit basis, is not appropriate to the scale of the climate emergency. A decision in favor of Held plaintiffs would allow agencies the framework within which to make constitutionally compliant decisions, and position Montana to alter the systems that injure the youth plaintiffs. A safe, and livable climate is in all of our interests,” said Our Children’s Trust attorney Nate Bellinger. “The State should stop fighting Montana’s youth, stop prioritizing fossil fuel development over the best interests of its own residents, and get to work complying with the Held order. We thank the Court for hearing us today, and look forward to its ruling.”
The 16 youth plaintiffs in this case are represented by attorneys with Our Children’s Trust, the Western Environmental Law Center, and McGarvey Law.
About Held v. State of Montana:
In March of 2020, 16 youth from across Montana filed a constitutional climate suit against their state government. They asserted Montana’s support for the extraction, burning, and transport of fossil fuels ignored the facts of the climate crisis and violated their constitutional rights to a clean and healthful environment, dignity, safety, and equal protection of the law.
In a seven-day trial in June 2023, District Court Judge Kathy Seeley heard from 12 youth plaintiffs and 10 expert witnesses about how youth are harmed by their government’s laws that require agencies to ignore climate change while approving the use of fossil fuels, and what science requires to protect their fundamental rights. In August 2023, Judge Seeley ruled wholly in favor of the youth plaintiffs making Held v. State of Montana the nation’s first, winning, youth-led constitutional climate lawsuit and enshrining into law science-based protections for children’s fundamental rights. The State filed its appeal in September 2023 to the Montana Supreme Court.
At oral argument the Montana Supreme Court has the opportunity to listen to attorneys from both sides and review the trial court record.
Our Children's Trust is a nonprofit organization advocating for urgent emissions reductions on behalf of youth and future generations, who have the most to lose if emissions are not reduced. OCT is spearheading the international human rights and environmental TRUST Campaign to compel governments to safeguard the atmosphere as a "public trust" resource. We use law, film, and media to elevate their compelling voices. Our ultimate goal is for governments to adopt and implement enforceable science-based Climate Recovery Plans with annual emissions reductions to return to an atmospheric carbon dioxide concentration of 350 ppm.
Bipartisan Group of Senators Announces Deal to Ban Stock Trading in Congress
"If you want to serve in Congress, don't come here to serve your portfolio, come here to serve the people," said a Democrat leading the effort.
Jul 10, 2024
"If you want to serve in Congress, don't come here to serve your portfolio, come here to serve the people," Merkley toldNational Public Radio.
The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee, chaired by Peters, is scheduled to mark up the bill on July 24.
A small, bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Wednesday announced a proposal to ban trading of individual stocks by members of Congress and certain of their immediate family members, drawing praise from watchdog groups.
Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) brought forth the bill, which would tighten rules on holdings of individual stocks and establish what Merkley described as "huge" penalties for noncompliance—the equivalent of a member's monthly salary, or 10% of the value of the improper investment, whichever is greater.
"If you want to serve in Congress, don't come here to serve your portfolio, come here to serve the people," Merkley toldNational Public Radio.
In response to the announced deal, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a watchdog group, wrote on social media: "Great news. Let's get it done!"
Couldn't agree more 🎉 https://t.co/cDVPkti4Zm
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) July 10, 2024
The American public, across the political spectrum, overwhelmingly supports banning stock trading by members of Congress, as a University of Maryland poll showed last year.
Members of Congress have access to a great deal of insider information, or at least publicly unavailable information, that they can use to trade advantageously. They significantly beat the market in 2023, according to a watchdog report.
U.S. lawmakers have hesitated to rein themselves in. Several proposals to restrict the trading have been put forth in recent years, though no bill has made it all that far. Assessing the chance of success at an effort last year, Politicosaid, "Don't hold your breath."
Congress did pass the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act in 2012, but that law is widely considered weak and ineffective.
Some Democrats tried to push through reforms to the STOCK Act when they controlled both houses of Congress and the presidency in 2022, but they were stymied by the top two House Democrats at the time, then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and then-Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), who expressed opposition to reform of the act.
Pelosi, whose husband Paul Pelosi trades stocks, said during that congressional cycle that the U.S. was a "free-market economy" and members of Congress should be able to "participate in that."
Pelosi was one of the inspirations for what The Washington Post recently called "tongue-in-cheek financial products." The investment vehicles copy the holdings of well-known members of Congress by buying and selling the same stocks they are buying, per public disclosures. Members of Congress can make the disclosures anytime within 45 days of a trade, so the vehicles can't trade along with them in real time. Autopilot, an app, has a popular vehicle called the Pelosi Tracker, according toThe New Yorker.
Attempts at reform haven't fallen on neatly partisan lines—Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) teamed up last year—but have been largely pushed by Democrats.
Wednesday's announced proposal comes under the same name, the Ending Trading and Holdings in Congressional Stocks (ETHICS) Act, as a bill introduced by Merkley in April 2023. However, if it's the same bill, it appears to have been modified in negotiations with the other three senators, as media descriptions don't seem to match the text of last year's bill.
Hawley's inclusion in the group is notable—last year's bill had gathered the support of 23 senators, but no Republicans. At the time, Hawley criticized ETHICS for being too full of exemptions, and was pushing a similar bill he'd named the PELOSI Act. Ossoff also had his own effort to ban insider trading on Capitol Hill last year.
But now the senators have joined forces.
The newly announced ETHICS Act would require members of Congress, as well as their spouses and dependent children, to divest from holdings in individual stocks and place them in mutual funds. The law would apply to the U.S. president and vice president. It would also establish a publicly searchable database for all disclosures. It would go into effect in 2027, according to media reports.
The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee, chaired by Peters, is scheduled to mark up the bill on July 24.
UNRWA Says Its Facilities Have Been Attacked by Israel 453 Times Since October
"The blatant disregard of international humanitarian law cannot become the new normal," said the head of the U.N. agency.
Jul 10, 2024
"U.N. structures, schools, and shelters are not a target," said UNRWA in a social media post.
UNRWA said at least 197 of its staffers have been killed since October 7, including three who were working as guards at an aid distribution center in central Gaza on July 5, when a missile struck the site.
"This must stop," said the agency. "Cease-fire now before we lose what's left of our common humanity."
The United Nations agency tasked with providing aid and services to Palestinians in Gaza said Wednesday that two-thirds of the schools it administers in the enclave have now been attacked by Israeli forces, and nearly 200 of its staff members have been killed, as part of a broader and coordinated assault over the last nine months.
The news came in the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East's (UNRWA) latest situation report on Israel's military operations in Gaza and the West Bank, and was reported the same day that Israel attacked the agency's Gaza City headquarters.
UNRWA said a total of 453 attacks have been waged by Israel on its facilities "and the people inside them" since October, while at least 524 people have been killed in attacks on schools run by the agency.
"U.N. structures, schools, and shelters are not a target," said UNRWA in a social media post.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed its latest attack on UNRWA's headquarters was aimed at defeating Hamas and Islamic Jihad members who were using the building for military operations.
Earlier this year, Israeli officials claimed without evidence that a dozen of UNRWA's 13,000 staff members in Gaza had contributed to a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel last October 7. The allegation pushed countries including the United States, Germany, and Canada to suspend financial support for the donor-funded agency, which is the biggest employer in Gaza as well as a provider of education and public services to Palestinians there.
The suspension of funding to UNRWA, which has been lifted all donor countries except the U.S., U.K., and New Zealand, has been named as one cause exacerbating the starvation of Palestinians in Gaza.
Philippe Lazzarini, head of the agency, said Wednesday that four schools, including at least two run by the U.N., have been attacked by Israel in the last four days.
"Since the war began, two-thirds of UNRWA schools in Gaza have been hit, some were bombed out, many severely damaged," said Lazzarini. "Schools have gone from safe places of education and hope for children to overcrowded shelters and often ending up a place of death and misery... The blatant disregard of international humanitarian law cannot become the new normal."
On Monday, several people were injured in an Israeli strike on a UNRWA-run school in Nuseirat. Last Saturday, at least 16 Palestinians were killed and 50 were injured while sheltering in the al-Jawni School in Nuseirat, which was providing housing to 2,000 people when Israeli forces raided the facility.
"We came here running to see the targeted area," an eyewitness named Ayman al-Atouneh told Reuters. "We saw bodies of children, in pieces. This is a playground. There was a trampoline here. There were swing sets and vendors. Civilians were killed. It's a civilian school. These are United Nations schools, for the UNRWA. It is supposed to be safe for people and should not be targeted anytime."
UNRWA said at least 197 of its staffers have been killed since October 7, including three who were working as guards at an aid distribution center in central Gaza on July 5, when a missile struck the site.
"This must stop," said the agency. "Cease-fire now before we lose what's left of our common humanity."
Ocasio-Cortez Unveils Articles of Impeachment Against Alito, Thomas
"Congress has a legal, moral, and democratic obligation to impeach," said the New York Democrat.
Jul 10, 2024
Thomas, for his part, faced calls to recuse due to his wife's role in efforts to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election win.
Additionally, Alito and Thomas have been the focus of recent ProPublicareporting detailing the extent to which both justices have accepted vacations and other undisclosed gifts from right-wing billionaires with interests before the court.
In response to the corruption crisis, the Supreme Court late last year unveiled an ethics code with no enforcement mechanisms—further showing to critics that the justices could not be trusted to police themselves.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday introduced articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, citing "widely documented financial and personal entanglements" that have sparked a full-blown ethics crisis on the nation's highest judicial body.
"The unchecked corruption crisis on the Supreme Court has now spiraled into a constitutional crisis threatening American democracy writ large," Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said in a statement, arguing that their refusal to recuse from key cases in which they had glaring financial and personal conflicts of interest "constitutes a grave threat to American rule of law, the integrity of our democracy, and one of the clearest cases for which the tool of impeachment was designed."
The impeachment articles against Thomas accuse the justice of "failure to disclose financial income, gifts and reimbursements, property interests, liabilities, and transactions, among other information," as well as refusal to recuse from matters concerning his spouse's legal and financial interest in cases before the court.
The Alito articles accuse the justice of "refusal to recuse from cases in which he had a personal bias or prejudice concerning a party in cases before the court" and "failure to disclose financial income, gifts and reimbursements, property interests, liabilities, and transactions, among other information."
"Justice Thomas and Alito's repeated failure over decades to disclose that they received millions of dollars in gifts from individuals with business before the court is explicitly against the law," said the New York Democrat. "And their refusal to recuse from the specific matters and cases before the court in which their benefactors and spouses are implicated represents nothing less than a constitutional crisis. These failures alone would amount to a deep transgression worthy of standard removal in any lower court, and would disqualify any nominee to the highest court from confirmation in the first place."
Today, I introduced articles of impeachment against Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.
Read my full statement: https://t.co/is5EiLXw56 pic.twitter.com/AGGZhuZUm4
— Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) July 10, 2024
Ocasio-Cortez argued that "Congress has a legal, moral, and democratic obligation to impeach," a statement that reflects widespread alarm over the Supreme Court's ruling last week that current and former U.S. presidents are entitled to sweeping immunity for actions that fall within the scope of their official capacities.
Both Thomas and Alito faced—and rejected—calls to recuse from the case, titled Trump v. United States.
Demands for Alito's recusal came in the wake of news that two flags associated with the January 6, 2021 insurrection were flown at his family's properties in Virginia and New Jersey. Alito blamed his wife for the flags and dismissed calls to step away from the case as baseless.
Thomas, for his part, faced calls to recuse due to his wife's role in efforts to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election win.
Additionally, Alito and Thomas have been the focus of recent ProPublicareporting detailing the extent to which both justices have accepted vacations and other undisclosed gifts from right-wing billionaires with interests before the court.
In response to the corruption crisis, the Supreme Court late last year unveiled an ethics code with no enforcement mechanisms—further showing to critics that the justices could not be trusted to police themselves.
"Given the court's demonstrated inability to preserve its own legitimate conduct," Ocasio-Cortez said Wednesday, "it is incumbent upon Congress to contain the threat this poses to our democracy and the hundreds of millions of Americans harmed by the crisis of corruption unfurling within the court."
Only one Supreme Court justice has been successfully impeached in U.S. history, and Ocasio-Cortez's articles have no chance of getting through the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
Advocates nevertheless celebrated the impeachment effort as a necessary step toward reining in the high court.
"The framers of our Constitution called on Congress specifically to hold judicial officers, including Supreme Court justices, accountable for high crimes and misdemeanors that compromise the integrity of the court," Courtney Hostetler, legal director at Free Speech For People, said in a statement. "We're proud to have worked with Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's office to help draft these articles and further the process of restoring the Supreme Court to a nonpartisan branch of the federal government."
