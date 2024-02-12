February, 12 2024, 04:10pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Email:,press@lawyerscommittee.org
Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law Files Brief Arguing that the Dissemination of Harmful Election Disinformation Does Not Constitute Protected Political Speech
On Monday, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed an amicus brief in United States v. Mackey, a caseconcerning the conviction of Douglass Mackey for his 2016 efforts to carry out a voter suppression scheme targeting Black people and other people of color. Mackey used memes on social media to deceive people about where, when, and how they could vote. His purpose was to deter them from showing up at the polls on Election Day. Mackey claims that his actions were protected by the First Amendment.
The Lawyers’ Committee brief argues that the First Amendment does not protect efforts to spread harmful election disinformation with the intention of disenfranchising voters and that if the court provides protection to the kind of conduct at issue in Mackey, it has the potential to threaten the exercise of the right to vote by populations targeted by such deceptions—often Black communities and other communities of color. The brief explains how the advent of artificial intelligence tools with the ability to generate “deepfake” images, videos, and recordings could supercharge similar disinformation campaigns in the future and lead to devastating consequences for communities of color.
“Our democracy thrives when all voices are heard at the ballot box, but the conduct at issue in this case imperils the essential building blocks of that democracy,” said Ezra Rosenberg, co-director of the Voting Rights Project at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “Trying to fool people into losing their vote is not protected speech. It is unlawful conduct whose perniciousness is exacerbated by its being targeted at Black voters—voters whose ancestors put their lives on the line to gain this essential freedom. We are committed to ensuring that disinformation does not silence the vibrant, diverse chorus that is America’s strength.”
Tens of thousands of voters likely received these messages, and several thousand followed the instructions in the memes. In its amicus brief, the Lawyers’ Committee outlined that Mackey’s efforts to suppress the votes of Black people and other people of color are not protected speech because the government has the right to prohibit intentionally false and harmful statements about voting requirements and procedures, which are essential to the functioning of our democracy.
“We cannot stand idly by as technological advancements are used to lock Black and Brown communities out of the polls,” said Marc Epstein, senior counsel of the Digital Justice Initiative at the Lawyers’ Committee. “There continue to be significant developments in the technologies that allow people to create misleading and harmful election disinformation and deter marginalized communities from exercising their voting rights. Our democracy cannot afford to let this trend continue unchecked.”
The tools and technology that Mackey employed allow individuals to create disinformation that:
- is impossible to differentiate from the truth;
- targets populations whose votes have been historically subjected to suppressive tactics;
- rapidly disseminates their messages to have the greatest possible impact.
His conviction is currently on appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
The Lawyers' Committee is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, formed in 1963 at the request of President John F. Kennedy to enlist the private bar's leadership and resources in combating racial discrimination and the resulting inequality of opportunity - work that continues to be vital today.(202) 662-8600
LATEST NEWS
'Lead or Lose': 21 Arrested Blockading Biden Campaign HQ Over Climate, Gaza
"This is an emergency. We're choking on smoke, our homes are flooding," said Sunrise Movement. "Biden needs to act like it."
Feb 12, 2024
News
"If he doesn't stand for a cease-fire [in Gaza] and take bold action to end the era of fossil fuels, millions of young people will stay home in November," said Sunrise.
The protest came just over two months after an analysis by the Center for Biological Diversity showed the projected emissions cuts from the Inflation Reduction Act have been undermined by Biden's approval of the Willow oil drilling project in Alaska, offshore oil and gas lease sales, and liquefied natural gas terminals.
It also called on other supporters to overwhelm Biden's campaign office with faxes demanding that the president declare a climate emergency.
Displaying signs that read, "Fund Climate, Not Genocide," nearly two dozen campaigners with the Sunrise Movement on Monday were arrested after assembling at U.S. President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign headquarters and issuing the latest warning that Biden will lose crucial votes from young people unless he ends his support for Israel's massacre in Gaza and takes bold climate action.
"Lead or lose," said the organizers, calling on the president to declare a climate emergency and end his approval of continued fossil fuel extraction, which he has given while championing his own climate laws as the "most ambitious in American history."
About 100 campaigners blockaded the headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.
"If he doesn't stand for a cease-fire [in Gaza] and take bold action to end the era of fossil fuels, millions of young people will stay home in November," said Sunrise.
While being led away by a police officer, one protester said American communities are "under attack" as "wildfires, storms, droughts, [and] hurricanes" become more frequent and severe.
Unless the president takes far-reaching action, including declaring a climate emergency, said the campaigner, "this is Joe Biden's legacy."
The protest came just over two months after an analysis by the Center for Biological Diversity showed the projected emissions cuts from the Inflation Reduction Act have been undermined by Biden's approval of the Willow oil drilling project in Alaska, offshore oil and gas lease sales, and liquefied natural gas terminals.
"Biden can't build renewables on Monday, build fossil fuels on Tuesday, and then claim to be climate president," said Ariela Lara, a 17-year-old Sunrise Movement volunteer. "That's not how science works, and young voters know it."
The group noted that the U.S. produced a record amount of fossil fuels in 2023, despite clear warnings from energy and climate experts that policymakers around the world must help ensure a rapid reduction in emissions and a transition to renewable energy.
"This is an emergency. We're choking on smoke, our homes are flooding," said the Sunrise Movement. "Biden needs to act like it."
The group pointed to actions Biden could take "tomorrow" without congressional approval to protect communities that are vulnerable to wildfires, extreme storms, and other effects of the climate crisis.
It also called on other supporters to overwhelm Biden's campaign office with faxes demanding that the president declare a climate emergency.
A climate emergency declaration would allow Biden to reinstate a ban on crude oil exports, halt oil and gas drilling in federal waters, and stop U.S. investment in fossil fuel projects overseas.
"Climate change is at our doorstep. Our homes are flooding, we're breathing in toxic air, Black people like me are dying while the president expands oil and gas production to record levels," said Sunrise campaign director Kidus Girma. "Then President Biden goes around and claims he's a climate president and wants our votes? That's bullshit."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Dutch Court Blocks Weapons Parts for Israel Over 'Undeniable' Risk to Gaza
While the Dutch government plans to appeal, one campaigner expressed hope that the verdict "can encourage other countries to follow suit, so that civilians in Gaza are protected by international law."
Feb 12, 2024
News
Oxfam Novib executive director Michiel Servaes, whose group filed the lawsuit against the Dutch government in December with PAX and the Rights Forum,
declared that "this positive ruling by the judge is very good news, especially for civilians in Gaza."
The new ruling came as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was in Jerusalem to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is waging war in retaliation for the October 7 attack led by Hamas, which has governed Gaza for nearly two decades.
Supporters of the Dutch ruling also highlighted that other countries, particularly the United States, have enabled the Netanyahu government, which claims to be targeting Hamas but has slaughtered thousands of civilians—including more than 12,300 children—leading to accusations of genocide from around the world.
Kenneth Roth, former HRW who is now a visiting professor at Princeton University, said on social media that it was "about time" for the Dutch decision. He added that the "undeniable" risk of exports being used for war crimes determined by the Dutch court "is equally true for parts sent by other nations."
Appearing on Democracy Now! Monday, Palestinian American human rights attorney and Rutgers University associate professor Noura Erakat noted that both the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and a U.S. federal judge have found that Israel is "plausibly" committing genocide in Gaza.
"This is a warning to the world," she added. "Israel must stop its genocidal campaign now."
With over 28,000 Palestinians killed by Israel so far in the Gaza Strip, a Dutch appeals court ruled Monday that the Netherlands must stop exporting parts for Israeli forces' aircraft due to the "clear risk that Israel's F-35 fighter jets might be used in the commission of serious violations of international humanitarian law."
Oxfam Novib executive director Michiel Servaes, whose group filed the lawsuit against the Dutch government in December with PAX and the Rights Forum,
declared that "this positive ruling by the judge is very good news, especially for civilians in Gaza."
"It is an important step to force the Dutch government to adhere to international law, which the Netherlands has strongly advocated for in the past," he added. "Israel has just launched an attack against the city of Rafah, where more than half of Gaza's population are sheltering, the Netherlands must take immediate steps."
Monday's decision on the U.S.-made jet parts stored in a Dutch warehouse followed a lower court declining to intervene in December.
The new ruling came as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was in Jerusalem to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is waging war in retaliation for the October 7 attack led by Hamas, which has governed Gaza for nearly two decades.
"It is a pity that this legal action was necessary and, unfortunately, has taken four months to come to this conclusion," said Servaes. "The judge had ruled that the Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation was obliged to reexamine the arms export license to Israel, and that his decision was taken incorrectly."
While the appeals court ordered compliance within a week, the Dutch government plans to appeal to the Supreme Court. According toReuters:
"The delivery of U.S. F-35 parts to Israel in our view is not unjustified," Trade Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen said.
He said the F-35s were crucial for Israel's security and its ability to protect itself from threats in the region, "for example from Iran, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon".
Van Leeuwen said it was too early to say what effect the verdict would have on Israel.
"We are part of a big consortium of countries that are also working together with Israel, we will talk to partners how to deal with this."
Human Rights Watch (HRW) Israel and Palestine director, Omar Shakir called out the Netherlands for "shamefully" seeking to continue its military support for Israeli forces.
Supporters of the Dutch ruling also highlighted that other countries, particularly the United States, have enabled the Netanyahu government, which claims to be targeting Hamas but has slaughtered thousands of civilians—including more than 12,300 children—leading to accusations of genocide from around the world.
Kenneth Roth, former HRW who is now a visiting professor at Princeton University, said on social media that it was "about time" for the Dutch decision. He added that the "undeniable" risk of exports being used for war crimes determined by the Dutch court "is equally true for parts sent by other nations."
Explaining the potential limitations of the Dutch ruling, Gareth Jennings, aviation editor at the defense intelligence firm Janes, toldThe New York Times that "if one supplier isn't able to deliver for any reason, the parts can be sourced from another."
Therefore, the decision seems to be "a symbolic act rather than one having any meaningful effect on Israel’s F-35 fleet," he said.
However, Oxfam's Servaes stressed that "we hope that this verdict can encourage other countries to follow suit, so that civilians in Gaza are protected by international law."
Appearing on Democracy Now! Monday, Palestinian American human rights attorney and Rutgers University associate professor Noura Erakat noted that both the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and a U.S. federal judge have found that Israel is "plausibly" committing genocide in Gaza.
Although the U.S. judge also found that the case about the Biden administration's complicity falls "outside the court's limited jurisdiction," the ICJ case is proceeding and the court last month ordered Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza.
"We see Israel directly violating those provisional orders," Erakat said, pointing to the rising death toll, blocked humanitarian aid, and continued commentary from Israeli leaders.
"This is a warning to the world," she added. "Israel must stop its genocidal campaign now."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Human Activity Pushing More Than 1 in 5 Migratory Species Toward Extinction: UN
"The global community has an opportunity to translate this latest science of the pressures facing migratory species into concrete conservation action," said one U.N. official.
Feb 12, 2024
News
The climate crisis and planetary heating, pollution, and the spread of invasive species—thousands of which are introduced by humans—are also major threats to migratory species, the report says.
"Migratory species rely on a variety of specific habitats at different times in their lifecycles," said Amy Fraenkel, CMS executive secretary. "When species cross national borders, their survival depends on the efforts of all countries in which they are found. This landmark report will help underpin much-needed policy actions to ensure that migratory species continue to thrive around the world.”
"There are many things that are needed to be done on addressing the drivers of environmental change, such as agriculture for habitat destruction, the sprawl of cities, we have to look at rail, road, and fences," said Fraenkel. "One of the most important things for migratory species is something we call ecosystem integrity: they need particular sites to breed, feed, and travel. If those sites cannot be accessed or don’t exist any more, then it's obviously going to be detrimental."
Reversing population decline is possible, the report emphasized, pointing to coordinated local action in Cyprus that reduced illegal bird netting by 91% and "hugely successful" conservation and restoration work in Kazakhstan, "which has brought the saiga antelope back from the brink of extinction."
"I ask parties to consider how to work in harmony with other processes for mutually assured success," said Andersen, "all in the interests of sustainable economies and societies."
As world governments gathered in Uzbekistan Monday for the United Nations conference on migratory species, they centered the theme "Nature Knows No Borders"—an idea that a new landmark report said must take hold across the globe to push policymakers in all countries and regions to protect the billions of animals that travel each year to reproduce and find food.
The Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) marked the opening of the 14th Conference of the Parties (CMS COP14) to the United Nations biodiversity treaty by releasing the first-ever State of the World's Migratory Species report, showing that nearly half of migrating species are declining in population.
The crisis is especially dire for more than 1 in 5 species that are threatened with extinction, and 70 species listed under the CMS which have become more endangered, including the steppe eagle, the Egyptian vulture, and the wild camel.
The populations of nearly all species of fish listed in the U.N. treaty, including sharks and rays, have declined by 90% since the 1970s.
The two biggest drivers of endangerment and threatened extinction are overexploitation—including incidental and intentional capture—and habitat loss, and both are directly caused by human activity.
Seven in 10 CMS-listed species are threatened by overexploitation, while 3 in 4 of the species are at greater risk of dying out due to habitat loss, as humans expand energy, transportation, and agricultural infrastructure across the globe.
The climate crisis and planetary heating, pollution, and the spread of invasive species—thousands of which are introduced by humans—are also major threats to migratory species, the report says.
"Unsustainable human activities are jeopardizing the future of migratory species—creatures who not only act as indicators of environmental change but play an integral role in maintaining the function and resilience of our planet's complex ecosystems," said Inger Andersen, undersecretary-general of the U.N. and executive director of the U.N. Environment Program (UNEP). "The global community has an opportunity to translate this latest science of the pressures facing migratory species into concrete conservation action. Given the precarious situation of many of these animals, we cannot afford to delay."
Migratory species "reinforce" the fact that nature does not observe borders put in place by humans, Andersen added in a video posted on social media, and humans must work across borders to ensure these species are protected.
According to the report, nearly 10,000 of the world's key biodiversity areas are crucial for the survival of migratory species, but more than half are not designated as areas that must be conserved—and 58% are under threat due to human activities.
Mapping and taking adequate steps to protect "the vital locations that serve as breeding, feeding, and stopover sites for migratory species" is a key priority, said the CMS in a statement.
"Migratory species rely on a variety of specific habitats at different times in their lifecycles," said Amy Fraenkel, CMS executive secretary. "When species cross national borders, their survival depends on the efforts of all countries in which they are found. This landmark report will help underpin much-needed policy actions to ensure that migratory species continue to thrive around the world.”
In addition to increasing understanding of migration paths and minimizing human infrastructure in the pathways, the report recommended that policymakers "strengthen and expand efforts to tackle illegal and unsustainable taking of migratory species"; scale up efforts to tackle climate change and light, noise, chemical, and plastic pollution; and consider expanding CMS listings to include more at-risk migratory species in need of international attention.
"There are many things that are needed to be done on addressing the drivers of environmental change, such as agriculture for habitat destruction, the sprawl of cities, we have to look at rail, road, and fences," said Fraenkel. "One of the most important things for migratory species is something we call ecosystem integrity: they need particular sites to breed, feed, and travel. If those sites cannot be accessed or don’t exist any more, then it's obviously going to be detrimental."
The report focused on 1,189 migratory species identified by the U.N. as needing protection, but found that another 399 migratory species are either threatened or near threatened with extinction.
"People might not realize that whales, lions, gorillas, giraffes, and many birds are migratory species," Fraenkel said.
At the opening ceremony of CMS COP14, Andersen called on policymakers to live up to the conference's theme "by ensuring free passage of migratory species and by ensuring that, through multilateralism, we reach a hand across every border to ensure long-term sustainability, for people and for planet."
Reversing population decline is possible, the report emphasized, pointing to coordinated local action in Cyprus that reduced illegal bird netting by 91% and "hugely successful" conservation and restoration work in Kazakhstan, "which has brought the saiga antelope back from the brink of extinction."
"I ask parties to consider how to work in harmony with other processes for mutually assured success," said Andersen, "all in the interests of sustainable economies and societies."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular