Fund Communities, Not War! Demand Activists

U.S. Reps. Barbara Lee and Mark Pocan on Wednesday reintroduced their People Over Pentagon Act, which would slash $100 billion from the nation's military budget and reallocate that money to urgent needs, from investments in education and healthcare to combating the climate emergency.
Lee (D-Calif.) and Pocan (D-Wis.), who co-chair the Defense Spending Reduction Caucus, promoted the bill last year and unsuccessfully tried to attach it as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023.
Lee—who on Tuesday confirmed her 2024 run for the seat that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) plans to vacate—encouraged her congressional colleagues "on both sides of the aisle to ask themselves what would truly provide more benefit to the people of this country: another outdated weapons system, or greater access to basic needs in our communities."
"Year after year, this country pours billions into our already-astronomical defense budget without stopping to question whether the additional funding is actually making us safer," the congresswoman said. "We know that a large portion of these taxpayer dollars are used to pad the pockets of the military-industrial complex, fund outdated technology, or are simply mismanaged."
"Our national priorities are reflected in our spending," she stressed. "Cutting just $100 billion could do so much good: It could power every household in the U.S. with solar energy; hire 1 million elementary school teachers amid a worsening teacher shortage; provide free tuition for 2 out of 3 public college students; or cover medical care for 7 million veterans."
As the National Priorities Project (NPP) at the Institute for Policy Studies pointed out Wednesday, that money could also be used to send every U.S. household a $700 check to help offset the effects of inflation; hire 890,000 registered nurses to address shortages; or triple current enrollment in the early childhood program Head Start from 1 million to 3 million children and families.
"We shouldn't be adding billions upon billions of tax dollars to enrich Pentagon contractors at a time when real people are struggling," argued NPP program director Lindsay Koshgarian. "We're so used to hearing that we can't afford programs that meet real human needs for basics like housing, food, education, and childcare. The truth is that we can definitely afford it, if we stop throwing money at Pentagon contractors."
Pocan similarly took aim at those who stand to benefit most from the status quo that produced a $858 billion military budget for FY2023, declaring Wednesday that "more defense spending does not guarantee safety, but it does guarantee that the military-industrial complex will continue to get richer."
"We can no longer afford to put these corporate interests over the needs of the American people. It's time to invest in our communities and make meaningful change that reflects our nation's priorities," Pocan said.
The bill is also backed by advocacy groups such as Public Citizen—whose president, Robert Weissman, celebrated its revival.
"Pentagon spending is wildly out of control," and avoidable "spending waste—identified by the Pentagon itself!—vastly exceeds the entire budgets of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration combined," he noted.
Weissman also highlighted that in the latest NDAA, Congress approved a military budget that was tens of billions of dollars higher than what was requested, and that boost was "more than the annual cost to expand Medicare benefits to cover hearing, dental, and vision—a proposal abandoned on the grounds it cost too much."
The anti-war group CodePink also backs the bill and displayed its support with a Wednesday banner drop on Capitol Hill.
CodePink organizer Olivia DiNucci said that "cutting $100 billion of the Pentagon budget is a start in reallocating funds that go to military contractors to further destroy people and the planet instead of prioritizing the needs of the people to address true national security that includes healthcare, housing, clean water, quality food, living wages, and climate justice."
"Our choice is either to keep enabling extinction with widespread chemical contamination or take action to prevent it," said one scientist.
More than 330 animal species around the world are at risk of harm from exposure to toxic "forever chemicals," according to an Environmental Working Group analysis published Wednesday.
EWG's examination of data from dozens of recent peer-reviewed studies shows that more than 120 unique per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been detected in a wide range of wildlife. This includes many types of fish, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and mammals large, small, and aquatic—from pandas and tigers to squirrels and cats to otters and dolphins—as well as plankton, oysters, and scorpions. Some of the affected creatures are already endangered or threatened.
"When species are tested for PFAS, these chemicals are detected," senior EWG scientist David Andrews said in a statement. "This is not an exhaustive catalog of all animal studies, but predominantly those published from the past few years."
"PFAS pollution is not just a problem for humans," he added. "It's a problem for species across the globe."
PFAS are a class of hazardous synthetic compounds used in dozens of everyday household products, including purportedly "green" and "nontoxic" children's items, as well as firefighting foam. They are called forever chemicals because they persist for years in the environment as well as the bodies of humans and animals.
"There are still countless locations and species across the globe that are likely contaminated but have not yet been tested."
EWG's analysis does not seek to quantify the impacts of PFAS on wildlife, but the detrimental effects of forever chemicals on human health have been well-documented, and some of the research reviewed by the group includes evidence indicating that these substances are impairing animal health.
"It has taken six decades of research on humans to really understand how these chemicals impact our biology in so many different ways," Andrews toldThe Guardian. "There's no reason to believe those same impacts are not also occurring in wildlife."
EWG developed an interactive map detailing for the first time the global extent of "the contamination crisis facing wildlife–and suggesting PFAS likely pose a risk to wildlife everywhere."
"Polluted animals were found on every continent except Antarctica," EWG noted. "The absence of PFAS in species in Antarctica is not due to a lack of contamination but instead because of the absence of recent test results in the research we studied."
Moreover, "the lack of a point on the map does not indicate that the location is free from PFAS contamination," the progressive advocacy group stressed. "Wherever testing is done for these forever chemicals, they are found."
As senior EWG scientist Tasha Stoiber put it, "The map tells a story about these chemicals—that they're global, they're persistent and toxic, and they're being spread to animals and humans through the air, water, and soil."
According to EWG:
One study included in the... analysis suggests that cardinals are being exposed to PFAS from soil, groundwater, and air, with 12 different PFAS compounds found in their blood serum. Another study, on sea turtles in the north Pacific, finds PFAS can affect the development of these animals at every stage, from their eggs to immune systems.
Tests of animals were conducted most often on blood serum and plasma; on organs like the liver, kidney, and muscle, where PFAS are most likely to bioaccumulate; and eggs and other tissue samples.
"There are still countless locations and species across the globe that are likely contaminated but have not yet been tested," said EWG president Ken Cook. "This map is just the beginning."
Dr. Patricia Fair of the Medical University of South Carolina said that "as the map becomes more comprehensive, it will continue to serve as guidance to close knowledge gaps and identify research needs for the harmful persistent chemicals found throughout our environment."
According to Stoiber, EWG's analysis "found that the most common methods we have for getting rid of PFAS may end up leading to further pollution."
"We can expect that contamination to ripple through the food chain, potentially affecting even more species, including humans," she warned.
EWG has long been at the forefront of publicizing the adverse health consequences associated with forever chemicals and demanding federal action to prevent polluting industries from recklessly discharging the substances into the environment. The group said that its new compilation of the widespread ecological risks posed by forever chemicals underscores the need for government intervention.
"We need to accelerate—not delay—efforts to turn off the tap of PFAS pollution from industrial sources," said Scott Farber, the group's senior vice president for government affairs.
"We need to accelerate—not delay—efforts to turn off the tap of PFAS pollution from industrial sources."
“For decades, polluters have with impunity dumped as much PFAS as they wanted into our air, rivers, streams, lakes, and bays," said Faber.
Referring to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) recently unveiled plan for regulating wastewater pollution, criticized as inadequate last month by EWG, Farber said that the agency "would let many PFAS polluters off the hook and rely instead on cash-strapped state regulators to turn off the tap. That's unacceptable."
Researchers have identified more than 57,000 sites across the United States contaminated by PFAS. Solid waste landfills, wastewater treatment plants, electroplaters and metal finishers, petroleum refiners, current or former military facilities, and airports are the most common sources of forever chemical pollution. Industrial discharges of PFAS are a key reason why 83% of the nation's waterways contain forever chemicals.
The Clean Water Standards for PFAS Act, introduced in 2022 by Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), would require the EPA to establish PFAS wastewater limitation guidelines and water standards for PFAS in nine distinct industry categories by the end of 2026.
"From the polar bear in the far reaches of the Arctic to the hawksbill turtle in the tropics of the Pacific Ocean, the world's most critically imperiled species have yet another danger to contend with: PFAS chemical pollution," Nathan Donley, director of environmental health science at the Center for Biological Diversity, said Wednesday.
"Our choice," he added, "is either to keep enabling extinction with widespread chemical contamination or take action to prevent it."
"One morning, so much pain and death," said one observer.
A child and two elderly people were among at least 10 Palestinians who were killed Wednesday morning by Israeli military forces conducting a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus.
The attack brings the number of Palestinians killed in the occupied territories by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to 61 since the beginning of the year—a rate of more than one per day, Middle East Eye (MEE)reported. Thirteen children have been killed.
The IDF drove dozens of armored vehicles into the Nablus city center at 10:00 am and blocked off all entrances to the city as forces surrounded a building where two members of the Lion's Den, a local Palestinian resistance group, were believed to be.
The military also fired tear gas, injuring a number of women and children who ambulances were blocked from reaching, an eyewitness named Nabeela Suliman told MEE. Suliman was walking through a market with her daughter when the raid began.
"It was very scary," Suliman told the outlet. "We could hear the sounds of explosions and people screaming in the street, and many of us started crying and praying to God to protect the city and its residents."
The two fighters targeted by the raid were among those killed. According toThe New York Times, four of the victims appeared to be civilians.
CCTV footage showed at least two unarmed men being shot as they ran away from the Israeli forces.
"Nablus is a Palestinian city in occupied land that Israel has no right to rule or operate in," said political analyst Omar Baddar. "This is murderous aggression, pure and simple!"
The Palestinian health ministry told Al Jazeera that at least 102 people were injured in the attack, including 82 who were hit by live ammunition and six who were in critical condition.
Al Jazeera reported that three journalists were among the wounded.
"One morning, so much pain and death," said Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Abraham Gutman.
\u201cAt least six Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Nablus, including a 72 year old man. Over 70 people were injured by bullets and tear gas. Al Jazeera reports that 3 of the wounded are journalists. One morning, so much pain and death. https://t.co/M5Bvxoqjqr\u201d— Abraham Gutman (@Abraham Gutman) 1677066452
The deadly raid came less than a month after 10 Palestinians, including an elderly woman, were killed in an IDF attack on a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin. The Palestinian resistance movement is growing in both cities, Palestinian journalist Mariam Barghouti toldAl Jazeera.
Officials announced a general strike in Nablus and Ramallah in response to the attack.
"We are hearing stories that Israeli forces were shooting at the neighbors, people in their houses, people going about their daily lives," reported Nida Ibrahim at Al Jazeera. "Palestinians say Israel is acting this way because it is not being held accountable and has a freehand killing Palestinians."
Last year was the deadliest year in the West Bank since 2006, with 171 Palestinians—including 30 children—killed by IDF forces.