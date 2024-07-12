July, 12 2024, 12:05pm EDT
Finland: Emergency law on migration inconsistent with EU law and must be “rigorously scrutinized”
Reacting to the Finnish Parliament’s approval of the emergency law on the so-called “instrumentalization” of migration, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Europe, Dinushika Dissanayake said:
“This law gravely undermines access to asylum and the protection from refoulement in Finland. It not only endangers the rights of people seeking safety, but it will also lead to arbitrariness and violence at the border.
“Such a law should never have been passed. It calls into question Finland’s commitment to the rule of law. European and international law is clear: the principle of non-refoulement must always be upheld and claims of serious human rights violations upon return must be examined, regardless of how people have reached the territory.
“This law is inconsistent with the newly approved EU crisis and force majeure regulation. It goes beyond all powers granted under EU law and we expect the European Commission to rigorously scrutinize its legality.”
Background
The new emergency law defines the “instrumentalization” of migration as actions by “states or other actors” to facilitate irregular migration movements into another country in an attempt to destabilize it.This law is part of a series of recent measures proposed by the Finnish Government that curtail the rights of people seeking asylum and migrants, presented as a response to an increase in the number of people crossing into Finland from Russia to seek asylum since last September.
The Finnish law follows in the dangerous footsteps of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where numerous policies and practices have been introduced in breach of human rights law in the name of tackling so-called “instrumentalization” attempts, since 2021.
Global Media Outlets Push Israel to Give Journalists Independent Access to Gaza
Israel's media restrictions have "placed an impossible and unreasonable burden on local reporters to document a war through which they are living," major news organizations argue.
"We ask that Israel uphold its commitments to press freedom by providing foreign media with immediate, independent access to Gaza, and that Israel abides by its international obligations to protect journalists as civilians," the letter concludes.
More than 70 global media and civil society organizations on Thursday signed an open letter urging Israel to open access to Gaza for international journalists.
In the letter, published by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), the news organizations argue that Israel’s policy of highly restricting access to Gaza "has placed an impossible and unreasonable burden on local reporters to document a war through which they are living." More than 100 Palestinian journalists have been killed during Israel’s nine-month assault on the enclave, according to CPJ.
The signatories included major U.S.-based outlets such as CBS, NBC, ABC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and Bloomberg News, as well as prominent organizations from at least 25 other countries.
The letter describes "a free and independent press" as the "cornerstone of democracy," and calls into question Israeli leaders' commitment to press freedom—international journalists are only allowed access to Gaza in carefully guided tours.
"[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu describes Israel as a democracy. His actions with regard to the media tell a different story," CPJ CEO Jodie Ginsberg said in a statement that accompanied the letter. "International, Israeli, and Palestinian journalists from outside Gaza should be given independent access to Gaza so they can judge for themselves what is happening in this war—rather than being spoon-fed with a handful of organized tours by the Israeli military."
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil liberties group in the United States, praised the letter and called for the U.S. government to use its leverage to demand that Israel open up media access to Gaza.
"Israel's far-right government has blocked international media access to Gaza and murdered local media professionals in a cynical effort to keep the world from witnessing its ongoing genocide, ethnic cleansing, mass destruction, and forced starvation," CAIR communications director Ibrahim Hooper said in a statement. "The Biden administration, the main enabler of Israel's genocide, must live up to its claims that it supports press freedom and demand that Israel allow free access by the international media to Gaza."
Media organizations urge #Israel to open access to #Gaza.
“More than 100 journalists have been killed since the start of the war and those who remain are working in conditions of extreme deprivation. The result is that information from Gaza is becoming harder and harder to… pic.twitter.com/YcRQlW8ULW
— Committee to Protect Journalists (@pressfreedom) July 11, 2024
Thursday's calls follow months of international pleas for the protection of Palestinian journalists and increased media access to Gaza. In January, CPJ and other organizations called on the Biden administration to pressure the Israeli government to make conditions safer for journalists in Gaza. In February, prominent journalists from U.K. and U.S. media outlets issued a call for access to Gaza.
Since the war began, Reporters Without Borders has filed multiple complaints to the International Criminal Court alleging "war crimes against journalists in Gaza." And last month, the nonprofit newsroom Forbidden Stories released an investigation that suggested the Israel military may have in fact been targeting some of the Gazan journalists it killed.
Thursday's open letter came about a week after the Israeli military took a small number of journalists, including one from The Wall Street Journal, into Rafah in open vehicles. The WSJ, which didn't sign the new letter, then published a piece of on-the-ground reporting that quoted Israeli officials but no Palestinians.
The world has relied primarily on Palestinian journalists to share more comprehensive news from the besieged enclave, and the burden they've carried has been immense.
At least 103 have been killed, while 48 have been arrested by Israeli authorities, according to CPJ, which published available details from each case. Two Israeli journalists and three Lebanese journalists have also been killed during the conflict; three Israeli journalists have been arrested by Palestinian authorities.
The journalists still working in Gaza do so "in conditions of extreme deprivation," the open letter states.
"The result is that information from Gaza is becoming harder and harder to obtain and that the reporting which does get through is subject to repeated questions over its veracity," it says.
"We ask that Israel uphold its commitments to press freedom by providing foreign media with immediate, independent access to Gaza, and that Israel abides by its international obligations to protect journalists as civilians," the letter concludes.
Entire Families Among Dozens of Bodies Recovered After Israel's Gaza City Onslaught
At least 120 bodies have been found in rubble, on streets, and in homes in two Gaza City neighborhoods in the last two days.
Fares Afaneh, an emergency official in northern Gaza, toldAl Jazeera that most of the bodies found in Tal al-Hawa were "decomposed due to the inability of ambulance crews to reach [them earlier]."
"They have given support for this racist genocide," said Beckett. "Arms embargo now."
"The World Health Organization sent a small quantity of fuel a month ago which was sufficient [to keep the hospital running for one week only]," said Dr. Mohammed Salha, acting director of the hospital. "Now it has been more than a month that we haven't received fuel to operate the hospital... We hope that our partners from the World Health Organization and the United Nations organizations will [be able to] quickly supply the hospital with the fuel necessary for operation and provide the hospital with medical supplies and medicines so that we can keep providing our services to injured people."
As Common Dreamsreported on Tuesday, hospitals in Gaza City were forced to shut down this week as the IDF launched an offensive there, and medical staff transported sick and injured people to already overcrowded medical centers in northern Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Hamas has made demands that contradicted the current cease-fire framework, but did not specify what the demands were. Israeli officials also told Reuters on Thursday that "Netanyahu insists that Israel remains" along the Gaza-Egypt border.
Gaza's Civil Defense reported Friday that the Israel Defense Forces left the bodies of at least 60 Palestinians in their wake after withdrawing from Gaza City's Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, where victims of the IDF's recent onslaught were found in rubble, on streets, and "burned inside their homes."
Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for Civil Defense in Gaza, told the Associated Press that "entire families" appeared to have been killed by artillery fire and airstrikes in the enclave's largest city, which was almost entirely destroyed in the first months of Israel's bombardment late last year but where many people had returned to their homes among the ruins.
"At least 60 bodies were counted," Basal said of the Tal al-Hawa area. "Some bodies were buried on the spot. Others were taken to nearby hospitals. Many bodies are still under the rubble. The Israeli forces are stationed nearby and the rescue efforts are interrupted regularly."
Rescue workers recovered the victims a day after at least 60 bodies were found throughout the city's Shuja'iyyah neighborhood, with many more believed to be under the rubble.
British union leader Howard Beckett said Western politicians including U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer—two of Israel's top supporters—are unlikely to speak out about the Gaza City communities that have been "obliterated" this week.
"They have given support for this racist genocide," said Beckett. "Arms embargo now."
Basal told the AP that many of those killed had left shelters in parts of the city that were under evacuation orders from Israel.
Staffers at al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza told humanitarian group ActionAid that they were treating an influx of patients from Gaza City "despite experiencing a critical lack of vital medical supplies, equipment, and fuel, which has forced them to postpone scheduled surgeries and rely on small generators to keep the facility running."
"The World Health Organization sent a small quantity of fuel a month ago which was sufficient [to keep the hospital running for one week only]," said Dr. Mohammed Salha, acting director of the hospital. "Now it has been more than a month that we haven't received fuel to operate the hospital... We hope that our partners from the World Health Organization and the United Nations organizations will [be able to] quickly supply the hospital with the fuel necessary for operation and provide the hospital with medical supplies and medicines so that we can keep providing our services to injured people."
"We do not know how long the [Israeli forces] will remain in Gaza City and the number of casualties we will receive at al-Awda Hospital," he added.
As Common Dreamsreported on Tuesday, hospitals in Gaza City were forced to shut down this week as the IDF launched an offensive there, and medical staff transported sick and injured people to already overcrowded medical centers in northern Gaza.
"Hospitals in Gaza are facing overwhelming demand, as they scramble to treat people wounded in Israeli attacks—many of whom have catastrophic and life-changing injuries—as well as ever-growing numbers of patients who are dangerously sick after months of living in inhumane, overcrowded, and unsanitary conditions without enough to eat," said Riham Jafari, advocacy and communications coordinator at ActionAid Palestine. "At the same time, they are facing desperate shortages of vital medicines, equipment, and fuel, as well as food and water. More aid must be allowed into Gaza immediately so that hospital staff can continue their vital, life-saving work, and there must be a permanent cease-fire, now."
The casualties from the attacks on Gaza City were discovered as a senior Hamas official on Friday told Reuters that Israel is "stalling and wasting time" as the two sides work with mediators from the U.S. and Egypt to secure a cease-fire deal.
"Israel hasn't given a clear stance over [the] Hamas proposal," the official told Reuters, referring to a plan for a phased-in cease-fire with written guarantees from Israel that it will end the IDF's attacks in Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Hamas has made demands that contradicted the current cease-fire framework, but did not specify what the demands were. Israeli officials also told Reuters on Thursday that "Netanyahu insists that Israel remains" along the Gaza-Egypt border.
Pharma-Funded Republican Comes Out Swinging Against Medical Debt Cancellation
Sen. Bernie Sanders, by contrast, argued that "we must cancel all medical debt" and "move to Medicare for All."
A Republican senator heavily bankrolled by the pharmaceutical industry spoke out Thursday against calls to cancel medical debt, arguing that wiping out a financial burden saddling 100 million Americans "is not a solution."
"One-time cancellation of medical debt... is a Band-Aid approach to a one-time problem that's gonna come back," Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing on the nation's medical debt crisis.
After dismissing medical debt cancellation on the grounds that it would not address the "root causes" of the crisis, Cassidy—the ranking member of the Senate panel—proceeded to make clear that he opposes the kinds of transformational healthcare reforms that advocates say are necessary to eliminate the problem of medical debt for good.
"We may hear today about Medicare for All," Cassidy accurately predicted. "But I also say that a healthcare system in which you think it's free because the taxpayer is footing the bill—you've never seen how expensive something can be until you perceive that it is free."
Watch Cassidy's remarks:
Cassidy is a major recipient of campaign cash from the pharmaceutical industry, whose stranglehold on prescription drug prices has been a significant driver of medical debt in the U.S.
Over the course of his career, the Louisiana Republican has raked in over $1 million in donations from the pharmaceutical and health product industries, according to OpenSecrets.
STAT Newsreported last year that Cassidy reaped "a slew of campaign donations" from Big Pharma executives shortly after he officially became the top Republican on the Senate HELP Committee, which is chaired by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)—a leading supporter of canceling medical debt and enacting Medicare for All.
In May, Sanders and several Democratic allies introduced legislation that would eliminate all of the roughly $220 billion in outstanding U.S. medical debt.
Contrary to Cassidy's suggestion that the bill would do nothing to prevent the future accrual of medical debt, Sanders' legislation would "amend the Public Health Service Act, updating billing and debt collection requirements to limit the potential for future debt to be incurred," the senator's office noted in a summary.
Neale Mahoney, a medical debt expert at Stanford University, said in a statement after the bill was unveiled that the measure "cuts off medical debt at the source by requiring hospitals to uphold their obligation to provide charity care to eligible patients who cannot afford to pay and supports hospitals so they can forgive debt before it gets sold to debt collectors."
During his opening remarks at Thursday's hearing, Sanders called medical debt "one of the most outrageous and cruelest" aspects of the nation's "dysfunctional" healthcare system.
"Pharmaceutical companies and insurance companies charge the American people for the 'crime' of getting sick," said Sanders. "Let's be clear: The medical debt crisis our nation is experiencing is a uniquely American phenomenon—does not exist in other countries around the world."
"We are the only major country on Earth," the senator added, "where an emergency visit to a hospital can cause patients to lose their homes and their life savings."
1 out of 4 cancer patients in America either declared bankruptcy or lost their homes to eviction or foreclosure as a result of medical debt in 2022.
That is insane.
We must cancel all medical debt.
We must move to Medicare for All. pic.twitter.com/LSQoFyrCKm
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 11, 2024
Recent polling found that a majority of Americans believe it is "extremely or very important" that the federal government act to provide relief for those with medical debt. The health policy organization KFF estimates that around 3 million U.S. adults have more than $10,000 in medical debt and 14 million owe more than $1,000.
Abdul El-Sayed, director of Wayne County, Michigan's Department of Health, Human, and Veteran Services and an outspoken Medicare for All supporter, said in his testimony at Thursday's hearing that a single-payer healthcare system would "address the porous nature of health insurance" and help prevent the accumulation of medical debt "by guaranteeing universal health insurance coverage from birth."
"One of the main drivers of costs in our current system is administrative overhead, higher in our country than in any other country in the world," said El-Sayed. "Much of that overhead is imposed by the complexity of billing multiple health insurers. With only one insurer that bears no profit motive, we could eliminate some of that cost burden—ultimately reducing the costs born on Americans that show up as medical debt."
