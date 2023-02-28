JUST 36 HOURS TO GO IN OUR WINTER CAMPAIGN
Today, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Bobby Scott introduced the Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act (H.R. 20) in the 118th Congress. EPI applauds the reintroduction of the PRO Act and urges Congress to pass this sorely needed legislation, bolstering workers’ freedom to join unions.
The evidence is clear: Workers want to join unions, but many are robbed of the opportunity because the barriers are too high. The share of U.S. workers represented by a union hit an all-time low in 2022, despite strong public support for unions and an enormous increase in union election petitions before the National Labor Relations Board.
The decline is in part because the decades-long, systematic attack on our foundational labor laws has created a hostile environment for workers seeking to organize. An EPI analysis found that employers were charged with violating federal law in 41.5% of union election campaigns, whether it’s firing, threatening, or otherwise retaliating against workers who dared to come together in their workplaces to bargain collectively. The penalties for violating current labor law are not a sufficient deterrent for employers infringing on workers’ rights under the National Labor Relations Act. And that’s not even taking into account all of the perfectly legal union-busting and union avoidance tactics permitted under current labor law.
The PRO Act would help restore workers’ right to collectively bargain for better wages and working conditions. The PRO Act would streamline the process when workers form a union, ensure that they are successful in negotiating a first agreement, and hold employers accountable when they violate labor law. The PRO Act would also help advance racial economic justice because unions and collective bargaining help shrink the Black–white wage gap and bring greater fairness to the workplace. By giving working people the power to counteract rising corporate power and inequality, the PRO Act’s reforms are necessary to building an economy that works for everyone.
EPI is an independent, nonprofit think tank that researches the impact of economic trends and policies on working people in the United States. EPI's research helps policymakers, opinion leaders, advocates, journalists, and the public understand the bread-and-butter issues affecting ordinary Americans.(202) 775-8810
"Ending these increased benefits will cause more food insecurity and poverty. It's unacceptable," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal. "Poverty and hunger are policy choices. It's time we step up and do more."
As of Wednesday, around 30 million people across the United States will have their family's food assistance slashed, despite high prices and expert warnings about a "hunger cliff."
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were initially increased at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Although Republicans in 18 states had already ended the emergency allotments (EAs), households in the other 32 states along with Washington, D.C., Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands have continued to receive them.
However, the increased SNAP benefits are set to end Wednesday because of the omnibus spending package from December—federal lawmakers traded the temporary pandemic-era boost for a permanent program to feed children in the summer.
"Poverty is a policy choice in this country."
"We're really going to struggle," Deanna Hardy, a mother of two in Marshfield, Wisconsin, toldABC News. "We're going to have to end up going back to cheaper items like noodles and processed stuff because the meat, the dairy, fruits, and veggies. It's expensive."
"I don't think the cuts could have happened at a worse time," added Hardy—whose family relies on a fixed income and will see their benefits drop from $960 to $200 per month. "When the extra payments began, food prices were nowhere near where they are now."
As Tracy Roof, an associate professor of political science at the University of Richmond, recently wrote for The Conversation:
Many advocates for a stronger safety net say that SNAP benefits are too low to meet the needs of low-income people. They are warning of a looming hunger cliff—meaning a sharp increase in the number of people who don't get enough nutritious food to eat—in March 2023, when the extra help ends.
At that point, the lowest-income families will lose $95 in benefits a month. But some SNAP participants, such as many elderly and disabled people who live alone and on fixed incomes and who only qualify for the minimum amount of help, will see their benefits plummet from $281 to $23 a month.
A trio of Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) experts pointed out earlier this month that "a study estimated that EAs kept 4.2 million people above the poverty line in the last quarter of 2021, reducing poverty by 10%―and child poverty by 14%―in states with EAs at the time. The estimated reduction in poverty rates due to EAs was highest for Black and Latino people."
CBPP president Sharon Parrott warned Axios Tuesday that the cuts will "allow very high levels of poverty to remain in the country."
Noting the outlet's report, Public Citizen President Robert Weissman declared that "a decent society would not let this happen."
\u201cExpanded SNAP benefits end today and will push 32 million Americans off a \u201chunger cliff.\u201d\n \nBut hey! It\u2019s all good because, according to Moody\u2019s Analytics, people not being able to buy food will reduce inflation. \ud83d\ude44https://t.co/nOby2GVNpw\u201d— Patriotic Millionaires (@Patriotic Millionaires) 1677612540
The looming cuts are a reminder that "poverty is a policy choice in this country," Elizabeth Lower-Basch, deputy executive director for the Center for Law and Social Policy, told Axios. "For a while, we decided we were going to make a different policy choice."
Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal(D-Wash.) agreed and demanded action by federal lawmakers.
"Tomorrow, SNAP benefits will drop back to pre-pandemic levels," she tweeted. "That means $171 less each month for 520,000 Washington families struggling to make ends meet. Ending these increased benefits will cause more food insecurity and poverty."
"It's unacceptable," Jayapal added. "Poverty and hunger are policy choices. It's time we step up and do more."
While Chief Justice John Roberts lamented the proposal's price tag, liberal colleague Elena Kagan said the law allowing the president to "modify or waive" student aid during national emergencies "doesn't get much clearer."
President Joe Biden's plan to forgive more than $400 billion in student loan debt to over 40 million borrowers drew criticism from conservative members of the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday as the justices heard oral arguments in a pair of cases that will decide the fate of one of the president's signature policies and impact the financial futures of millions of Americans.
Politicoreports members of the high court's right-wing supermajority "repeatedly questioned whether the Education Department had the legal authority it claimed to discharge federal student loan debt to help borrowers recover economically from the national emergency spurred by Covid-19."
Chief Justice John Roberts was particularly hostile, telling U.S. Solicitor-General Elizabeth Prelogar—who was defending the administration's plan—that "we're talking about half a trillion dollars and 43 million Americans."
\u201cA lot of scholars and commentators projected arrogant certainty that these cases would unite the court in rejecting Biden's ostensibly tyrannical overreach, but that has not happened at all. Instead, the court sounds sharply divided, and the challengers are struggling badly.\u201d— Mark Joseph Stern (@Mark Joseph Stern) 1677603890
The Los Angeles Timesreports that most of Roberts' conservative colleagues "sounded ready to rule against the administration."
Justice Brett Kavanaugh, for example, expressed skepticism about authorizing the president to a "massive new program" based on an interpretation of the HEROES Act of 2003, which allows the Education Department to "modify or waive" student aid "in connection with a war or other military operation or national emergency."
Conversely, Justice Elana Kagan asserted that Congress "doesn't get much clearer" about the president's authority in the HEROES Act.
“We deal with congressional statutes every day that are really confusing," she said. "This one is not."
Lawyers representing Nebraska—one of the Republican-led states challenging Biden's plan—argued that the administration is using the Covid-19 pandemic as "a pretext for the president to fulfill his campaign promise" to forgive student loan debt.
Proponents of Biden's plan, meanwhile, stressed the importance of student debt relief.
\u201cUnable to buy a home.\nUnable to save for retirement.\nUnable to start a family.\n\nIf the Supreme Court ignores the president\u2019s clear legal authority & strikes down student debt cancellation, it will be a punch in the gut to millions of hardworking Americans.\nhttps://t.co/gFB7nhPC65\u201d— Elizabeth Warren(@Elizabeth Warren) 1677606823
"Addressing the student loan debt crisis puts money back in the pockets of families and communities who need it most," Taifa Smith Butler, president of the progressive advocacy group Dēmos, said in a statement.
"Black and Brown borrowers are disproportionately burdened by student debt, further inhibiting their ability to build wealth and economic power," she continued. "This ongoing crisis undermines the promise of higher education, leaving millions of people to put their dreams and lives on hold because of the crushing pain of student loan debt."
Lamenting that "a handful of ultraconservative officials, backed by special interest groups motivated by greed and dark money, want to bypass the president's authority at the expense of everyday working people," Smith Butler argued that "any action, plan, or agenda not rooted in equity to address the student loan debt crisis undermines America's legitimacy in being a world leader that truly cares about the future of its people."
Borrowers, activists, and U.S. lawmakers ralliedon the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. on Monday night and Tuesday morning to voice support for Biden's plan. Members of Congress who spoke included Sens. Bernie Sanders(I-Vt.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal(D-Wash.), and Reps. Ilhan Omar(D-Minn.), Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), and Jamaal Bowman(D-N.Y.).
\u201cWhile the Supreme Court hears a case trying to kill student debt today, Bernie Sanders joins the rally outside to say that we should make public colleges free, and that you shouldn't "have to face financial ruin because you want a damn education!"\u201d— More Perfect Union (@More Perfect Union) 1677600468
"This is about justice, this is about freedom, this is about economic security, this is about our future," said Jayapal. "Let's cancel this student debt, let's keep this movement going, and let's bring justice to everyone."
"The culprit is corporate greed, not a secret conspiracy."
This is a developing story... Please check back for possible updates...
Shortly after two progressive lawmakers unveiled legislation that would require more stringent federal regulations for trains carrying hazardous materials, a train carrying propane fuel through Manatee County, Florida derailed and made the latest case for far-reaching action, according to advocates.
Brittany Muller of WFLA News Channel 8reported that "one tanker carrying 30,000 gallons of propane has rolled off the tracks."
South Manatee Fire Rescue was responding to the derailment, Muller said, in which at least six train cars had left the tracks.
Spectrum News 13 reported that "five railcars and two propane tankers have derailed at the site" and that no injuries or propane leaks were evident.
\u201cPhotos of a train derailment in Manatee County where emergency crews are on the scene Tuesday. Five railcars and two propane tankers have derailed at the site. No injuries or leakage have been reported at this time. (\ud83d\udcf7: Southern Manatee Fire Rescue) https://t.co/pnXTr4RZXG\u201d— Spectrum News 13 (@Spectrum News 13) 1677615305
Citing South Manatee Fire District Chief Robert Bounds, ABC7 reported that "more than 150 feet of track has been mangled and will have to be replaced.
"It may take between 1-3 days to transfer the propane from the tankers involved," according to the outlet.
Noting that the exact details of the derailment and the damage done are not yet known, labor-focused media organization More Perfect Union said the "culprit" behind the accident—like the environmental disaster still unfolding in East Palestine, Ohio after a derailment earlier this month—is "corporate greed."
\u201cThis is a developing story, but what we know for sure is that the culprit is corporate greed, not a secret conspiracy. We'll share more as we learn more, but first know the facts: the rail industry slashed jobs and paid out billions to shareholders.\nhttps://t.co/EyLXqKqvXR\u201d— More Perfect Union (@More Perfect Union) 1677615929
As Common Dreams reported Tuesday, aggressive lobbying by the railroad industry has resulted in lax regulations, defining a "high-hazard" train as one carrying hazardous materials in at least 20 consecutive cars or 35 total.
Rail companies have also adopted a scheduling system that prioritizes speed over safety, pushed to have smaller train crews, and refused to provide paid sick leave to workers.
"Images taken at the site of the derailment show how severely the track has been mangled, and further demonstrate the need to listen to unions rail workers," saidMore Perfect Union, "and take decisive regulatory action."