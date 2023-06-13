DeSantis Should Take Down, Disavow Deepfakes

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Public Citizen today called ond on recently declared presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to pledge not to use generative A.I. or deepfake technology to mislead or defraud the electorate – and to take down a June 5 video from his campaign that includes multiple A.I.-fabricated images of President Donald Trump embracing Dr. Anthony Fauci.
In May, Public Citizen called on the two major partiesr parties and their presidential candidates to pledge not to use generative A.I. or deepfake technology to mislead or defraud the electorate. Political operatives now have the means to produce ads with highly realistic computer-generated images, audio, and video of opponents that appear genuine, but are completely fabricated.
“Generative A.I. now poses a significant threat to truth and democracy as we know it,” said Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen. “Every party and candidate should commit not to employ deceptive deepfakes, which definitionally involve tricking the public into believing something that is not true.”
Deceptive deepfakes are a categorical threat to democratic integrity and do not favor one candidate or party over another, according to Public Citizen.
Public Citizen in May also called for the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to issue a rule (FEC) to issue a rule banning candidates from using of manipulative and potentially dangerous generative A.I. technologies in campaign ads.
One particularly alarming scenario is that an “October surprise” deepfake video released shortly before Election Day could go viral – with no ability for voters to determine that it’s fake, no time for a candidate to deny it, and no way to demonstrate convincingly that it’s fake. Both parties, their presidential candidates, and the FEC can prevent this (and many other) easily foreseeable abuses of the technology by disavowing and banning deceptive deepfakes in political campaigns now.
The state "has a visionary plan to lead the country on electrifying affordable housing" that "will be a model nationwide for making sure that climate action and equity go hand-in-hand," said professor Leah Stokes.
In a move heralded as a model for others to follow, Democratic Gov. Maura Healey announced Tuesday that the state is "launching the Massachusetts Community Climate Bank—a financial engine for cutting emissions and improving health, equity, and economic security."
"This first-of-its-kind initiative is going to make our state more competitive, affordable, and equitable—and it's going to show that in Massachusetts, we can lead the world by leading with our values and leaving no community behind," Healey said of the country's only green bank focused on affordable housing.
The initiative is located within MassHousing, the state's affordable housing finance and investment bank. While it is seeded with $50 million from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, the Healey administration hopes to "attract private sector capital and federal funds available under the Inflation Reduction Act to finance building retrofits aligned with the state's long-term climate objectives and new construction of decarbonized buildings."
Massachusetts' climate plan calls for nearly halving planet-heating emissions from residential heating during this decade and achieving a 95% reduction by 2050.
To help reach those targets, the governor's office explained, the bank "aims to take advantage of the periodic cycle of affordable housing refinance to finance heat pumps, building envelopes (i.e., efficiency upgrades to windows and walls), heat pump water heaters, high-efficiency appliances, and solar panels as a part of the same process as other affordable housing renovation measures."
\u201cWe\u2019re doing something really special here. Other states have green banks, but we\u2019re baking environmental justice right into the mission of the Massachusetts Community Climate Bank. \n\nThis is how we lead with our values and create greener, healthier communities \ud83d\udc9a\ud83c\udf0e\ud83c\udfe1\u201d— Kim Driscoll (@Kim Driscoll) 1686672941
Climate, housing, labor, and political leaders across the state applauded the initiative—including Massachusetts AFL-CIO secretary-treasurer Chrissy Lynch, who said that the bank "will help our state tackle the dual crises of climate change and inequality, allowing us to harness federal investments under the Inflation Reduction Act to invest in our communities, cut pollution, and create high-quality union jobs throughout Massachusetts."
Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu stressed that "this work is critical and will complement our efforts in Boston to retrofit our housing stock and create opportunities for small property owners to build and renovate greener, healthier buildings for residents to thrive."
The bank's creation also won praise beyond Massachusetts. Author and climate campaigner Bill McKibben said that "we need more homes, and we need efficient homes—here's a way of getting at two of our most important goals at once. It's the kind of innovative thinking and doing that sets the Healey administration apart."
University of California, Santa Barbara associate professor and Rewiring America senior policy counsel Leah Stokes declared that "Massachusetts has a visionary plan to lead the country on electrifying affordable housing."
"The Massachusetts Community Climate Bank will be a model nationwide for making sure that climate action and equity go hand-in-hand," she said, adding that "it's thrilling" to see the state's leadership with bank and expressing hope that it will secure more funding.
\u201cBuildings account for 30% of MA carbon emissions, & affordable housing residents bear a disproportionate burden of these impacts. Thank you to @MassGovernor for creating a #MAClimateBank that works toward reduced emissions while also ensuring equity & affordability.\u201d— Environmental League of Massachusetts (@Environmental League of Massachusetts) 1686673009
U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), a leading climate champion in Congress and author of the National Climate Bank Act, also celebrated the move to establish "a one-of-a-kind engine that will serve on the frontlines of our state's compounding housing and climate crises by empowering communities to build affordable, climate-resilient, and energy-efficient housing and improvement projects all across the commonwealth."
"I've been fighting for national climate bank funding for years, and now that we've secured billions in funding in the Inflation Reduction Act, we can supercharge a clean energy revolution and unlock billions in federal dollars for Massachusetts and other states to leverage," Markey said.
The bank "will ensure public and private investment reach frontline and environmental justice communities," he added, "and I thank Gov. Healey and her administration for bringing this investment to life and building a brighter, more livable, and more affordable future."
"It has been a month since the cease-fire agreement between Israeli authorities and Palestinian armed groups, but the suffering that these recurrent Israeli offensives inflict upon the civilian population in the Gaza Strip never ceases," said one campaigner.
One month after a cease-fire ended a five-day Israeli operation that killed Palestinian civilians and caused "extensive destruction" in the Gaza Strip, Amnesty International on Tuesday released a report highlighting the "human toll of apartheid."
Amnesty—which last year joined a growing list of global human rights groups that condemn Israeli policies and actions against Palestinians as apartheid—probed Operation Shield and Arrow, launched on May 9 by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to allegedly target senior operatives of Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
According to Amnesty's nine-page publication, "On that first night of bombing, 10 Palestinian civilians were killed and over 20 were injured, a high toll that could and should have been avoided by those planning, ordering, and authorizing the attack."
During the IDF operation, "a 21-year-old Palestinian medical student killed by a 'precision-guided' Israeli bomb while studying; a four-year-old Palestinian girl killed in her sleep during an Israeli airstrike; a young Palestinian woman living with a disability left without her electric wheelchair when Israeli bombs destroyed her home without adequate warning," the report notes. "These are just a few of the victims of Israel's latest military assault on the occupied Gaza Strip."
"Amnesty International is renewing its call on the ICC to consider the applicability of the crime against humanity of apartheid within its current formal investigation."
Overall, Amnesty found that Israeli forces killed at least 31 Palestinians, including 11 civilians, and caused "substantial destruction and damage to Palestinian property," while rockets fired by Palestinian armed groups killed three Gazan and two Israeli civilians.
Among those killed by Israeli strikes were two teenage sisters who lived in a Gaza City apartment building. In the early hours of May 9, a bomb manufactured by Boeing and exported to Israel from the United States killed not only the target, Khalil al-Bahtini, a senior member of Al-Quds Brigades, but also his wife Leila al-Bahtini, their four-year-old daughter Hajar, and their neighbors: 19-year-old Dania Adas and 17-year-old Iman Adas.
Alaa Adas, the sisters' father, told Amnesty that when he ran into the teens' bedroom, his elder daughter was already dead but the younger one was still breathing and rushed to the hospital. However, he said, "instead of graduating and studying at university and fulfilling her wish of becoming a doctor, she died."
Heba Morayef, Amnesty's Middle East and North Africa regional director, said in a statement that "as civilians, the lives of Leila and Hajar al-Bahtini and Dania and Iman Adas should have been protected, not snuffed out. Israel has an obligation to cancel an attack if it becomes apparent that it may disproportionately harm civilians and civilian objects. Intentionally launching a disproportionate attack is a war crime."
\u201cCivilian deaths and extensive destruction in May Gaza offensive highlight human toll of apartheid. Israel unlawfully destroyed Palestinian homes, often\u00a0without military necessity, in what amounts to a form of collective punishment against civilians. https://t.co/CRuImXoshC\u201d— Agnes Callamard (@Agnes Callamard) 1686658393
The human rights group is calling on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate as possible war crimes "the apparently unlawful killings of Palestinian civilians by Israeli forces as well as the extensive destruction of Palestinian civilian homes and buildings," along with "the firing by Palestinian armed groups of inherently inaccurate rockets in and at areas populated by civilians."
Established when the Rome Statute entered into force in 2002, the Hague-based court investigates and tries individuals charged with genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and the crime of aggression. An existing ICC probe focuses on alleged crimes committed in occupied Palestinian territory since June 13, 2014.
"Since the root cause of these recurrent unlawful attacks against civilians is Israel's apartheid system against Palestinians," Tuesday's report says, "Amnesty International is renewing its call on the ICC to consider the applicability of the crime against humanity of apartheid within its current formal investigation."
"In order to prevent further harm to civilians, it is imperative that the ICC investigations are expedited and arrest warrants issued against alleged perpetrators of international crimes," the document adds. "Additionally, third states should ensure the prosecution of suspected international crimes before their courts under the principle of universal jurisdiction."
Morayef stressed that "it has been a month since the cease-fire agreement between Israeli authorities and Palestinian armed groups, but the suffering that these recurrent Israeli offensives inflict upon the civilian population in the Gaza Strip never ceases."
"In our investigation, we heard vivid accounts of bombs obliterating homes, of fathers digging their little girls out from under rubble, of a teenager fatally injured as she lay in bed holding a teddy bear," she said. "More frightening than any of this is the near certainty that, unless perpetrators are held to account, these horrifying scenes will be repeated."
"That we have been documenting the same patterns of unlawful killings and destruction over and over again is an indictment of the international community's failure to hold Israel accountable," Morayef added. "Israel's impunity for the war crimes it repeatedly commits against Palestinians, and for its cruel ongoing 16-year illegal blockade of the Gaza Strip, emboldens further violations and makes injustice chronic."
Amnesty's report comes as the far-right Israeli government is reportedly planning to build thousands of new Jewish-only settler homes in illegally occupied territory—which Adalah, an Israel-based advocacy group for Arab minority rights, called "part of an explicit plan by Israel to annex swaths of the West Bank and institute full Israeli sovereignty over them."
"They violate international law, including the Rome Statute," Adalah said, "constituting crimes against humanity (apartheid), war crimes, and a crime of aggression."
"After an unprecedented 10 interest rate hikes in a row, it's clear the corporate profiteering epidemic will persist no matter how many times the Fed doubles down," said Liz Zelnick of Accountable.US.
An analysis released Tuesday shows that executives at some of the top publicly traded companies in the United States aren't exactly being coy about using their pricing power to hike costs for consumers and boost revenues and profits—which are then dished out to wealthy shareholders.
The progressive watchdog group Accountable.US noted in its new report that "some of the largest general consumer S&P 500 companies have admitted to benefiting from increased prices as their net profits increased year-over-year and they rewarded shareholders with billions in handouts."
The report quotes directly from the executives of Kimberly-Clark, PepsiCo, General Mills, Tyson Foods, and other major U.S. companies.
Nelson Urdaneta, Kimberly-Clark's chief financial officer, said during the company's earnings call in April that "pricing has continued to be the big driver behind our top-line growth over the last three quarters."
The company, which sells consumer products such as toilet paper and diapers, saw its [fiscal year] 2022 net income increase 6.3% year-over-year to nearly $2 billion and rewarded shareholders with $1.7 billion in stock buybacks and dividends," Accountable.US found.
On Tyson's earnings call in February, chief financial officer John Tyson hailed the "significant pricing power of our portfolio, with a year-over-year increase of 7.6%." Tyson stressed that the company will "continue to support and grow the dividend for our shareholders."
According to Accountable.US, Tyson "saw its net income increase from $3 billion in FY 2021 to over $3.2 billion in FY 2022 and rewarded shareholders with $1.35 billion in handouts—$652 million more than the previous year, including a 948.5% increase in stock buybacks."
"Corporate greed is a stubborn thing and requires serious action from Congress."
The new analysis came shortly after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released data showing that the consumer price index rose 4% in May compared to the previous year, the smallest increase since 2021.
Further evidence of cooling inflation sparked a fresh round of calls for the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates before it pushes the economy into recession. The Fed is widely expected to announce Wednesday that it is pausing rate increases for the month of June, but it could resume the hikes as soon as the following month.
"The Fed should not only pause tomorrow but pause going forward and see how these 10 rate hikes play out," Rakeen Mabud, chief economist at the Groundwork Collaborative, said in an appearance on Yahoo Finance Tuesday morning.
Liz Zelnick, director of economic security and corporate power at Accountable.US, said in a statement that "after an unprecedented 10 interest rate hikes in a row, it's clear the corporate profiteering epidemic will persist no matter how many times the Fed doubles down."
The New York Timesreported late last month that even as the prices of key raw materials have fallen in recent months, "many big businesses have continued raising prices at a rapid clip" and signaled that "they do not plan to change course"—which helps explain data showing that U.S. corporate profits rose to a record level in the first quarter of 2023.
"PepsiCo has become a prime example of how large corporations have countered increased costs, and then some," the Times noted. "Hugh Johnston, the company's chief financial officer, said in February that PepsiCo had raised its prices by enough to buffer further cost pressures in 2023. At the end of April, the company reported that it had raised the average price across its snacks and beverages by 16% in the first three months of the year. That added to a similar price increase in the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased its profit margin."
Zelnick said Tuesday that "higher interest rates haven't stopped S&P companies, especially in the Big Food industry, from inflating consumer prices despite reporting billions in extra net earnings and over a trillion dollars in giveaways to wealthy investors."
"Corporate greed is a stubborn thing and requires serious action from Congress," she added. "The Fed has not seen an adequate return on its investment in a policy that has already created fissures in the economy that could lead to recession. It's just not worth it."