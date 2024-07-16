To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington
Contact: Jordan Libowitz,,jlibowitz@citizensforethics.org,.

CREW statement on Menendez guilty verdict

Following the conviction in the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington President Noah Bookbinder, a former federal corruption prosecutor, released the following statement:

“After years of ducking accountability for corruption, Sen. Bob Menendez has finally been convicted by a jury of his peers. There is no room in the Senate for a convicted felon, especially not one convicted of taking bribes. He must resign today or be immediately expelled.”

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting ethics and accountability in government and public life by targeting government officials -- regardless of party affiliation -- who sacrifice the common good to special interests. CREW advances its mission using a combination of research, litigation and media outreach.