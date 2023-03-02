March, 02 2023, 12:01pm EDT
Congressional Attack on ESG Fails to Acknowledge Climate Change Threat to Financial Systems
The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives both passed a resolution this week nullifying a Labor Department rule that allows money managers to weigh climate change and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when making investment decisions. The resolution now heads to President Biden’s desk for a veto.
Below is a statement by Dr. Rachel Cleetus, policy director in the Climate and Energy Program and lead economist at the Union of Concerned Scientists.
“It is widely accepted in the investment community that factors like worsening climate impacts pose a significant risk to our financial and economic systems and taking that reality into account is simply good fiduciary practice. As billion-dollar extreme weather and climate-related disasters mount, it is commonsense to align responsible investment choices with what science shows is necessary to limit risks to people and the economy. Moreover, climate-conscious investing will also best serve the interests of people whose retirement accounts and other investments would otherwise face exposure to climate risks. Attacks on ESG principles have deep roots in the fossil fuel industry and are aimed at trying to ensure coal, oil and gas companies can continue expanding production of their climate-destroying products at the expense of the public. President Biden must move quickly to veto this resolution, as he has promised to do. That would affirm what scientists, economists, and forward-looking asset managers know to be true: climate change is a serious risk to our economy and acknowledging that fact is the first step to making better choices to protect people’s futures and livelihoods.”
The Union of Concerned Scientists is the leading science-based nonprofit working for a healthy environment and a safer world. UCS combines independent scientific research and citizen action to develop innovative, practical solutions and to secure responsible changes in government policy, corporate practices, and consumer choices.
US Jews Say Israeli Finance Minister Should Be Barred From Country Over 'Repugnant' Comments
"It is time for the Biden administration to end its hollow words of concern and condemnation and to start taking action," said one advocate.
Mar 02, 2023



Jewish-led peace groups on Wednesday called on the Biden administration to bar Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the U.S. ahead of a planned visit over his recent comments about the Palestinian town of Hawara, which was the target of a deadly rampage earlier this week by Israeli settlers.
Smotrich said after the attack that "the village of Hawara needs to be wiped out," adding, "I think that the State of Israel needs to do that."
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price denounced the comments as "repugnant" and an "incitement to violence," but progressive supporters of Palestinian rights urged the Biden administration to go further and refuse Smotrich entry to the United States.
"It is time for the Biden administration to end its hollow words of concern and condemnation and to start taking action," said Beth Miller, political director of Jewish Voice for Peace Action (JVP). "Bezalel Smotrich, an Israeli government official with sweeping power over the occupied West Bank, is publicly and unabashedly inciting genocide and supporting settler pogroms. If Biden fails to take action at this moment, the U.S. will be fully complicit in the violence that comes next."
\u201cSmotrich called for an entire Palestinian town to be "wiped out".\n\nThis is a call for genocide from the government official who was granted sweeping power over the occupied West Bank.\n\n@POTUS. Failure to take action right now is complicity in whatever comes next.\u201d— Jewish Voice for Peace Action (@Jewish Voice for Peace Action) 1677705961
Sunday's violence in the occupied West Bank was "the worst settler attack in decades," said JVP, with hundreds of people living in illegal settlements burning homes and vehicles and injuring 350 Palestinians in the villages of Hawara, Zatara, and Burin. One man, a 37-year-old father of three named Sameh al-Aqtash, was killed.
The attack was called a "pogrom" by one Israeli military commander, and Israeli police have arrested 10 people in connection with the attack.
Smotrich, who chairs the Religious Zionist Party, made clear that he feels the only thing wrong with the attack was that it wasn't carried out by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), saying, "I think that the state of Israel needs to [wipe out the town], but God forbid not individual people."
He later doubled down on his comments, accusing the media of misinterpreting them even as he refused to retract the remarks and claiming Hawara "is a hostile village that has become a terrorist outpost."
Circulating a petition calling on supporters to demand President Joe Biden bar Smotrich from entering the U.S., Americans for Peace Now said the finance minister looked at the carnage in Hawara and thought, "Let's finish the job."
"This goes beyond his previous hateful incitement. This is calling for a war crime. And it's doing so at a time where it’s more evident than ever that incitement like this has fatal consequences," said the group. "We must be clear: the only thing that should be wiped out is this violent and hateful ideology. It is unacceptable abroad and it is unacceptable here."
JVP noted that Smotrich's "call for state-sanctioned ethnic cleansing of Palestinians comes just days after the Israeli government gave him sweeping powers over the civil administration of the occupied West Bank, including control over settlement planning," following a deal with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
Smotrich is scheduled to travel to the U.S. on March 12 to speak at the Israel Bonds conference.
Along with immediately ending "its unconditional U.S. military funding and support for the Israeli government," the U.S. should "refuse to allow Smotrich entry to the U.S. on his upcoming planned trip," said JVP.
The advocacy group Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) outlined how U.S. statutes give the Biden administration broad authority to deny entry to Smotrich on the grounds of incitement to violence.
"Under U.S. law, 8 U.S. Code § 1182, the State Department may deny and/or revoke visas to individuals who have 'under circumstances indicating an intention to cause death or serious bodily harm, incited terrorist activity,'" said the group. "Smotrich has also possibly committed the act of incitement to genocide, which also would prevent him from acquiring a U.S. visa under the statute, 'Any alien who ordered, incited, assisted, or otherwise participated in genocide, as defined in section 1091(a) of title 18, is inadmissible.'"
The U.S. has previously barred government officials from Nigeria and Cameroon, citing their incitement to violence.
"The Biden administration should not allow senior government officials inciting atrocities against Palestinian civilians to spread their violent and hateful rhetoric in the United States, just as it has banned government officials inciting violence against civilians from several African countries," said Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of DAWN. "The 'exceptional' nature of the U.S.-Israel relationship should have its limits, and banning Smotrich would send an important signal that the U.S. will not tolerate such dangerous, reckless incitement to violence."
In the first six weeks of 2023, Israeli forces and settlers killed at least 65 Palestinian people.
US Trampling of Abortion Rights Violates International Law, Groups Tell UN Experts
"The U.S. must be castigated on the world stage for its treatment of women, girls, and others who can become pregnant," said one advocate.
Mar 02, 2023
The June 2022 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court's reactionary majority to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, which has enabled Republican lawmakers to prohibit or restrict abortion in more than half of the states, unleashed a life-threatening crisis and should be condemned as a violation of the country's obligations under international law.
So wrote nearly 200 organizations and individual advocates in a Thursday letter that details the devastating consequences of the court's 6-3 opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization and asks a pair of United Nations working groups along with 13 U.N.-appointed independent human rights experts to take immediate action.
"By overturning the established constitutional protection for access to abortion and through the passage of state laws, the U.S. is in violation of its obligations under international human rights law, codified in a number of human rights treaties to which it is a party or a signatory," the letter states. "These human rights obligations include, but are not limited to, the rights to: life; health; privacy; liberty and security of person; to be free from torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment; freedom of thought, conscience, and religion or belief; equality and non-discrimination; and to seek, receive, and impart information."
As a result of the court's ruling, which invalidated Roe v. Wade (1973) and left the regulation of abortion up to individual states, "approximately 22 million women and girls of reproductive age in the U.S. now live in states where abortion access is heavily restricted, and often totally inaccessible," notes the letter, which was supported by a coalition of groups and experts promoting gender, economic, and racial justice, including Amnesty International USA, Human Rights Watch, and Physicians for Human Rights.
"The scale and intensity of human rights violations that the U.S. is inflicting on its population are near unfathomable at this point."
The signatories urged "the U.N. mandate holders to take up their calls to action, which include communicating with the U.S. regarding the human rights violations, requesting a visit to the U.S., convening a virtual stakeholder meeting with U.S. civil society, calls for the U.S. to comply with its obligations under international law, and calls for private companies to take a number of actions to protect reproductive rights."
Christine Ryan, legal director of theGlobal Justice Center, one of 196 signatories, toldThe Guardian that "the U.S. must be castigated on the world stage for its treatment of women, girls, and others who can become pregnant—the scale and intensity of human rights violations that the U.S. is inflicting on its population are near unfathomable at this point."
"It has become almost tragically ironic that the U.S. government uses the language of human rights to condemn state abuses against citizens of other countries, be that in Iran, or Belarus," said Ryan. "These norms must be deployed against the state here at home as well. And for too long, the U.S. has been able to avoid that type of international scrutiny."
Although the GOP has led the crusade against abortion rights—from the high court justices appointed by Republican presidents to far-right state lawmakers enacting draconian bans—Ryan faulted the Biden administration for reacting in a woefully inadequate manner since last summer.
"There has been an absolute calamity in terms of public health [and] human rights," said Ryan, "and the response has been middling to poor."
Warren Report Exposes Insurance Industry Ploy to 'Scam Millions of Seniors'
Private insurance giants are offering luxury vacations and other incentives for agents to "push seniors into the most expensive Medigap plans," the Massachusetts senator found.
Mar 02, 2023

Warren attached her report to a letter urging Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure and the head of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners to "act as quickly as possible to end health insurers'
Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a report Wednesday highlighting the splashy incentives—from luxury vacations to cash bonuses—that private insurance companies offer agents and brokers for enrolling seniors in potentially higher-cost Medigap plans.
Medigap is federally regulated supplemental health insurance offered by for-profit companies such as UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and Aetna.
According to Warren, the Medigap marketplace is rife with "incentive trips and other perks for brokers and agents" who—in pursuit of such rewards—could be motivated to "push seniors into the most expensive Medigap plans, regardless of whether those plans meet their needs."
The senator found that the estimated 32 private companies that entice agents with vacations and other incentives to boost Medigap sales provided the supplemental insurance to around 6.6 million people in the U.S. in 2021 and raked in nearly $16 billion in premiums from beneficiaries that year.

In a statement, Warren lamented the weak federal and state regulations that are giving insurance giants "free rein to scam millions of seniors in Medigap, offering agents lavish vacations to steer unknowing beneficiaries into more expensive plans."
"Regulators must act to make sure seniors aren't getting fleeced," said Warren, who noted that around 40% of Medigap enrollees had less than $40,000 in annual income in 2018.
The senator's report highlights several specific examples of the kinds of perks agents and brokers are being offered to peddle Medigap plans, which are often used to supplement traditional Medicare coverage.
"Mutual of Omaha offered brokers and agents selling Medigap plans this year a chance to earn a 'Sunny San Diego trip' that included 'airfare, one double-occupancy standard hotel room, two hosted receptions, cash allowance, and airport transfers for two people,'" the report notes. "Cigna is currently offering brokers and agents the chance to 'earn the sales reward trip of a lifetime' to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands for sales made between September 2022 and February 2023."
Seniors receive much of their information about Medigap plans—which vary widely in price—from insurance agents motivated by undisclosed incentives, Warren's report notes, a dynamic that could be leading unsuspecting seniors to purchase higher-premium plans that they believe are best suited to their individual needs.
"Sales agents must meet certain thresholds to qualify for vacations—for example, agents must sell $250,000 worth of coverage to qualify for Mutual of Omaha's vacation rewards," the report states. "Therefore, to meet that minimum threshold, there is a clear incentive structure to sell more expensive plans. This sets up a clear conflict of interest for agents in cases where the best option for seniors might be the least expensive plan."
A separate study published last week by the Commonwealth Fund came away with similar findings. "According to brokers and agents," the study notes, "the commission structure of Medigap plans incentivizes the sale of plans charging high premiums."
Warren attached her report to a letter urging Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure and the head of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners to "act as quickly as possible to end health insurers'
promises of lavish vacations and other incentives to insurance agents and brokers in exchange for selling Medigap plans to seniors."
"This practice represents an abuse of the trust that seniors place in Medicare. Medigap insurance is not federally subsidized, but the terms and conditions under which Medigap plans are offered are regulated by CMS and state insurance regulators," Warren wrote. "Nowhere does CMS indicate that agents who sell these products may receive lavish vacations and other valuable perks in exchange for these sales."
"Regulators must act to close these loopholes," she added.
