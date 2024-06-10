June, 10 2024, 03:46pm EDT
CAIR Commends Rep. Clyburn for Boycotting Netanyahu Speech, Urges Other Members of Congress to Boycott
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today commended Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) after he announced that he would not attend Netanyahu’s speech.
CAIR also urged all Americans to use its click-and-send action alert to call on members of Congress to follow suit and boycott or protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to a joint session of Congress on July 24th due to his openly racist views, genocidal war crimes, disrespect for the United States, and opposition to a Palestinian state.
TAKE ACTION: URGE CONGRESS TO BOYCOTT OR PROTEST WAR CRIMINAL NETANYAHU’S SPEECH TO CONGRESS
In a statement, CAIR Director of Government Affairs Department Robert S. McCaw said:
“We encourage all Americans to urge your members of Congress to boycott or protest Benjamin Netanyahu’s July 24th speech to Congress. The only speech the war criminal Netanyahu should ever give outside of Israel is testimony at The Hague.
“Any member of Congress who stands to applaud an openly racist, anti-American, genocidal butcher like Netanyahu would become a cheerleader for his crimes.
“This war criminal should have never been invited to address Congress, and if he does show up, the only moral response is to either boycott or protest his speech.”
McCaw thanked former House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for her words opposing Netanyahu’s speech and urged her to clarify if she would boycott the speech as well.
Remind your U.S. House representatives and your senators that Netanyahu is a racist, a corrupt politician and a genocidal war criminal whose government has spent eight months massacring thousands of innocent people and spent years beforehand oppressing millions of Palestinians and undermining American presidents, including President Obama.
CAIR previously called on members of Congress to reject any attempt by House Speaker Mike Johnson to invite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress.
Last month, CAIR condemnedthe ongoing Israel-U.S. massacre of Palestinian civilians in a so-called “safe zone” in Gaza, declaring the Biden administration’s complicity because of President Biden’s insistence on sending more bombs to enable Netanyahu’s war crimes in Rafah. CAIR believes that this is now as much an American genocide as it is an Israeli genocide.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is a grassroots civil rights and advocacy group. CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.(202) 488-8787
GOP 'Salivating' to Ram Through Another Corporate Tax Giveaway If Trump Wins
"It's obscene," Sen. Elizabeth Warren said of Republicans' plan to hand corporations another tax cut if Trump wins in November and the GOP takes over the Senate.
Jun 10, 2024
News
The Washington Postreported Monday that "Republicans in Congress are preparing to not just extend former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts if they win control of Washington in November's elections, but also lower rates even more for corporations."
Chuck Marr, vice president of federal tax policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, wrote in response to the Post story that "the 2017 tax law's centerpiece cut in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% was a complete policy failure."
The crowning legislative achievement of Donald Trump's first term in the White House was the passage of an unpopular tax bill that gave big corporations a massive windfall, disproportionately rewarded wealthy individuals despite being pitched as a boon for workers, and contributed trillions to the national debt.
With Trump running for another four years in power this November, Republicans are gearing up for a repeat.
The report on Republicans' plans comes a month after the Congressional Budget Office estimated that extending provisions of the 2017 tax cut law that are set to expire next year would add $4.6 trillion to the U.S. deficit.
"GOP is salivating at more handout tax cuts to their corporate bosses and billionaires that will balloon the debt," Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-Pa.) wrote on social media Monday. "Fiscal irresponsibility by the guys bought and paid for by huge corporations."
During his 2020 campaign against Trump, President Joe Biden pledged to "get rid of the bulk of" the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), but he and his party have thus far failed to do so.
Slashing corporate taxes even further than the 2017 law—which cut the business rate from 35% to 21%—would reward many of the same corporations that have pushed up prices for consumers in recent years in a shameless attempt to pad their bottom lines. A recent analysis by the Groundwork Collaborative found that between April and September of last year, corporate profits drove more than half of U.S. inflation.
"Big corporations raised prices higher and faster than inflation, squeezing working families to rake in record profits," Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) wrote on social media in response to the Post's reporting. "So what's the GOP's plan? Even more corporate tax cuts and another $1 trillion to the debt. You can't make this stuff up."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) similarly criticized the GOP's plan to reward the corporations that have pushed costs onto consumers to boost their profit margins.
"The same corporations that have been price-gouging the American consumer at the grocery store, at the gas pump, and everywhere else are now spending their money loading up these Republican political action committees with the plan that the Republicans will deliver even more tax cuts," Warren told the Post on Monday. "It's obscene."
"Wealthy shareholders and executives got windfalls, workers got nothing."
Many of the country's largest, most profitable corporations already pay a tax rate that's significantly lower than the current statutory rate of 21%—if they pay any federal taxes at all.
A recent analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) found that the nearly 300 companies in the Fortune 500 and S&P 500 that were consistently profitable between 2013 and 2021 saw their average effective tax rate fall from 22% to 12.8% under the Trump tax law, even as their bottom lines grew.
"The number of these corporations paying tax rates of less than 10% increased from 56 to 95 after the Trump tax law went into effect," ITEP observed.
Trump, who was convicted last month on 34 felony charges stemming from the falsification of business records, has not been shy about his intention to protect the wealthy and large corporations from paying their fair share in taxes.
Speaking to his rich donors at the home of billionaire hedge fund investor John Paulson in April, the former president emphasized that he would make "extending the Trump tax cuts" a top priority should he defeat Biden in November.
Andrew Bates, the Biden White House's senior deputy press secretary, noted in a memo released Monday that while Trump and his Republican allies "go to bat for the multinational corporations engaged in price gouging, they plan to slash Medicare and Social Security."
"Today's Washington Post story makes it impossible to ignore the enormous contrast between President Biden's agenda to rebuild the middle class and MAGAnomics," Bates wrote. "Republican officials who back MAGAnomics stand up for price gouging, tax giveaways for the rich, and across-the-board tariffs that would all raise prices, and they'd sell the middle class out with a skyrocketing deficit and cuts to Medicare and Social Security."
Federal Court Hears Appeal in Case Accusing Biden of Complicity in Gaza Genocide
"Genocide can never be a legitimate foreign policy choice," argued one plaintiffs' attorney.
Jun 10, 2024
News
The suit—which names President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as defendants—seeks to force the U.S. administration to stop "providing further arms, money, and diplomatic support to Israel" as it wages a war of annihilation in which more than 132,000 Palestinians have been killed, maimed, or left missing; nearly 90% of Gaza's population has been forcibly displaced; and at least hundreds of thousands of people are starving.
"Although I knew the case would be an uphill battle, I testified to make a record of Israel's horrific slaughter of my family, the displacement and dispossession and starvation of the surviving members, the deliberate destruction of my hometown and everything that sustains life there, and ethnic cleansing of my people," she continued.
Following the dismissal earlier this year of a federal lawsuit accusing senior Biden administration officials of failing to prevent Israel's U.S.-backed genocide in Gaza, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Monday began hearing an expedited appeal by Palestinian plaintiffs in the case.
Arguing that U.S. leaders "have a legal duty to prevent, and not further," genocide, the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) first filed a lawsuit last November in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in Oakland on behalf of the rights groups Defense for Children International-Palestine (DCI-P) and al-Haq, as well as a group of individual Palestinians in Gaza and the United States.
"Genocide can never be a legitimate foreign policy choice," CCR senior staff attorney Katie Gallagher argued during Monday's proceedings.
Palestinian American writer Laila al-Haddad, a plaintiff in the case, lost her aunt and three of her cousins to a November Israeli airstrike on a United Nations school in the Jabalia refugee camp that killed more than 30 people.
"I promised my surviving family members in Gaza that I would do everything in my power to advocate on their behalf," al-Haddad wrote in an article published Monday by The Nation.
"Although I knew the case would be an uphill battle, I testified to make a record of Israel's horrific slaughter of my family, the displacement and dispossession and starvation of the surviving members, the deliberate destruction of my hometown and everything that sustains life there, and ethnic cleansing of my people," she continued.
"As a Palestinian, I struggle to balance the disgust and impotence I feel knowing that my tax dollars are being used to kill my family members in Gaza with an urgency to do everything in my power to demand an end to this administration's complicity in genocide," al-Haddad added.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White ruled on January 31 that the case fell "outside the court's limited jurisdiction" and rejected the suit on technical grounds—even as he wrote that "the current treatment of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli military may plausibly constitute a genocide in violation of international law."
On February 27, the 9th Circuit Court granted a motion by CCR and co-counsel at Van Der Hout LLP to expedite plaintiffs' appeal amid soaring Palestinian civilian casualties and destruction wrought by Israel's assault on Gaza.
Last week, 9th Circuit Judge Ryan Nelson
recused himself from the new case following pressure from plaintiffs who questioned his impartiality after he visited Israel in March with 13 other federal judges on a trip sponsored by the World Jewish Congress meant to convince U.S. jurists of the legality of Israel's Gaza onslaught.
Genocide is defined under the 1948 Genocide Convention as killing or causing serious physical or psychological harm to members of a group, "deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part, imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group," or "forcibly transferring children of the group to another group."
At least hundreds of jurists and genocide experts around the world concur that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The International Court of Justice is currently weighing a genocide case against Israel brought by South Africa and backed by more than 30 nations and regional blocs. Last month, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan said he is seeking to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and three Hamas leaders for alleged crimes including extermination.
As CCR noted:
Numerous Israeli government leaders have expressed clear genocidal intentions and deployed dehumanizing characterizations of Palestinians, including "human animals." At the same time, the Israeli military has bombed civilian areas and infrastructure, including by using chemical weapons, and deprived Palestinians of everything necessary for human life, including water, food, electricity, fuel, and medicine. Those statements of intent—when combined with mass killing, causing serious bodily and mental harm, and the total siege and closure creating conditions of life to bring about the physical destruction of the group—reveal evidence of an unfolding crime of genocide.
The Biden administration has provided Israel with billions of dollars in military aid and arms and ammunition sales, as well as diplomatic cover in the form of United Nations Security Council vetoes and genocide denial, as its forces continue to obliterate Gaza 248 days after the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 that left more than 1,100 Israelis and foreign nationals dead—at least some of whom were killed by so-called "friendly fire"—and over 240 others taken hostage.
"The U.S. courts have an opportunity in front of them: Judges can choose to take a minimal step towards allowing DCI-P and the other plaintiffs to have a chance at holding the Biden administration accountable for its role in the genocide of Palestinians, or they can sit back and refuse to carry out checks on the executive branch," DCI-P advocacy officer Miranda Cleland wrote in an opinion piece published Friday by Middle East Eye. "It is a choice, quite literally, between life and death."
"Israeli forces, emboldened by the so-called ironclad support of the Biden administration, have killed on average more than 60 Palestinian children every day since October 7," she continued. "That's more than 15,000 children who won't go back to school, or play with their friends, or hug their parents ever again. Those 15,000 children will not grow up and live in a free Palestine."
"If the U.S. courts continue to green-light Biden's impunity, more Palestinian children and their families will pay the price," Cleland added. "It is a price that I, alongside many other voters in the U.S., are not willing to accept."
Workers Reject Trump 'Pandering' on Tipped Wages—But Have Message for Democrats Too
"Every poll has the cost of living, economy, and jobs with living wages as the top issues," said one campaigner. "And... the response we're getting is, 'Well, the economy is great.'"
Jun 10, 2024
News
In Las Vegas on Sunday, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee told a crowd that the "first thing" he would do if elected to a second term would be ending taxation on tips, which the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) currently taxes as part of workers' regular income.
A leading labor advocate on Monday dismissed former U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to eliminate taxes on tips as "pandering" to working people and said the promise doesn't address the fact that low-wage workers need a living base wage to afford necessities—but warned that the Republican's comments reveal a shortcoming in the Democratic Party's economic justice record.
As Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage, told Common Dreams, Trump's pledge at a rally in Nevada on Sunday should be seen as "a call to Democrats who have yet to come out at any level, calling for what workers really do need this year: a living wage."
In Las Vegas on Sunday, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee told a crowd that the "first thing" he would do if elected to a second term would be ending taxation on tips, which the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) currently taxes as part of workers' regular income.
"For those hotel workers and people that get tips, you're going to be very happy," said Trump. "Because when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips... It's been a point of contention for years and years and years."
Jayaraman said that while workers complain about taxed tips to her organization—which includes nearly 300,000 restaurant and service workers and advocates to end all subminimum wages in the U.S.—eliminating those taxes would not address the current affordability crisis, which has been reflected in numerous polls that have shown the top concerns among voters to be the cost of housing and other essentials.
"The restaurant industry has used tips for 150 years in place of what people need, which is a stable, base living wage with tips on top," Jayaraman told Common Dreams. "It is helpful, for sure, to not have your taxes tipped, but that is a red herring. That should be on top of what workers really need."
"It is helpful, for sure, to not have your taxes tipped, but that is a red herring. That should be on top of what workers really need."
Jayaraman pointed out that the Republican Party does not "even believe in a minimum wage, let alone a livable wage."
Dean Baker, senior economist of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), suggested working-class voters should not be fooled by Trump's unserious comments.
"I realize that Trump doesn't believe in thinking, but exempting tips from taxes will just encourage more employers to expect workers to get more of their pay in tips," Baker said. "This is horrible for workers, since they need a regular paycheck. They shouldn't have to depend on customers feeling generous. But I'm sure this is too complicated for Donald Trump."
In Nevada, Trump's comments did not sway the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 , which represents 60,000 workers in the battleground state, toward the former president, who was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on May 30.
"Relief is definitely needed for tip earners, but Nevada workers are smart enough to know the difference between real solutions and wild campaign promises from a convicted felon," said Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for the culinary workers' union, in a statement.
Despite what critics recognized as overt "pandering" to working people on Sunday, Trump's campaign has repeatedly emphasized how his tax policy plan, if reelected, would help the wealthiest Americans and corporations.
In May, the former president told oil executives that if they help raise $1 billion for his campaign it would be a "deal" because of what they would save on taxes if he were to be reelected. Trump has promised to extend his 2017 tax cuts, which disproportionately benefited corporations and the wealthy.
President Joe Biden has said he would allow Trump's tax cuts for people earning over $400,000 per year to expire if he wins a second term. He has also called for a wealth tax on individuals with more than $100 million in assets.
On social media, Trump said after his rally on Sunday that Biden has tried "to TAX more and more of [workers'] Tips, even hiring 88,000 IRS Agents to collect!"
The increased IRS funding supported by Biden and included in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act has actually been aimed at cracking down on wealthy tax evaders; last month the IRS said its audit rate for people earning more than $10 million per year is expected to go up 50% by 2026.
Jayaraman warned that despite Biden's efforts to introduce more fairness into the tax code, voters have not heard enough from the federal government about working people's struggles to afford essentials like groceries, housing, childcare, and transportation.
"We've not seen most federal folks run on what people really are needing," said Jayaraman. "So if you look at the polls of youth and black voters and Latinx voters, every poll has the cost of living, economy, and jobs with living wages as the top issues. And... the response we're getting is, 'Well, the economy is great. Stock market's up, GDP is up, unemployment is down. People just must not understand the economy.' And I think who's not understanding is [elected officials] who look at those polls and don't understand that what workers are talking about is not the economy, but their economy, their ability to pay for eggs and gas and housing right now."
To combat Trump's pandering, Jayaraman added, Democrats must run on "what people are prioritizing right now, which is their wages and their ability to pay for things."
Jayaraman urged Democratic lawmakers to show that they are prioritizing living wages by supporting legislation that would include raises for tipped workers in states including Ohio, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Michigan.
Elected officials "could go to these states and say, 'You can vote yourself a raise this year, and we support it,'" said Jayaraman. "'Yes, we've done some things, but we know you're struggling and... you have to reelect us to get the job done. And in the meantime, you can go vote yourself a raise this November in these states.' That should be the message."
