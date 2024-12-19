Biden Administration Announces Strengthened 2035 Emissions Reduction Goal, Science Shows More Needed in Years Ahead

Today, the Biden administration announced its updated target for reducing U.S. global warming emissions 61-66% below 2005 levels by 2035 under the Paris Agreement. The Paris climate agreement—adopted in 2015 by nearly every country—sets crucial science-informed temperature goals to limit catastrophic climate change. Under the agreement, countries are obligated to submit updated nationally determined contribution pledges (NDCs) for 2035 by next year. The updated U.S. NDC also explicitly calls out the need for all nations party to the Paris Agreement to contribute to efforts to transition away from fossil fuels.

The United States had previously pledged to reduce its emissions 50-52% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade, however current policies remain insufficient to achieve that goal, and more will be required of U.S. policymakers in the years ahead. This marks one of the final announcements from the Biden administration and comes one month before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Below is a statement by Dr. Rachel Cleetus, the policy director and lead economist for the Climate and Energy Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS). She has been attending the U.N.’s international climate talks (COPs) and has partnered with the international community on climate and energy policies for about 20 years.

“The strengthened U.S. NDC announced today by the Biden administration underscores that working together to collectively address climate change is in the best interest of the United States and the world. Cutting fossil fuel pollution sharply and building a thriving economy powered by clean energy is good for national prosperity and people’s health and pocketbooks. It’s encouraging to see the NDC also call for measures to address the full breadth and scope of heat-trapping emissions, including potent methane, across the economy.

“While falling short of what the science requires, the updated U.S. NDC provides an important benchmark to propel further climate action by cities, states, Tribal nations, and businesses in the years ahead. As the world’s largest historical emitter of heat-trapping gases, it’s both fair and necessary for the United States to achieve and substantially strengthen this foundational goal in the future.

“The science is clear: limiting deadly and costly climate impacts necessitates that all major emitting countries quickly strengthen their emission reduction pledges. Much work remains to be done by world leaders and policymakers, especially if President-elect Trump—who seems hellbent on dismantling widely popular clean energy policies and boosting fossil fuel company profits—once again exits the Paris climate agreement. Today marks one of many important milestones on the path toward keeping the goals of the Paris Agreement within reach for the betterment of current and future generations.”

