Public Citizen
Contact:

David Rosen, drosen@citizen.org

Are Trump’s Crypto Grifting and Crypto Cheerleading Connected? Nah!

The White House is expected to release a report today with recommendations for promoting cryptocurrency markets. Bartlett Naylor, financial policy advocate for Public Citizen, released the following statement:

“In a bold move that clearly must be unrelated to Donald Trump’s sprawling crypto grifting, the White House is releasing a report that celebrates what is widely understood as the biggest Ponzi scheme in history.

“Trump is well known for scrupulously honoring anti-discrimination laws, his contracts, his debts, his marriages, and the Constitution, so we can rest assured that his most lucrative source of income ever, namely crypto, had no influence whatsoever on this report.”

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

