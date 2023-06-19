140+ economists and experts call on Paris Summit leaders to redirect trillions in public money

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Today, ahead of the June 22-23 “Summit for a New Global Financial Pact” in Paris, 140+ economists and policy experts including Jason Hickel, Jwala Rambarran, Alyssa Battistoni, and Yanis Varoufakis sent an open letter calling on Global North leaders to ensure real global financial system transformation is on the Summit’s agenda, starting by redirecting trillions each year from fossil fuels, unfair colonial debts, and the super rich.
The Summit’s stated goal is “building a new contract between the countries of the North and the South to address climate change and the global crisis.” In light of reporting that the Summit is off track to deliver, signatories argue Global North governments who hold both an outsized say in the global financial architecture and an outsized historic responsibility for climate change must come to the Summit ready to pay their fair share.
Tax on extreme wealth would yield about $2.5 trillion a year. Combined with two other key measures — canceling public external debts in lower income countries and ending fossil fuel handouts and instead making companies pay for their damages — Global North leaders can slow global crises while raising $3.3 trillion a year to address them.
Oil Change International experts and letter signatories provided the following statements:
Bronwen Tucker, Global Public Finance co-lead at Oil Change International: “Governments must stop propping up fossil fuels and make polluters pay their fair share of damages. While low income households around the world have been pushed further into poverty over the last two years, oil and gas companies made record profits and wealthy countries continued to heavily subsidize them. There is no room – or credibility – for further “we can’t pay for it” excuses. At the Paris Summit, Global North leaders have the opportunity and the historic responsibility to redistribute these profits to power a fair transition for a livable future.”
Jason Hickel, Professor, ICTA-UAB: “Stopping climate breakdown is not rocket science. Governments need to stop subsidizing fossil fuel companies; international banks need to cancel the external debts of global South countries; and we need to tax extreme wealth. These steps would liberate trillions of dollars for public investment to achieve democratically ratified social and ecological objectives. Recent research shows that millionaires alone are on track to burn 72% of the remaining carbon budget for 1.5 degrees. This is an egregious assault on humanity and the living world, and none of us should tolerate it. We need to understand that it is dangerous to continue supporting an over-consuming elite in the middle of a climate emergency.”
Jwala Rambarran, Caribbean Policy Development Centre (CPDC): “While the Paris Summit signals a welcome willingness of the Global North to collaborate and cooperate with the Global South on international economic issues, we caution that lofty rhetoric and good intentions will not be enough to create a truly inclusive, resilient and sustainable global financial system fit for purpose in the twenty-first century. For that, we are of the firm belief that deep, systemic reform is needed, not tinkering on the edges of markets and multilateral institutions, as has been the usual practice.”
Maxime Combes, Economiste à l’Aitec: For years, economists have been calling for “shifting the trillions” to finance climate policies, both in terms of mitigation and adaptation: even today, in 2023, despite so many promises over the past 30 years, the trillions are still financing the deluge rather than hope. It’s high time for a shift.
Nezir Sinani, Recourse: “Defunding fossils, debt cancellation, and taxing the rich alone would raise at least $3 trillion a year. But a handful of wealthy governments hold most of the levers to make this happen. The Paris Summit won’t work unless they come ready to pull them, and to hand over the controls to build a democratic and transformative financial system fit for the crises we face.”
Richard Heede, Climate Accountability Institute & Climate Reparations Initiative: “As we see the escalation of climate harms around the world it is high time for the wealthy states to make good on their 1992 UNFCCC commitment to “protect the climate system for the benefit of present and future generations.” In addition, the wealthy fossil fuel companies that have acted in concert to delay action and perpetuate the carbon economy should also contribute substantially to an Atmospheric Trust to aid the nations and peoples who have contributed little to the climate emergency.”
Pedro Alarcón, JLU Giessen: “The energy transition underway is triggering enhanced mineral extraction in the Global South for the sake of ‘green’ technologies, and is paradoxically causing boosted fossil fuel extraction to cope with the current energy crisis in flat contradiction of the Paris Agreement. The Global North is hence provoking “reloaded extractivism”. A global just energy transition requires international solidarity alongside the recognition that as demand for raw material by the Global North continues to increase, so will extractivism and nature devastation in the Global South.”
Ogutu Keroboto B. Za’Ngoti, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology: “As time flies, more people than ever are struggling to afford basic needs and global warming disasters intensify. People power has pushed climate reparations firmly onto the international political agenda. But the Paris Summit being held is not enough — we need rich nations to put real public money and financial system transformation on the table. In fact, in tackling the global warming scourge, we should put more emphasis on the human dimension — for the beauty of humanity never dies — than on technology.”
Alex Lenferna, Nelson Mandela University, Climate Justice Coalition: “Countries in the global south are drowning in debt, which is driving austerity and undermining our ability to respond to the climate crisis. Climate finance cannot be in the form of more loans, deepening debt, and devastating austerity for the global south. We need much more public money to drive a truly just transition. The global north must pay their climate debt, and not use climate finance as a wolf in sheep’s clothing that advances their interests through green structural adjustment.”
Mark Paul, Rutgers University: “Global North leaders saying they ‘can’t afford’ to address global crises is the oldest excuse in the book, and simply put, a lie. Indeed, what’s truly unaffordable is the status quo. We can’t afford to let austerity politics infect the Paris Summit or the other multilateral negotiations on climate reparations to come. The truth is there is no shortage of public money that can be dedicated to the cause; there’s only a lack of political will at the moment—but that must change if we are to meet the moment.
Philippe Delacote, INRAE and Climate Economics Chair: “In order to effectively address climate change, it is imperative that the financial system ceases to support fossil fuel extractions. Simultaneously, substantial funding is necessary to ensure equitable and effective climate change adaptation, safeguarding the most vulnerable individuals and ecosystems. To promote efficiency and fairness, a critical shift must occur from the highly funded and polluting sectors and individuals, redirecting resources towards sectors and populations that need it the most.”
Michael Iveson, ODI Fellow and Research Fellow at Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute of International Relations and Strategic Studies: “Debt service payments out of developing countries dwarf aid and loan payments going in the other direction. Capital is flowing uphill and is draining resources from developing countries. If Global North governments are serious about empowering the Global South to join in the fight against climate change, they must commit to reforming the global financial architecture.”
Sohanur Rahman, Executive Coordinator, YouthNet for Climate Justice. Youth Delegate to Paris Summit from Bangladesh: “More people than ever are struggling to afford basic needs and climate disasters intensify and people power has pushed climate reparations firmly onto the international political agenda. But the Paris Summit being held is not enough — we need rich nations to put real public money and financial system transformation on the table.”
Dr. Ioannis Tsipouridis, MUST University, Meru Kenya: “The Global South has always been vulnerable to extreme weather events, simply because it never had the means to build infrastructures and create emergency and support services, as it has always been in heavy debt. The climate crisis has exacerbated an already bad situation and is getting worse by the hour devastating the lives of poor innocent people.”
"Aid cannot be denied to people who need it," said the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine.
The United Nations on Sunday accused the Russian government of denying aid workers access to Moscow-controlled areas of southern Ukraine that were impacted by the devastating collapse of the Kakhovka dam earlier this month.
Denise Brown, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement that Russia has "so far declined our request to access the areas under its temporary military control" and implored Moscow officials to "act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law."
"Aid cannot be denied to people who need it," said Brown. "The U.N. will continue to do all it can to reach all people—including those suffering as a result of the recent dam destruction—who urgently need life-saving assistance, no matter where they are."
Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said it would be unsafe to allow aid workers to access the area due to ongoing fighting.
"There has been constant shelling, constant provocations, civilian facilities, and the civilian population have come under fire, people have died, so it’s really difficult to ensure their security," Peskov told reporters Monday.
The dam's collapse sparked a humanitarian and ecological disaster, forcing thousands to flee their homes, intensifying concerns about the structural integrity of a major nuclear plant, and potentially causing long-term damage to the area's drinking water and agriculture—a crisis with global implications.
More than 50 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the dam's collapse.
Ukraine and Russia have blamed each other for the disaster, while some have suggested the fall of the dam—which was under Russian control at the time of the collapse—was a result of damage accumulated from months of war.
Citing two U.S. engineers, an explosives expert, and a Ukrainian engineer with "extensive experience with the dam's operations," The New York Timesreported Friday that "given the satellite and seismic detections of explosions in the area, by far the most likely cause of the collapse was an explosive charge placed in the maintenance passageway, or gallery, that runs through the concrete heart of the structure."
The Associated Press separately reported Sunday that "images taken from above the Kakhovka dam... appear to show an explosive-laden car atop the structure, and two officials said Russian troops were stationed in a crucial area inside the dam where the Ukrainians say the explosion that destroyed it was centered."
Moscow says Ukraine sabotaged the dam with "mass artillery attacks" or missile strikes.
Whatever the cause, the consequences have been profound and will likely be long-lasting.
"I worry a lot about the effect on global food prices and, as much as anything, on global food availability," Martin Griffiths, the U.N.'s under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, toldPBS late last week.
"We will see the extent of that damage as the waters recede," Griffiths added. "It is a catastrophe for the world."
Chinese officials blamed the U.S. for pushing the relationship between the two countries to the "lowest point since its establishment."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with leading Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, in Beijing on Monday in what was portrayed by both sides as an effort to ease increasingly dangerous tensions between the two nuclear-armed powers.
Blinken met with Xi for roughly 35 minutes on Monday after speaking to Wang Yi, China's top foreign policy official, for several hours earlier in the day.
According to China's foreign ministry, which said the relationship between Washington and Beijing is "at the lowest point since its establishment," Wang told Blinken during the meeting that "we must take a responsible attitude toward the people, history, and the world and reverse the downward spiral of U.S.-China relations."
Wang also accused the U.S. of "hyping" the "China threat theory" and "recklessly interfering in China's internal affairs," a reference to Taiwan and other issues that were reportedly central to Blinken's talks with Chinese officials on Sunday and Monday.
"China has no room to compromise or concede" on Taiwan, Wang told Blinken, according to the Chinese foreign ministry's readout. "The United States must... respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and clearly oppose 'Taiwan independence.'"
The U.S. provides arms and other military support to Taiwan, and recent visits to the island by top U.S. lawmakers and officials—including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)—have infuriated China, contributing to a further breakdown of relations between the two countries and fueling fears of a new Cold War.
In its readout of the Wang-Blinken meeting, the U.S. State Department said the two officials "discussed opportunities to explore cooperation on shared transnational challenges."
Blinken is the first U.S. secretary of state to visit Beijing since 2018, and his trip came after several high-profile incidents and disputes that only served to ratchet up concerns about a conflict between the two global powers.
One such incident occurred in February, when the U.S. military shot down a balloon that it accused China of using to surveil key military sites. China said the balloon was a civilian aircraft that drifted into U.S. airspace by mistake and condemned the Pentagon's response as "an excessive reaction that seriously violates international convention."
Republican war hawks in the U.S. reacted hysterically to the situation and accused the Biden administration of not responding with sufficient force.
GOP lawmakers offered similarly outraged responses to Blinken's trip to Beijing. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), one of the most virulent warmongers in Congress, tweeted Friday that the Biden administration "needs to confront the Chinese, not chase them for meetings."
Despite the outcry from U.S. hawks, Xi said at the beginning of his meeting with Blinken on Monday that Washington and Beijing have "made progress" and reached "agreement on specific issues," without going into detail about the areas of agreement.
"I hope that through this visit, Mr. Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilizing China-U.S. relations," Xi told Blinken.
The top U.S. diplomat, for his part, said that "the United States and China have an obligation and responsibility to manage our relationship."
"The United States is committed to doing that," Blinken added. "It's in the interest of the United States, in the interests of China, and in the interest of the world."
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang accepted Blinken's invitation to meet in Washington at a "mutually convenient time," according to the Associated Press.
"Swiss voters demonstrate that progressive measures can be approved via direct democracy," noted one observer.
By wide margins, Swiss voters on Sunday approved a global minimum corporate tax and a law mandating carbon neutrality in the alpine nation by midcentury.
Swissinforeports 1.8 million voters in Switzerland—78.5% of the electorate—approved a constitutional amendment raising taxes on multinational corporations with more than $750 million in annual profits to the 15% minimum agreed upon in 2021 by around 140 nations, led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) bloc. Switzerland will become the first country to implement the tax.
\u201c\ud83d\udce2The results are in!\n\n\ud83d\udc49OECD/G20 global minimum tax rate: 78.5% YES / 21.5% NO\n\ud83d\udc49Climate and Innovation Act: 59.1% YES / 40.9% NO\n\ud83d\udc49Covid-19 Act: 61.9% YES / 38.1% NO\n\nClick here to find out what cantons voted in favour and against: https://t.co/lKsYY5aBXe\u201d— swissinfo.ch (@swissinfo.ch) 1687099582
Many of Switzerland's 26 cantons boast some of the world's lowest corporate tax rates, a policy proponents argue is needed to attract international businesses to a country with high labor and location costs.
Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, a member of the center-right Free Democratic Party, said Sunday's vote "ensures that Switzerland will not lose any tax revenue to foreign countries."
"It will on top also create legal certainty and a stable framework," she added, according toReuters.
\u201cSwiss voters demonstrate that progressive measures can be approved via direct democracy as both climate change and corporate tax measures win approval. \n\nMeanwhile, the results also underscore the need for @PierrePoilievre to develop a credible #cdnpoli climate strategy.\u201d— Ted Dixon (@Ted Dixon) 1687118746
Meanwhile, the Climate and Innovation Act was adopted as 59.1% of the electorate, or nearly 1.4 million people, voted to commit the country to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. To accomplish this, the government will rely more upon incentives than bans, offering financial assistance for people transitioning to climate-friendly energy sources.
"The Swiss understood that the climate law is essential to take a first step and inscribe in Swiss law a clear objective for 2050. When you have a clear objective, you can then put in place the necessary measures," Céline Vara, a Green Party parliamentarian, told Swiss public broadcaster RTS.
\u201cToday, Switzerland held a national referendum on introducing a climate law. In the past months, fossil fuel lobbies & their political voices had fought against the law, spreading full-scale anti-climate-propaganda. \nNow it's official: The law will come, people & planet won! \ud83c\udf89\ud83c\udf0d\u201d— Luisa Neubauer (@Luisa Neubauer) 1687095612
As Swissinfo reports:
Shrinking glaciers, less snow, heavy rains, and drought—Switzerland is particularly vulnerable to the climate crisis. The average temperature has already risen by 2.5°C over the past 150 years, double the global average. Yet national policies have been deemed "insufficient" by the Climate Action Tracker (CAT), an independent group that analyses countries' climate policies.
At the same time, the small alpine country imports almost 75% of its energy, mostly crude oil, gas, and coal.
Work will now begin on implementing the new law. Beyond financial support, the new law defines intermediate CO2 emissions goals to attain carbon neutrality by 2050. By 2040, Switzerland must reduce emissions by 75% compared to 1990 levels. Indicative CO2 targets are also set for the construction, transport, and industrial sectors. The remaining emissions will have to be offset.
Swiss glaciologist Matthias Huss said Sunday's vote "sends out a strong signal."
\u201cThe Swiss population sends out a strong signal: the law for bringing the country to net zero emissions was accepted today!\nWhat started with the #glacier initiative several years ago has now come to an end.\nVery happy that the arguments of #climate science were heard!\u201d— Matthias Huss (@Matthias Huss) 1687092464
A third measure on Sunday's national ballot extending Covid-19 emergency measures was approved by 61.9% of voters.
Voters in Geneva Canton also rejected a proposal to levy a "solidarity tax" on the wealthiest 1% of residents in Switzerland's second-largest city.