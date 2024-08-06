Climate Movement Says Tim Walz for VP an 'Encouraging Sign'

The U.S. climate movement on Tuesday celebrated Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris' choice of Tim Walz as her running mate, despite concerns about the Minnesota governor's record on the Line 3 oil pipeline and Indigenous-led protests against it.

"Like Vice President Harris, Gov. Walz knows that climate change is the existential threat of our time," declared Sierra Club executive director Ben Jealous. "In his time serving in Congress and as governor, he has worked to protect clean air and water, grow our clean energy economy, and see to it that we do all we can to avoid the very worst of the climate crisis."

"The Harris-Walz ticket is one that understands the fight before us, isn't afraid to tackle climate change head-on, and will continue to build upon the legacy of the Biden-Harris administration moving forward," Jealous said. "We welcome Gov. Walz to the ticket and look forward to doing all we can to support the Harris-Walz campaign through November."

Harris and Walz are set to face former Republican President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), who want to roll back key aspects of the Biden-Harris administration's climate policies in favor of a "drill, baby, drill" mentality. The Trump campaign on Tuesday attacked Walz for "proposing his own carbon-free agenda" and "suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars."

"This decision shows that Kamala Harris is taking seriously what is needed to rebuild the 2020 Biden-Harris coalition."



Meanwhile, Evergreen Action executive director Lena Moffitt argued that "in the last few years, Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Democrats have put on a masterclass in how to govern in a way that meaningfully improves people's lives and sets the state up for a thriving future."

"Gov. Walz has signed bills to achieve 100% clean energy by 2040, equitably ramp up clean energy deployment, dedicate consistent funding to public transit, and incorporate climate into transportation investment decisions—but the Walz administration didn't stop there," explained Moffitt—whose group was launched by former staffers of Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's 2020 presidential campaign, which focused on the climate crisis

After congressional Democrats passed and President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the Walz administration "launched the Minnesota State Competitiveness Fund, which has helped the state secure hundreds of millions of dollars in federal investments to support community-driven climate solutions," she said. "We are thrilled to see Gov. Walz joining the Democratic ticket and know that his record of success in Minnesota will help build support across the country for Vice President Harris' vision to move America forward."

Since Biden passed the torch to Harris last month, she has been racking up support from green groups—including at least seven that had not backed the president while he was seeking reelection. One organization that has not yet endorsed her is the youth-led Sunrise Movement, though it has urged her to "fight for our future" and is part of the Green New Deal Network, which announced its endorsement last week.

Sunrise's communications director, Stevie O'Hanlon, said Tuesday that "Tim Walz is an excellent choice for vice president. This decision shows that Kamala Harris is taking seriously what is needed to rebuild the 2020 Biden-Harris coalition and energize young people, people of color, and union voters ahead of November."



"As governor, Tim Walz has made huge strides to address the climate crisis," O'Hanlon continued. "He has done this by pitching climate action as a way to make people's everyday lives better, create good-paying green jobs, and invest in making communities stronger. That is a winning message, and one the Democratic ticket should put at the forefront of their agenda."



"We look forward to Gov. Walz continuing to fight for bold climate action as vice president next year," the campaigner added.

Collin Rees, political director of Oil Change U.S., said that "Kamala Harris picking Tim Walz as her running mate is an encouraging sign that she's willing to listen to the Democratic base. Walz's collaboration with a progressive Legislature in Minnesota has led to significant wins for working people, including important climate victories with a 100% carbon-free by 2040 law and a $2 billion climate spending program."

"At the same time, his lack of action to stop the Line 3 pipeline shows a troubling deference to fossil fuel interests. This campaign is an opportunity for Walz to put people before fossil fuel profits," Rees added. "The Harris-Walz campaign must continue to be bold and put forward a visionary agenda to address the climate crisis and end fossil fuels with a just transition. Our future hinges on leaders who will prioritize transitioning away from fossil fuels and tackling the climate crisis with urgency."