Published on
by

As Inslee Drops Out of 2020 Race, Applause and Gratitude for Elevating Climate Crisis to 'Forefront of the National Conversation'

"We'll miss you in this race, Jay Inslee. Thank you for setting the pace for our elected leaders on the climate crisis, running a historic campaign, and elevating this issue for all of us."

by
0 Comments

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during the first night of the Democratic presidential debate on June 26, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

After Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday night that he is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race, climate campaigners expressed gratitude for his visionary environmental agenda and his efforts to elevate the planetary emergency to the center of the Democratic primary contest.

"We'll miss you in this race, Jay Inslee," tweeted Varshini Prakash, executive director of the Sunrise Movement, the youth-led climate group that Inslee cited as a key inspiration behind his campaign. "Thank you for setting the pace for our elected leaders on the climate crisis, running a historic campaign, and elevating this issue for all of us. We know this isn't the end of our work together."

Inslee made public his decision to exit the 2020 race during an interview on MSNBC Wednesday night.

"I've been fighting climate change for 25 years, and I've never been so confident of the ability of America now to reach critical mass, to move the ball," said Inslee. "I believe we are going to have a candidate to fight this battle."

"I'm inspired by the people I've met across this country, the young people in the Sunrise Movement and the climate strikers," Inslee added. "These people have given me confidence we can move ahead."

Inslee's decision to leave the race comes just days before the Democratic National Committee is set to vote on whether to host a 2020 presidential debate focused specifically on the climate crisis—an idea Inslee persistently advocated alongside grassroots climate activists.

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Our Summer Campaign Is Underway

Support Common Dreams Today

Independent News and Views Putting People Over Profit

DONATE NOW

The move also comes two weeks ahead of a televised presidential forum on the climate crisis hosted by CNN.

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), two of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates planning to participate in the CNN forum next month, were among those who applauded Inslee for his campaign:

In a series of tweets late Wednesday, Inslee emphasized that while he will no longer be vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, he plans to continue doing everything in his power to "ensure the fight to defeat climate change stays at the top of the national agenda."

"Many of the campaigns started with little attention to climate, but since our campaign began, we've seen almost every serious candidate put out a climate plan; we've seen climate come up in both debates; and we now have two networks hosting nationally-televised climate forums," said the Washington governor.

"So early to bed, early to rise, work like hell, and organize," Inslee added. "Together, we will continue the fight to defeat the climate crisis."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Economy, Climate, U.S.
,
Jay Inslee, Election 2020, Democratic Party, Fossil Fuels, Green New Deal