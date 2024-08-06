To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Tim Walz and Kamala Harris

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz greets Vice President Kamala Harris as she arrives in Saint Paul, Minnesota on March 14, 2024.

(Photo: Stephen Maturen/AFP via Getty Images)

Kamala Harris Picks Progressive Favorite Tim Walz for VP

"It's the right choice to appeal to the voters we need, to maintain this amazing unity and energy, to win this existential election, and then to do what Walz did in MN—enact the popular Democratic agenda that will improve people's lives."

This is a developing story... Please check back for possible updates...

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has reportedly selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate for the November election, a victory for progressives who pushed for Walz over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was believed to be the other leading contender.

Harris is expected to formally announce her choice ahead of an evening rally in Philadelphia. CNN was first to report Harris' choice, followed by other outlets including The Associated Press and The Hill.

Progressives are energized by Walz's searing critiques of the Trump-era Republican Party and his record as Minnesota's governor, which includes his unequivocal championing of a universal free school meals program as well as paid family and medical leave.

"In Minnesota, we're cutting poverty and strengthening families with our Child Tax Credit," Walz wrote in a social media post last week, calling out Republican nominee Donald Trump's running mate. "You'd think JD Vance would be eager to do the same nationally. Except he skipped a vote to pass the federal Child Tax Credit expansion yesterday. Give me a break with that pro-family talk."

Progressive organizer Aaron Regunberg was among those celebrating Harris' pick.

"It’s the right choice to appeal to the voters we need, to maintain this amazing unity and energy, to win this existential election, and then to do what Walz did in MN—enact the popular Democratic agenda that will improve people's lives and build a better world," he wrote on social media.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee applauded Harris' decision as a "great choice," describing Walz as "an effortless populist" who "represents the exact direction the Democratic Party needs."

"With Walz, Harris defied the corporate consulting class and indicated she will double down on the popular, pro-consumer, pro-worker agenda of the Biden-Harris administration," the group added. "Walz has proven that he has the necessary skills and authentic populism to go on offense—calling out the extremist and weird Trump-Vance agenda. As governor, he passed a popular economic and voting rights agenda that will appeal to working families in the Midwest and nationwide."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
