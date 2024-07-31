7 Green Groups That Didn't Back Biden Just Endorsed Harris as 'Our Only Choice'

Progressive climate and environmental advocacy groups on Wednesday stressed the threat posed by the Republican presidential ticket and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee for the November election.

One coalition of six groups—350 Action, Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund, Clean Water Action, Climate Hawks Vote, Food and Water Action, and Friends of the Earth Action—cited Harris' record as vice president and a U.S. senator from California.

Despite his months as the presumptive Democratic nominee, none of the organizations had endorsed President Joe Biden before he dropped out of the race and backed Harris earlier this month.

"Vice President Harris is a visible leader in the Biden-Harris administration's successful work to address environmental injustice, tackle the climate crisis, hold polluters accountable, reduce water pollution, and ensure clean drinking water for all," said Clean Water Action president and CEO Jeff Carter, emphasizing that her actions "have made a real difference in people's lives."

Jeff Ordower of 350 Action highlighted that in addition to being "part of the administration that invested in renewable energy through the historic Inflation Reduction Act," Harris "has a history of taking on Big Oil and advocating for environmental justice."

"As a global climate movement, we know Harris represents not just the ability to make progress in the U.S., but globally as well," he added. "For those... who care about democracy, climate, and decreased corporate capture of our government, Kamala Harris is our only choice."

Kierán Suckling, president of the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund, similarly urged "everyone who cares about our planet, environmental justice, women's rights, civil rights, and our democracy to get out and vote for Kamala Harris to be our next president."

Suckling also took aim at former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, declaring that "Harris will lead us toward a brighter future for our children and grandchildren, and put the nightmare of Trump behind us."

Trump—who earlier this month announced Big Oil-backed Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate—has vowed to "drill, baby, drill" and roll back the Biden-Harris administration climate policies if fossil fuel executives pour money into his campaign.

Although the U.S. is among five wealthy countries that have led a global surge in oil and gas development this year, Harris' campaign has warned that "oil barons are salivating" over Trump's potential return to the White House.



A March study found that Trump's plans for a second term would lead to 4 billion more tons of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere by 2030 when compared with the policies of Biden—who has passed the torch to Harris, whose online nomination process is set to start on Thursday.

"Kamala Harris' record provides a stark contrast with Donald Trump and the far-right, pro-polluter Project 2025," said Wenonah Hauter, founder and executive director of Food and Water Action. "Of course, much more needs to be done, and Harris' positions do not yet go far enough to tackle the existential threats to our food, water, and climate."

"But with a President Harris, we will have a chance to build the political power to move the bold climate initiatives we need," Hauter emphasized. "Four more years of Trump and Project 2025 will further accelerate an already escalating climate crisis and eviscerate important protections for our food and water."

The six groups that backed Harris but not Biden were among the campaigners and scientists angered by the president supporting the Willow project and Mountain Valley Pipeline, continuing fossil fuel lease sales, skipping last year's United Nations summit, and declining to declare a national climate emergency.

As HEATED, which scooped the endorsement news, reported late Tuesday:

Harris has already received endorsements from the so-called "Big Green" groups—the political arms of the League of Conservation Voters, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Sierra Club, and Clean Energy for America. But those weren't much of a surprise, as each group had already backed Biden's reelection bid, and are traditionally loyal to Democratic Party politicians.



The groups endorsing Harris on Wednesday, however, had so far held off on throwing their support behind Biden while he was running for reelection—in part because of the sitting president's mixed record on climate policy.



"It was very much a debate" on whether to endorse Biden, said one of the group's staffers, who spoke on background because the Harris announcement is not yet public. But with Harris, the calculus has changed.



"Because of her work in California and when she was a senator—a lot of us worked with her on creating the Environmental Justice for All Act—it gives us hope," the staffer said. "She's just a different person [than Biden], and has a stronger track record."

"Friends of the Earth Action is excited to endorse Kamala Harris for president of the United States," the group's president, Erich Pica said Wednesday. "We are not going back to an era dominated by fossil fuel interests, corporate greed, and disenfranchisement. Instead, we're looking forward to building a healthy and just future with Vice President Harris."

For Climate Hawks Vote, this is the organization's first presidential endorsement since its founding over a decade ago.

"We're breaking our usual rule of not endorsing in presidential elections, given our strong history with Kamala Harris (we endorsed her in her 2016 Senate race), her track record in taking on Big Oil and holding polluters accountable, and the extraordinary moment of this election," explained RL Miller, the group's president. "We are climate hawks who vote, and we'll be flocking together for Kamala Harris."

The Green New Deal Network—which also never endorsed Biden—separately threw its support behind Harris on Wednesday.

"What the Green New Deal really is, is understanding that everything's connected," the network's national director, Kaniela Ing, toldInside Climate News. "Making sure our tax dollars aren't just going to kill children abroad, but to build schools and hospitals here at home… Local control of resources, self-determination of our communities. That's the vision Kamala Harris, given her background—being bused to schools, really being a product of a lot of our social programs—really understands."

One group that has not yet endorsed Harris but has certainly been attentive to both major party tickets is the youth-led Sunrise Movement. The organization warned earlier this month that the Republicans would cause "catastrophic and irreversible damage" to the climate if elected, and some members were arrested for a Monday protest Vance's Senate office on Capitol Hill.

That same day, Sunrise rallied outside of the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C. to urge Harris "to put forward a comprehensive plan on the economy and climate."

Sunrise is also part of a youth-led coalition—which includes Gen-Z for Change, March for Our Lives, and United We Dream Action—that wrote to Harris last week, "This is your chance to energize young people and our communities to vote, mount one of the greatest political comebacks in decades, and deliver a resounding defeat to the far-right agenda of Trump and Vance."

