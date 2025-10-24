As Trump Weaponizes DOJ, NJ and California Poll Monitoring Called Election Interference

With a majority of Americans now recognizing that President Donald Trump is weaponizing the US Department of Justice, the DOJ's Friday announcement that it will send election monitors to California and New Jersey is generating alarm.

Republicans in both states had written to the DOJ, requesting monitors for the November 4 general elections in which Californians will vote on Proposition 50, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's answer to Trump's mid-decade gerrymandering in GOP-led states, and New Jersey residents will pick their next governor.

While the DOJ's statement noted that its Civil Rights Division "regularly deploys its staff to monitor for compliance with federal civil rights laws in elections in communities across the country," and US Attorney General Pam Bondi insisted that her department "is committed to upholding the highest standards of election integrity," legal experts have accused the Trump appointee of "serious professional misconduct that threatens the rule of law and the administration of justice."

The head of the Civil Rights Division, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, has also faced scrutiny, including for gutting the Voting Section—which, as the DOJ pointed out Friday, "enforces various federal statutes that protect the right to vote, including the Voting Rights Act, National Voter Registration Act, Help America Vote Act, Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act, and the Civil Rights Acts."

This DOJ deployment of poll watchers targets New Jersey's Passaic County and five California counties: Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside.

Newsom's office said on social media Friday that "this is not a federal election. The US DOJ has no business or basis to interfere with this election. This is solely about whether California amends our state Constitution. This administration has made no secret of its goal to undermine free and fair elections. Deploying these federal forces appears to be an intimidation tactic meant for one thing: Suppress the vote."

Rusty Hicks, chair of the state's Democratic Party, said that "no amount of election interference by the California Republican Party is going to silence the voices of California voters."

Democratic New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin was similarly critical, saying in a statement that "the Trump Department of Justice's announcement that it is sending federal 'election monitors' to Passaic County is highly inappropriate, and DOJ has not even attempted to identify a legitimate basis for its actions."

"The Constitution gives states, not the federal government, the primary responsibility for running elections, and our state's hardworking elections officials have been preparing for months to run a safe and secure election," he added. "We are committed to ensuring that every eligible voter is able to cast their ballot and make their voices heard."

Early voting in New Jersey begins Saturday. In the gubernatorial race, former Republican state legislator Jack Ciattarelli is facing Democratic Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. As the Associated Press pointed out earlier this month, "New Jersey is one of two states, along with Virginia, electing governors this fall—and the contests are widely seen as measures of how voters feel about Trump's second term and how Democrats are responding."

Democracy Docket reported Friday that "already in recent months, voting rights advocates and leading Democrats have warned that the administration is laying the groundwork to deploy troops or law enforcement to the polls in key cities next year and in 2028. Friday's announcement has intensified those fears."

After the DOJ's election monitoring announcement, journalist Keith Olbermann said on social media: "Trump has started his direct assault on local elections. This fascist interference must be prevented."