AOC Joins Battle Against GOP Rigging US House Maps for Trump

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez waded into the national fight over 2026 congressional maps on Tuesday, endorsing Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal to redraw his massive state's districts to counter GOP gerrymandering.

"California, you know we don't back down from a fight, and this November, the fight belongs to you," Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said in a video endorsing California's Proposition 50, which would swap the state's current map, drawn by an independent commission, with one that could give Democrats up to five more seats in the US House of Representatives.

Newsom introduced the effort in response to Texas Republicans redrawing their state's districts ahead of next year's midterms in hopes of securing five more House seats—at the request of President Donald Trump. Other GOP officials are now pursuing similar efforts, including in Missouri, where the new map awaits the governor's signature.

"Donald Trump is redrawing election maps to force through a Congress that only answers to him, not the people," Ocasio-Cortez says in the Yes on 50 video. "If he gets away with it, all bets are off, for our healthcare, our paychecks, and our freedoms. With Prop 50, we can stop him."

Ocasio-Cortez also appeared in a Spanish-language edition of the advertisement. According to The Sacramento Bee, "Newsom's campaign said the spot would run online and on broadcast television."

Newsom, who is widely expected to run for president in 2028, shared the English version of the video on social media Tuesday.

Responding to that post, the progressive congresswoman—who is also considered a future presidential or US Senate candidate—wrote: "YES on 50 helps balance the scales nationwide. Our country needs you, and I stand with you."

The special election is scheduled for November 4. CalMatters noted Monday that "so far, two polls show Californians are gearing up to approve Prop 50, though many are still undecided."

Top Democratic officials in states such as Illinois and New York are weighing similar moves to combat Republican redistricting.