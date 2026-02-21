'This Is Murder': Trump Strike Kills 3 More Boaters in the Pacific

President Donald Trump's "summary executions continue," Princeton University visiting professor Kenneth Roth said early Saturday after the US military announced its 43rd bombing of boaters whom the administration claimed were smuggling drugs.

Sharing a 16-second clip of the strike on social media, US Southern Command said late Friday that "Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by designated terrorist organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Three male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No US military forces were harmed."

Roth, the former longtime director of Human Rights Watch, noted that "the strike raised the death toll in Trump's campaign against people accused of drug smuggling at sea to at least 147—each a murder." Some tallies put the death toll at 148 or 149.

Since Trump started bombing boats in September, critics have condemned the strikes as "war crimes, murder, or both." The administration has tried to justify the operation by arguing that it is in an "armed conflict" with drug cartels in Latin America, including Venezuela—whose president, Nicolás Maduro, was abducted by US forces last month and subsequently pleaded not guilty to narco-terrorism charges in a federal court in New York.

Various human rights advocates and legal experts, including Democrats and even some Republicans in Congress, have rejected that argument. However, both the GOP-controlled Senate and House of Representatives have declined to pass recent war powers resolutions intended to stop Trump's boat bombings.

"Three more people have been killed. This is murder. Demand Congress take action against these strikes now!" Amnesty International USA said on social media Saturday, sharing a form constituents can use to contact their representatives.

Multiple journalists highlighted that in this case, and others, the targeted boat appeared to be stationary when the US bombed it.

The Friday bombing came after the US Department of Defense announced that it had killed 11 people on three boats in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific late Monday.

"The US military has carried out strikes every three or four days since the new leader of the Southern Command, Gen. Francis L. Donovan of the Marine Corps, took over last month after the previous commander, Adm. Alvin Holsey, abruptly retired," the New York Times reported. "Defense Department and congressional officials said Adm. Holsey had expressed concerns about the strikes."