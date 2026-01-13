Trump Again Threatens to Bomb Iran as Protest Deaths Near 600

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
"Under the guise of caring about Iranian people, the US is suffocating Iran to justify bombings and regime change," said one peace group.
The White House on Monday ramped up threats to attack Iran while President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on countries doing business with the Islamic Republic, where the death toll from two weeks of protests against economic hardship exacerbated by US sanctions and government repression rose to at least 599 people.
While Trump acknowledged that Iranian leaders want to negotiate with the United States to avoid renewed US attacks on the country like last summer's airstrikes targeting nuclear facilities and scientists, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that the president reserves all options, including military force, amid Tehran's deadly crackdown on protesters.
"Airstrikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the commander-in-chief," Leavitt said. "Diplomacy is always the first option for the president."
In an ominous development, the virtual US Embassy for Iran on Monday advised all Americans to "leave Iran now" and “have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on US government help.”
In a Monday post on his Truth Social network, Trump said: "Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive."
Trump’s escalation of sanctions will make life even harder for millions of Iranians.Under the guise of caring about Iranian people, the US is suffocatating Iran to justify bombings & regime change.
[image or embed]
— CODEPINK (@codepink.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 2:38 PM
This followed Friday's threat by Trump that the US is "locked and loaded" for attacks on Iran if the country's security forces keep killing protesters. At least 599 people have been killed during the demonstrations, even as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed Monday that “the situation has come under total control."
The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) said in a statement Monday that "as Iranian Americans, we are horrified by the images and reports emerging from Iran showing brutal state violence inflicted on civilians to suppress their protests and demands."
"We condemn the Iranian government’s crackdown on peaceful protestors in the strongest possible terms and urge for accountability for what, according to the information we are receiving, appears to have been a massacre," NIAC continued.
“We continue to reject the prospect of the US answering the Iranian government’s brutality with bombing," the group stressed. "Military interventions have not brought democracy, human rights, or prosperity to the targets of prior interventions, including Iraq, Libya, Palestine, and Afghanistan."
"Iran’s long history is riddled with examples of external interventions and military actions that have only robbed Iranians of their agency to decide their future," NIAC added. "The future of Iran must be shaped by Iranians, not by repression, foreign militarism, or those seeking to exploit suffering to justify war. There is no credible case that US military intervention would protect Iranian lives."
Dear Common Dreams reader,
The U.S. is on a fast track to authoritarianism like nothing I've ever seen. Meanwhile, corporate news outlets are utterly capitulating to Trump, twisting their coverage to avoid drawing his ire while lining up to stuff cash in his pockets.
That's why I believe that Common Dreams is doing the best and most consequential reporting that we've ever done.
Our small but mighty team is a progressive reporting powerhouse, covering the news every day that the corporate media never will. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. And to ignite change for the common good.
Now here's the key piece that I want all our readers to understand: None of this would be possible without your financial support.
That's not just some fundraising cliche. It's the absolute and literal truth. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
Will you donate now to help power the nonprofit, independent reporting of Common Dreams?
Thank you for being a vital member of our community. Together, we can keep independent journalism alive when it’s needed most.
- Craig Brown, Co-founder
The White House on Monday ramped up threats to attack Iran while President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on countries doing business with the Islamic Republic, where the death toll from two weeks of protests against economic hardship exacerbated by US sanctions and government repression rose to at least 599 people.
While Trump acknowledged that Iranian leaders want to negotiate with the United States to avoid renewed US attacks on the country like last summer's airstrikes targeting nuclear facilities and scientists, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that the president reserves all options, including military force, amid Tehran's deadly crackdown on protesters.
"Airstrikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the commander-in-chief," Leavitt said. "Diplomacy is always the first option for the president."
In an ominous development, the virtual US Embassy for Iran on Monday advised all Americans to "leave Iran now" and “have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on US government help.”
In a Monday post on his Truth Social network, Trump said: "Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive."
Trump’s escalation of sanctions will make life even harder for millions of Iranians.Under the guise of caring about Iranian people, the US is suffocatating Iran to justify bombings & regime change.
[image or embed]
— CODEPINK (@codepink.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 2:38 PM
This followed Friday's threat by Trump that the US is "locked and loaded" for attacks on Iran if the country's security forces keep killing protesters. At least 599 people have been killed during the demonstrations, even as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed Monday that “the situation has come under total control."
The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) said in a statement Monday that "as Iranian Americans, we are horrified by the images and reports emerging from Iran showing brutal state violence inflicted on civilians to suppress their protests and demands."
"We condemn the Iranian government’s crackdown on peaceful protestors in the strongest possible terms and urge for accountability for what, according to the information we are receiving, appears to have been a massacre," NIAC continued.
“We continue to reject the prospect of the US answering the Iranian government’s brutality with bombing," the group stressed. "Military interventions have not brought democracy, human rights, or prosperity to the targets of prior interventions, including Iraq, Libya, Palestine, and Afghanistan."
"Iran’s long history is riddled with examples of external interventions and military actions that have only robbed Iranians of their agency to decide their future," NIAC added. "The future of Iran must be shaped by Iranians, not by repression, foreign militarism, or those seeking to exploit suffering to justify war. There is no credible case that US military intervention would protect Iranian lives."
The White House on Monday ramped up threats to attack Iran while President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on countries doing business with the Islamic Republic, where the death toll from two weeks of protests against economic hardship exacerbated by US sanctions and government repression rose to at least 599 people.
While Trump acknowledged that Iranian leaders want to negotiate with the United States to avoid renewed US attacks on the country like last summer's airstrikes targeting nuclear facilities and scientists, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that the president reserves all options, including military force, amid Tehran's deadly crackdown on protesters.
"Airstrikes would be one of the many, many options that are on the table for the commander-in-chief," Leavitt said. "Diplomacy is always the first option for the president."
In an ominous development, the virtual US Embassy for Iran on Monday advised all Americans to "leave Iran now" and “have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on US government help.”
In a Monday post on his Truth Social network, Trump said: "Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive."
Trump’s escalation of sanctions will make life even harder for millions of Iranians.Under the guise of caring about Iranian people, the US is suffocatating Iran to justify bombings & regime change.
[image or embed]
— CODEPINK (@codepink.bsky.social) January 12, 2026 at 2:38 PM
This followed Friday's threat by Trump that the US is "locked and loaded" for attacks on Iran if the country's security forces keep killing protesters. At least 599 people have been killed during the demonstrations, even as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed Monday that “the situation has come under total control."
The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) said in a statement Monday that "as Iranian Americans, we are horrified by the images and reports emerging from Iran showing brutal state violence inflicted on civilians to suppress their protests and demands."
"We condemn the Iranian government’s crackdown on peaceful protestors in the strongest possible terms and urge for accountability for what, according to the information we are receiving, appears to have been a massacre," NIAC continued.
“We continue to reject the prospect of the US answering the Iranian government’s brutality with bombing," the group stressed. "Military interventions have not brought democracy, human rights, or prosperity to the targets of prior interventions, including Iraq, Libya, Palestine, and Afghanistan."
"Iran’s long history is riddled with examples of external interventions and military actions that have only robbed Iranians of their agency to decide their future," NIAC added. "The future of Iran must be shaped by Iranians, not by repression, foreign militarism, or those seeking to exploit suffering to justify war. There is no credible case that US military intervention would protect Iranian lives."