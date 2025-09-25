Finnish President Says Security Council Members Who Violate UN Charter Should Lose Voting Rights

Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Wednesday renewed his call for expanding the number of permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, abolishing veto power, and stripping voting rights from states that violate the UN Charter.

"Today, the UN is struggling to fulfill its central promise of delivering peace and stability," Stubb said during his UN General Assembly address. "Countries have increasingly taken the liberty to break the rules of international law, and to use force to gain other peoples’ territories, and suppress other nations."

Noting Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Israel's obliteration of Gaza, and wars in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, Subb asserted: "War is always a failure of humanity. It is a collective failure of our fundamental values."

"Last year in this very hall, I argued for a reformed Security Council," he said. "A council where currently underrepresented regions would have a stronger voice through permanent seats at the table."

In an apparent reference to the US, Finland’s President Alexander Stubb says in his address at the UN General Assembly that “no single state should have a veto power,” as he calls for UN reforms. #UN #Finland pic.twitter.com/ImOZXJUWVk

— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) September 25, 2025

"The number of permanent members should be increased at the Security Council," Subb proposed. "At least, there should be two new seats for Asia, two for Africa and one for Latin America. No single state should have veto power. And, if a member of the Security Council violates the UN Charter, its voting rights should be suspended."

Under Stubb's proposal, all five permanent Security Council members would likely lose voting rights: the United States bombs countries and alleged drug traffickers in violation of international law while backing Israel's genocide in Gaza, Russia is invading and occupying Ukraine, Britain and France back Israel's genocidal war, and China persecutes people within its own borders.

"Finland strongly supports the UN and wants it to succeed," Stubb said. "Therefore, we stress the need for true reform to enhance the organization’s credibility, relevance, and efficiency. This will ensure that the UN can act."

"The UN needs to focus its efforts on its most important goals: ending and preventing wars, protecting human rights, and acting as a catalyst for sustainable development," he added.

Last week, Finland voted in favor of a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Israel's occupation of Palestine, which the International Court of Justice last year ruled is an illegal form of apartheid that must end as soon as possible. The vote on last week's resolution was 124 in favor, 14 against, and 43 abstentions. The ICJ is also weighing a genocide case against Israel filed in December 2023 by South Africa.

"The occupation that began in 1967 must end, and all permanent status issues must be resolved," Stubb said during his Wednesday speech.

Stubb then turned to the current situation in Gaza, where Israel's US-backed 720-day genocidal assault and forced starvation has left more than 241,000 Palestinians dead, maimed, or missing and millions more starved, sickened, and forcibly displaced as Israeli forces push to conquer, occupy, and ethnically cleanse the coastal strip.

"Civilians in Gaza are experiencing immense suffering," he noted. "The deepening humanitarian crisis has reached unbearable levels and represents a failure of the international system. At the same time, Hamas continues to hold the hostages it has taken and many have already lost their lives."

"An immediate ceasefire is needed in Gaza," Stubb added. "Humanitarian aid must be granted safe and unhindered access. The hostages must be released."

