Miles Taylor (aka 'Anonymous') Goes Public as Voice From Within White House Who Warned of Trump's Depraved Personality and Leadership

Ending over two years of mystery and speculation, former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff Miles Taylor on Wednesday revealed himself to be the author of an anonymous 2018 New York Times editorial that claimed "many of the senior officials" within the Trump administration formed a "resistance" that actively worked to undermine President Donald Trump's agenda.

"Too often in times of crisis, I saw Donald Trump prove he is a man without character, and his personal defects have resulted in leadership failures so significant that they can be measured in lost American lives."

—Miles Taylor, aka "Anonymous"

In a Medium post also published by the Times, Taylor wrote that it "wasn't easy" to come out as "Anonymous" but "we owe... the American people the truth." He claimed he was revealing himself so that others might also speak out against the president.

"That's why I'm writing this note—to urge you to speak out if you haven't," he wrote. "While I hope a few more Trump officials will quickly find their consciences, your words are now more important than theirs. It's time to come forward and shine a light on the discord that's infected our public discourse."

Breaking News: An ex-Homeland Security official, Miles Taylor, reveals he was the anonymous author of a 2018 New York Times Op-Ed describing a "resistance" in the administration.https://t.co/ulkMBxrwby — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 28, 2020

"The country cannot rely on well-intentioned, unelected bureaucrats around the president to steer him toward what's right," said Taylor. "He has purged most of them anyway. Nor can they rely on Congress to deliver us from Trump's wayward whims."

"The people themselves are the ultimate check on the nation's chief executive," he argued.

Taylor's admission marks a reversal from as recently as August, when he told CNN host Anderson Cooper that he was not "Anonymous," and that he only wears masks for "Halloweens and pandemics."

"I wear a mask for two things, Anderson: Halloween and pandemics. So, no," says @MilesTaylorUSA, when asked by @AndersonCooper if he is the author of the op-ed book written by someone called Anonymous. pic.twitter.com/sPjs4OoAnp — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 21, 2020

Speculation surrounding the identity of "Anonymous" ran the gamut from former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen—who some former administration officials say was pressured into acquiescing to family separation—to Vice President Mike Pence, who, like "Anonymous," is fond of the word "lodestar."

During his DHS tenure, Taylor worked as Nielsen's chief of staff when she signed the infamous memorandum authorizing the Justice Department separation of undocumented immigrant families—including children and infants—many of whom legally presented themselves at U.S. ports of entry to request asylum.

Critics including Physicians for Human Rights have called the policy "government-sanctioned child abuse" and even "torture," and although the separation policy was formally ended after international outrage, the U.S. government to this day cannot find the parents of some 545 children it seized from them.

Taylor first publicly spoke against Trump in August, admitting he "should have done more" when faced with one of the most egregious U.S. human rights crimes of the century, and endorsing Democratic presidential nominee in an advertisement that aired during the Democratic National Convention. He also published a Washington Post opinion piece in which he argued that "the country is less secure as a direct result of the president's actions."

In a statement later on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Taylor a "low-level, disgruntled former staffer" who "is a liar and a coward who chose anonymity over action and leaking over leading."

As he so often does, Trump falsely claimed he didn't know Taylor and called his revelation "another @nytimes SCAM."

That's too bad. I remember you, all too well. And I will continue shining a light on your failed presidency through the election—and beyond. https://t.co/ARzUQ9oss2 pic.twitter.com/JEgBCxdSss — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 28, 2020

Read Taylor's full statement—titled "Why I'm No Longer 'Anonymous'"—as it appeared in the Times on Wednesday, below: