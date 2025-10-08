Pritzker Warns Trump Will Have Military Seize Ballot Boxes So He Can 'Count the Votes Himself' in Elections

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a new warning on Wednesday about President Donald Trump's efforts to deploy the American military in US cities against the wishes of local elected officials.

Hours after Trump called for Pritzker's imprisonment in a Wednesday morning Truth Social post, the Illinois governor claimed in an interview with MSNBC that the president's ultimate goal with sending troops into US cities was to control the outcomes of future elections.

"He wants to militarize major cities across the United States, especially blue cities in blue states, because he wants us to get used to the idea of military on the streets," he said. "2026 elections, I believe he's going to post people outside ballot boxes and polling places, and, if he needs to in order to control those elections, he'll assume control of the ballot boxes and count the votes himself."

Pritzker pointed out that Trump considered ordering the military to seize ballot boxes after he lost the 2020 presidential election, but he was met with resistance from officials in his own administration.

However, Pritzker said that "I believe he would do it in 2026" to help Republicans maintain control of Congress.

Pritzker also struck a defiant tone when asked about Trump's call to imprison him.

"This guy's a convicted felon who's threatening to jail me!" he exclaimed. "This guy is unhinged. He's insecure. He's a wannabe dictator. And there's one thing I really want to say to Donald Trump: If you come for my people, you come through me. So come and get me."

Pritzker's remarks come as Trump and his administration have deployed Texas National Guard soldiers to Chicago over the objections of both Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. The state and city are challenging the deployment in court.

Federal immigration officials have been employing increasingly aggressive and violent tactics in the Chicago area in recent weeks, including attacking a journalist and a protesting priest with pepper balls outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility; slamming a congressional candidate to the ground; dragging US citizens, including children, out of their homes during a raid in the middle of the night; and fatally shooting a man during a traffic stop.