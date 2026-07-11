As Platner Officially Ends Senate Bid, Volunteers Warn Replacement Must Back Same Agenda

As Graham Platner officially ended his US Senate campaign in Maine Friday after being accused of sexual assault and other misconduct, the volunteer network powering his campaign warned that it will not support any new Democratic nominee who does not align with the disgraced democratic socialist's progressive platform.

Platner notified the Maine Secretary of State's office that he is formally withdrawing his candidacy, just a month and a day after winning the Democratic Senate Primary.

The Secretary of State's office subsequently said that Platner's name will no longer appear on the ballot, and that his party has until July 27 to replace him with a qualified candidate.

Also on Friday, Drop Site News obtained a draft letter from the 15,000-strong volunteer network that was instrumental to Platner's erstwhile success, presenting the Maine Democratic Party and prospective candidates with policy platform demands including “healthcare as a right, housing affordability, an economy that works for regular people and not billionaires, strengthening workers and unions, end forever wars, oppose complicity in atrocities, an end to mass deportation enforcement, energy and climate accountability, and human rights for all.”

“The volunteer infrastructure that this movement built—the organizers, door-knockers, the small-dollar donors, the hosts, the people who make phone calls and staff tables between now and November—does not transfer automatically to whoever the party selects," the letter warns. "That infrastructure exists because people believe in a specific platform. It will only continue to exist and only continue to be deployed for a nominee who publicly and explicitly adopts these core commitments as their own." (emphasis original)

“If the party’s selected nominee does not publicly adopt this platform, we want to be transparent now, before the convention, rather than silent until after it: This statewide volunteer network will not organize, fundraise, or mobilize on that candidate’s behalf," the letter continues, adding, “that is not a threat, but rather a statement of fact about what motivates the people who make up this movement.”

As Drop Site noted:

The Maine Democratic Party’s 100-person state committee voted to approve a process by which 600 delegates, 500 county committee elected delegates, and the 100 state committee members themselves will select the new nominee from a slate of candidates vying to replace Platner. Troy Jackson, Shenna Bellows, Nirav Shah, Dan Kleban, Jordan Wood, and Vallie Geiger are running for the spot. All the candidates lost their respective Democratic gubernatorial and congressional primaries in June, aside from Geiger, who serves as a state representative for the Rockland area.



Drop Site obtained private Maine Democratic Party information showing that the 500 delegates will be proportionally appointed based on 2024 election Democratic vote totals in their respective counties. How those 500 delegates will be elected is still under debate.

Ben Chin, who managed Platner's campaign, on Wednesday accused the Maine Democratic Party of working "behind closed doors" with national party leaders to choose a replacement candidate.

"Both the state and national parties cut our team, our volunteers, and our vast networks of supporters out of the conversation completely," Chin alleged in a text to supporters. “We firmly believe that the supporters and volunteers who built this movement deserve to have a real role in any nomination process."