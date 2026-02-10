Jewish Group Backs Lander Over Rep. Goldman, Citing Support for Bill to Block Bombs to Israel

A leading progressive US Jewish group on Tuesday endorsed former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander for Congress over incumbent Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman, citing the former's support for a bill that would block the sale of many offensive weapons to Israel amid the ongoing Gaza genocide.

Jews for Racial and Economic Justice (JFREJ) said in a statement that it is endorsing Lander for New York's 10th Congressional District seat in June's Democratic primary due to "his long record as a progressive champion and his commitment to ending US complicity in the genocide in Gaza."

JFREJ specifically cited Lander's recent endorsement of the HR 3565, the Block the Bombs Act, legislation introduced last year by Reps. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.).

Backed by the Congressional Progressive Caucus, the bill would prohibit the sale of weapons like BLU-109 “bunker buster” bombs, MK-80 series bombs, Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), 120 mm tank rounds, and 155 mm artillery shells to Israel, whose 28-month assault and siege on Gaza have left more than 250,000 Palestinians dead, wounded, or missing, according to Gaza officials.

Goldman does not support the bill. The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) was by far the largest single contributor to his campaign coffers during the last election cycle and, along with other pro-Israel lobby groups, has given nearly half a million dollars to his campaigns, according to AIPAC Tracker. There is no record of Lander ever taking AIPAC cash.

Billions of dollars worth of US-supplied weapons have played a critical role in Israel’s war and have been used in some of the deadliest Israel Defense Forces massacres of Palestinians.

United Nations experts, human rights groups, and others including the numerous nations backing South Africa's genocide case against Israel currently before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) contend that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Lander acknowledges the Gaza genocide. Goldman does not. Goldman was also one of 22 House Democrats who voted in favor of a Republican-led resolution to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the only Palestinian American in Congress, for supporting Palestinian liberation "from the river to the sea."

Goldman told the New York Times last month that had the vote come up more recently, he "would look at it a very different way, and most likely vote differently."

Lander has said he would not have voted to censure Tlaib had he been serving in the House at the time of the vote.

“Brad Lander has been a progressive champion for years, and we are thrilled to endorse him for Congress representing NY-10,” said JFREJ executive director Audrey Sasson said Tuesday. “NY-10 constituents’ calls to end US complicity in Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza have gone unanswered for so long."

"The district deserves a representative who will use the tools of government to fight the war machine, abolish ICE, and work to ensure a better future for all of us," Sasson added, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "Brad Lander will be that representative, because he understands that the purpose of government is to serve the people, and he’s a public servant through and through."

Responding to the JFREJ endorsement, Lander said Tuesday that “I’ve been organizing with Jews for Racial and Economic Justice for three decades—and there’s never been a more urgent time than now."

"To fight the fascist in the White House," he added. "To end US complicity in Israel’s destruction of Gaza. To promote domestic and foreign policy that advances people’s rights, safety, and dignity here in New York City, around the country, in Israel and Palestine, and across the globe.”

Israeli forces are still killing Palestinians to this day, with more than 1,600 violations of an October ceasefire, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

"While the world’s attention has turned away, Israel’s bombs are still falling, paid for by US taxpayers," Lander wrote for the Nation Tuesday. "Hunger persists, as aid only trickles in."

“When I am elected to Congress," he added, "I will support the Block the Bombs Act to protect more Palestinians from being killed by Israel.”

