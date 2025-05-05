UN Chief 'Alarmed' by Israel's Gaza Conquest Plan—But Minister Says No Concerns From Trump

The office of United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday condemned Israeli Cabinet ministers' vote to capture the entire Gaza Strip amid Israel's ongoing genocidal assault, while a prominent Knesset lawmaker claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump would not object to his far-right government's plans to indefinitely occupy the Palestinian enclave.

Fugitive Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet unanimously approved Operation Gideon's Chariots, an expansion of the 577-day onslaught that has left more than 185,000 Gazans dead, wounded, or missing and millions more forcibly displaced, starved, or sickened. The Israel Defense Forces said Saturday that it was calling up tens of thousands of reservists ahead of the planned offensive.

An unnamed Israeli official toldThe Times of Israel that the plan involves the "conquering of Gaza," indefinitely occupying the Palestinian territory, and forcibly expelling its inhabitants to the southern part of the strip in order to defeat Hamas and secure the release of all remaining hostages kidnapped on October 7, 2023.

The official said the plan won't be implemented until after Trump's scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates later this month.

"We are occupying Gaza to stay—no more going in and out."

Discussing the plan, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that "we are occupying Gaza to stay—no more going in and out."



"This is a war for victory, and it's time we stop fearing the word occupation," he added. "We will settle the battle with Hamas—we will not surrender; they will."

The conquest, ethnic cleansing, and recolonization of Gaza is a top objective of many far-right Israelis. Last July, the International Court of Justice—which is currently weighing a genocide case against Israel—found that the country's 58-year occupation of Palestine is an illegal form of apartheid that must end as soon as possible.

Guterres' office warned Monday that the planned Israeli offensive would have catastrophic consequences for Gaza's embattled population.

"I can tell you that the secretary-general is alarmed by these reports of Israeli plans to expand ground operations and prolong its military presence in Gaza," Guterres spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a press briefing, adding that the operation "will inevitably lead to countless more civilians killed and the further destruction of Gaza."

"What's imperative now is an end to the violence, not more civilian deaths and destruction," Haq stressed. "Gaza is, and must remain, an integral part of a future Palestinian state."

European Union spokesperson Anouar El Anouni also expressed deep concern over Operation Gideon's Chariots, which he said "will result in further casualties and suffering for the Palestinian population."

"We urge Israel to exercise the utmost restraint," El Anouni added.

Asked about the Israeli plan, Trump declined to comment on its military aspects and said the U.S.—which provides Israel with diplomatic support and billions of dollars in armed aid—would help deliver food to Palestinians, who humanitarian groups say are facing imminent famine amid Israel's tightened blockade of Gaza. The Washington Postreported Monday that "American contractors" would be hired to distribute aid in the strip.

"We're going to help the people of Gaza get some food," Trump told reporters on Monday. "People are starving, and we're going to help them get some food."

Israeli Cabinet Minister Ze'ev Elkin claimed Monday that Trump—who in February proposed a U.S. takeover of Gaza—would not object to Operation Gideon's Chariots.

"I don't feel that there is pressure on us from Trump and his administration—they understand exactly what is happening here," Elkin said.

Some critics of Israel's planned conquest of Gaza accused Netanyahu of impeding the hostages' release by unilaterally breaking a January cease-fire agreement with Hamas.

"The Israeli hostages would now have been free, along with hundreds of innocent Palestinians languishing in Israeli prisons, had indicted war criminal Netanyahu not chosen to violate the cease-fire deal he had signed," former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakissaid on social media Monday. "Lest we forget..."

