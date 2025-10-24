Who's Financing Trump's Gilded Ballroom? Weapons Makers, Tech Giants, Private Equity, and More

Amazon, Apple, Lockheed Martin, Google, Altria, and Union Pacific Railroad are among the dozens of corporations bankrolling US President Donald Trump's ongoing effort to replace the East Wing of the White House—which is now reduced to rubble—with a gaudy, 90,000-square-foot ballroom.
The White House released the list of donors on Thursday as the expected price tag of the project grew to $300 million.
Watchdogs said the ballroom represents yet another way in which Trump is inviting corporate influence peddling. Earlier reporting from CBS News indicated that some donors could have their names etched on the walls of the gold-encrusted ballroom.
"Demolishing the East Wing is bad enough, but carving the names of corporations and billionaires into the White House walls would mark a permanent scar on the People's House," said Jon Golinger, a democracy advocate with Public Citizen, said in a statement Thursday.
"Money buys access and influence and, in this case, a long-term presence on the White House wall," Golinger added. "This is easily understood and blatantly disgusting."
Below is the full list of names, including individuals and corporations, provided by the White House:
- Altria Group
- Amazon
- Apple
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- Caterpillar
- Coinbase
- Comcast
- José and Emilia Fanjul
- Hard Rock International
- Google
- HP
- Lockheed Martin
- Meta
- Micron Technology
- Microsoft
- NextEra Energy
- Palantir Technologies
- Ripple
- Reynolds American
- T-Mobile
- Tether America
- Union Pacific Railroad
- Adelson Family Foundation
- Stefan E. Brodie
- Betty Wold Johnson Foundation
- Charles and Marissa Cascarilla
- Edward and Shari Glazer
- Harold Hamm
- Benjamin Leon Jr.
- The Lutnick family
- The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation
- Stephen A. Schwarzman
- Konstantin Sokolov
- Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher
- Paolo Tiramani
- Cameron Winklevoss
- Tyler Winklevoss
Economist Paul Krugman wrote Friday that "it may seem like a trivial story, but it's a highly visual metaphor for the way MAGA is tearing down almost everything good about our country."
"In true Trumpian style, this act of vandalism is being paid for by large corporate donors—mostly tech and crypto companies—seeking to buy Trump's favor," wrote Krugman. "I am sure there will be a Trump meme-coin dispenser installed on every table."